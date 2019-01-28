Lou Cannon: States Forge Ahead with Obamacare

Battered by partisan opposition and bruised by a federal judge’s ruling that the law is unconstitutional, the Affordable Care Act continues to be embraced by the states and the clients it serves.

Democrats made preservation of the ACA, often called Obamacare, a central issue in last November’s elections, in which they gained seven governorships and six legislative chambers. Emboldened by their victories, Democrats in several states are seeking to extend the reach of Obamacare.

Legislators of both parties have virtually ignored a sweeping ruling striking down the ACA that was issued Dec. 14 in Texas by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor. Agreeing with 18 Republican state attorneys general and two GOP governors who sued to overturn the law, O’Connor stated that a provision of the ACA requiring Americans to buy health insurance or pay a penalty was unconstitutional. He said this invalidated every other section of the 2,000-page law.

Experts on both sides of previous ACA legal battles denounced O’Connor’s ruling as overreaching, and many of them predicted it would be overturned on the appeal that has been launched by 17 Democratic state attorneys general. Until the appeal is decided, Obamacare remains the law of the land.

Yale University law professor Abbe Gluck, a liberal health care expert, said that O’Connor’s “ludicrous” ruling ignored accepted legal doctrine on congressional intent. She noted that when Congress lowered the tax penalty for those without insurance to zero, it made no other changes in the law.

On the right, the conservative flagship National Review, an opponent of the ACA, made the point even more explicitly, stating in a Dec. 17 editorial that “The deliberate decision by Congress to eliminate the tax without eliminating the rest of Obamacare ... shows that Congress in 2017 no longer considered it essential to the law.”

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act by a 5-4 majority that remains intact. The majority opinion was written by Chief Justice John Roberts and joined by the court’s four liberal justices. The two justices since appointed by President Donald Trump replaced justices who dissented from Roberts’ ruling.

The ACA expanded Medicaid, the federal-state program that provides health care for the poor and disabled, to families and individuals with income up to 138 percent above the poverty level. Roberts’ ruling changed this provision, making Medicaid expansion discretionary for the states.

Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have expanded Medicaid. Four more — Idaho, Maine, Nebraska and Utah — will so do so this year because of ballot measures approved by voters. These approvals occurred in last November’s election except for Maine, where voters favored Medicaid expansion in 2017 only to have their decision blocked by a Republican governor. Newly elected Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, ordered expansion to begin Feb. 1.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, all Democrats, have unveiled health care plans that go far beyond the Medicaid expansion authorized by the ACA.

On his first day in office, Newsom asked California legislators to create a state individual mandate that would require residents to obtain health insurance or pay a penalty, expand ACA subsidy eligibility to persons with income up to 400 percent above the poverty limit and extend Medicaid coverage to unauthorized immigrants up to 26 years of age. California already covers unauthorized immigrants who are 18 or younger.

Newsom hopes eventually to create a California single-payer system that would replace all current programs, including Medicare. But the chances of the Trump administration approving such a plan, observed the Los Angeles Times, “seem more remote than the most distant star in the Milky Way.”

In Washington, Inslee and Democratic legislators have proposed a state-sponsored public option on Washington’s health-insurance exchange. He called it a first step toward universal health care.

“This is not just a moral right,” Inslee said in announcing the proposal. “It is economic wisdom and very possible.”

In New York City, de Blasio announced expansion of the city’s low-income health-care program to an additional 600,000 uninsured, including unauthorized immigrants. The program will begin in the Bronx this summer and go citywide in 2021.

States in which Democrats newly control the governorship and both chambers of the legislature are also rethinking health care. Some Democratic legislators in Colorado have proposed a state-run insurance plan similar to Inslee’s.

In Nevada, the Legislature in 2017 passed a bill that would have allowed anyone to buy into Medicaid. It was vetoed by a Republican governor. New Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, has formed a committee to review this and other options.

Delaware, New Mexico and Oregon are also conducting studies on various health-care options. All three states have Democratic governors and previously expanded Medicaid.

Twelve million people received health insurance through the federal and state Obamacare exchanges in 2018 and another 11 million were covered by the ACA’s Medicaid expansion.

Enrollment for 2019 on the federal exchange HealthCare.gov dropped about 4 percent, but there was little or no decrease in many states with their own exchanges and later sign-up deadlines. Charles Gaba, a health-care blogger who tracks ACA sign-ups, found that 13 states, including seven with their own exchanges, increased sign-ups for 2019.

By any measure Obamacare has proved a tenacious survivor. It has survived Republican attempts to repeal the law and numerous efforts by the Trump administration to emasculate it.

In addition to eliminating the requirement that everyone have health insurance, the Trump administration has persistently declined to advertise the availability of Obamacare as state exchanges do. Trump also ended the subsidies President Barack Obama’s administration paid insurers to provide policies for low-income ACA recipients.

More recently, the Trump administration offered a bevy of low-cost health insurance plans that do not meet ACA standards, such as covering people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Some people have bought these bare-bone policies, but many more have stuck with Obamacare. The reason is clear from the administration’s own data. Surveys by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services show that 90 percent of Obamacare recipients are satisfied with their coverage.

The ACA has also reduced the ranks of the uninsured. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 44 million Americans lacked health insurance in 2013, the year before the major coverage provisions of the ACA went into effect. By 2016, the number had dropped to just under 27 million.

The number of uninsured crept back up by 700,000 in 2017, the last year for which full figures are available. This reflected increases in ACA premiums in some states that caused some recipients to drop their policies as well as a reduction in health coverage by some employers.

As reported in October, premium increases for ACA policies are less in 2019 than in two prior years, as insurers return to the Obamacare market they once fled. The Wall Street Journal attributed this to “the improved financial situation of many insurers’ ACA business.”

But health care remains more expensive in the United States than in any other industrialized democracy, and costs are at the root of any discussion of health-care reform. Beyond Medicaid expansion, such bold proposals as “Medicare for all” or a single-payer system face objections from those who say they are too expensive.

Vermont abandoned a single-payer experiment because of high costs. In Colorado, a 2016 ballot measure that would have created a statewide health-care system lost by nearly 80 percent of the vote on the same day Hillary Clinton carried the state by a 5-percent margin.

Because health care is important to nearly everyone, ferocious debates about it are not going away. Unfortunately, these debates have been almost entirely partisan since the ACA passed the Democratic-controlled Congress on a party-line vote in 2009.

Without blaming anyone, let’s imagine an alternative universe in which some Republicans support the goal of the ACA, prompting concessions from the Democrats.

That universe actually existed in this country in 1965 when President Lyndon B. Johnson proposed a then-radical idea of providing government-sponsored health care for the elderly. Some Republicans cried “socialized medicine,” but other GOP members of Congress worked with Johnson and wound up voting for an improved version of what we know as Medicare.

The best thing that could happen in the ongoing health-care debates would be for Democrats and Republicans to start talking to one another again. In other words, let’s go back to the future.

— Lou Cannon, a Summerland resident, is a longtime national political writer and acclaimed presidential biographer. His most recent book — co-authored with his son, Carl — is Reagan’s Disciple: George W. Bush’s Troubled Quest for a Presidential Legacy. Cannon also is an editorial adviser to State Net Capitol Journal, which published this column originally. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.