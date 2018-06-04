Posted on April 5, 2018 | 5:29 p.m.

Source: Virginia Carnesale

Louis John Carnesale, 83, of Goleta, died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Originally from Ventnor City, N.J., and of Italian descent, “Lou” Carnesale was a star football player and scholarship athlete at Lafayette College, in Pennsylvania.

After graduating with a degree in economics, he proudly served in the U.S. Army in between the Vietnam and Korean wars.

Lou and his wife Lucie, moved to Santa Barbara in 1960. For more than 50 years, he held a successful real estate investment business and developed many properties along the central California coast.

One of his passions was the restoration of his family home and avocado farm, the historic Franklin Ranch estate in Goleta. Lou served as a trustee at Holy Cross College at Notre Dame, Ind., for 15 years, and was later awarded emeritus trustee status.

Lou was a bold idea man with a healthy appetite for adventure, debate, opportunity, politics and a strong sense of humor. Most of all, he loved his family, good food and held a strong Catholic faith.

His boisterous laugh, unwavering support and sound advice will be missed by all that knew him well.

Mr. Carnesale is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lucie B. Taylor Carnesale, four children and two grandchildren: John L. Carnesale, Louis V. Carnesale, Virginia P. Carnesale, Carrie L. (Charles) Bissell, Ashlie T. Bissell and Halie M. Bissell.

A viewing will be held on 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, followed by a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel Downtown, 15 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 12, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1300 E. Valley Drive, Montecito.

Donations can be made in Lou’s honor to Aplastic Anemia and MDS International foundation: http://www.aamds.org/donate/tribute or by calling 301-279-7202 ext. 122.

— Virginia Carnesale