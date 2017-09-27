Louis Joseph Lugo Jr., of Santa Barbara, 1933-2017

Posted on September 27, 2017 | 11:21 a.m.

Source: Anna Mize

Louis Joseph Lugo Jr., 84, of Santa Barbara passed away on Thursday Sept. 21, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 22, 1933.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Dolores Lugo, and his two daughters Lisa Estrada and Anna Mize. He is also survived by his grand

children Jose (Wally), Jaime, Nicole, Aron, Andrew and Brian; and eight great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of life and a barbecue will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday Sept. 30, at Tuckers Grove Park, Area 1.

— Anna Mize