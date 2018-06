Posted on April 5, 2018 | 1:53 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Louis J. Carnesale, 84, of Santa Barbara, died April 4, 2018.

Visitation is 4:30-6:30 p.m. wtih Rosary at 6:30 p.m. April 11 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Downtown Chapel. Funeral mass is at 10 a.m. April 12 at Mt. Carmel Church.

Interment will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.