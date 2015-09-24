Friday, April 6 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Posted on September 24, 2015 | 1:04 p.m.

Louie F. Leyva of Santa Barbara, 1954-2015

Source: Sylvia Limon

Louie F. Leyva

Louie F. Leyva of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2015.

He was born Feb. 22, 1945, the 22nd child to Louie Leyva Sr. and Ysidra Chavez Leyva .

Louie is survived by his children Sylvia Limon, Louie Leyva III and Manuel Leyva; his grandchildren Michael Limon, Carissa Limon, Nicholas Limon, Louie Leyva IV, Manuel Leyva Jr.​, Cynthia Leyva and Jacob Leyva; and his great grandchildren Sarah Leyva, Louie Leyva V, Kayla Limon and soon Lilly Limon. 

Service will be at Mount Carmel Church, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, at noon.

A reception will follow at Manning Park, Area 6. Join us to celebrate Louie's life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Louie's honor to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care at 509 E. Montecito Street, Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 