Posted on February 18, 2014 | 8:50 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Louis M. Richards, 90, died peacefully at Serenity House on Feb. 14, 2014, surrounded by his family.

A gentle and wise man, he will be loved and missed forever.

Richards, born Jan. 8, 1924, is survived by wife Alma, son Cory, daughter-in-law Lindy, daughters Lynda Lou and Lou Lynda, and dear family friend Mary Ruth "Suzie" Liegler.

At his request, his life will be celebrated in a private family gathering at his home.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.