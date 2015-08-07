Louis Edward Ramirez of Santa Barbara, 1962-2015

Posted on August 7, 2015 | 2:46 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Louis Edward Ramirez, 52, passed away Aug. 1, 2015, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, California.

He was born Aug. 26, 1962, in Santa Barbara to Rudy and Beatrice Ramirez.

Louis was a graduate of Dos Pueblos High School and the Santa Barbara Beauty College.

He worked creatively as a hairstylist for over 20 years in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

He enjoyed crafting and looking for treasures at the thrift store.

He is survived by his companion, Chris Cardoza; his parents, Rudy and Bea; his sister, Theresa (Ruben) Pena; his brother, Mark A. Ramirez Sr.; six nephews, numerous family members, friends and the loves of his life, his dogs Ricky and Lucy.

Warm thoughts and appreciation to all those who helped care for Louis during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care-Serenity House, 930 Miramonte Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, at 10 a.m., at St. Raphael's Church in Goleta.

Arrangements were entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.