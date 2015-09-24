Louie F. Leyva of Santa Barbara, 1954-2015

Louie F. Leyva of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2015.
He was born Feb. 22, 1945, the 22nd child to Louie Leyva Sr. and Ysidra Chavez Leyva .
Louie is survived by his children Sylvia Limon, Louie Leyva III and Manuel Leyva; his grandchildren Michael Limon, Carissa Limon, Nicholas Limon, Louie Leyva IV, Manuel Leyva Jr., Cynthia Leyva and Jacob Leyva; and his great grandchildren Sarah Leyva, Louie Leyva V, Kayla Limon and soon Lilly Limon.
Service will be at Mount Carmel Church, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, at noon.
A reception will follow at Manning Park, Area 6. Join us to celebrate Louie's life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Louie's honor to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care at 509 E. Montecito Street, Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.