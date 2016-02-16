Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:54 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Louie Escoto Joins Union Bank as Vice President, Regional Residential Lending Sales Manager

By Suzanne Crosina-Sahm for Union Bank | February 16, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

Louie Escoto (Union Bank photo)

Union Bank announced Feb. 10, 2016, that Louie (Lou) Escoto has joined its Residential Lending team as vice president and residential lending producing sales manager for San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County.  

Escoto will manage a team of mortgage consultants and will be responsible for growing the bank’s residential lending business in the greater San Luis Obispo area.  

The Union Bank Residential Lending group offers mortgage options to answer a variety of consumer financing needs.  

Escoto will report to managing director and regional sales manager Rhys Morris. 

“We are pleased to welcome Lou to Union Bank,” said Morris. “His extensive experience in residential lending and his commitment to building strong client relationships in the San Luis Obispo area will be important assets to the overall growth ​of the Union Bank Residential Lending Group."

Escoto has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Union Bank, he served as a loan officer at Central Coast Mortgage Consultants in San Luis Obispo.  Prior to that, he was a loan officer at Arrona Financial and American Union Financial.  

Active in his community, Escoto serves on the Thursday Night Promotions Committee of the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant representing Union Bank.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 