Louie Escoto Joins Union Bank as Vice President, Regional Residential Lending Sales Manager

Union Bank announced Feb. 10, 2016, that Louie (Lou) Escoto has joined its Residential Lending team as vice president and residential lending producing sales manager for San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County.

Escoto will manage a team of mortgage consultants and will be responsible for growing the bank’s residential lending business in the greater San Luis Obispo area.

The Union Bank Residential Lending group offers mortgage options to answer a variety of consumer financing needs.

Escoto will report to managing director and regional sales manager Rhys Morris.

“We are pleased to welcome Lou to Union Bank,” said Morris. “His extensive experience in residential lending and his commitment to building strong client relationships in the San Luis Obispo area will be important assets to the overall growth ​of the Union Bank Residential Lending Group."

Escoto has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Union Bank, he served as a loan officer at Central Coast Mortgage Consultants in San Luis Obispo. Prior to that, he was a loan officer at Arrona Financial and American Union Financial.

Active in his community, Escoto serves on the Thursday Night Promotions Committee of the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant representing Union Bank.