Louie F. Leyva of Santa Barbara, 1954-2015

Posted on September 24, 2015 | 1:04 p.m.

Source: Sylvia Limon

Louie F. Leyva of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2015.

He was born Feb. 22, 1945, the 22nd child to Louie Leyva Sr. and Ysidra Chavez Leyva .

Louie is survived by his children Sylvia Limon, Louie Leyva III and Manuel Leyva; his grandchildren Michael Limon, Carissa Limon, Nicholas Limon, Louie Leyva IV, Manuel Leyva Jr.​, Cynthia Leyva and Jacob Leyva; and his great grandchildren Sarah Leyva, Louie Leyva V, Kayla Limon and soon Lilly Limon.

Service will be at Mount Carmel Church, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, at noon.

A reception will follow at Manning Park, Area 6. Join us to celebrate Louie's life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Louie's honor to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care at 509 E. Montecito Street, Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.