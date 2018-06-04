Lotusland Hosting Coffee Reception for Prospective Docents

Lotusland plans a coffee reception for prospective docents at 9:30 a.m. next Monday, Jan. 13.

Visitors to Lotusland, a 37-acre botanic garden in Montecito, are treated to botanical and historical information about the estate, interpreted by docents who undergo extensive training to prepare them for giving public tours.

The coffee reception offers an opportunity to learn more about docent training and to meet some of the very knowledgeable docents who currently lead tours at Lotusland.

If you are interested in attending the reception and learning more about becoming a tour guide at Lotusland, please call volunteer coordinator Kitty Thomassin at 805.969.3767 x112 or send an email to [email protected].

If you are not able to attend the reception but are interested in becoming a docent, Thomassin can arrange an interview.

Classes will take place on Monday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to noon beginning Feb. 3. The 14-week docent-training course provides all the necessary information for conducting a tour of the garden. Instructors are drawn from the Lotusland staff, the Santa Barbara community and other California academic and horticultural institutions.

— Bob Craig is the director of marketing and communications for Ganna Walska Lotusland.