Louise Palanker: Getting Over First Love, Feeling Alone, Mom Critical of Body

Question from Amanda

I lost my virginity with my ex-boyfriend and I feel awful because I wanted to give it to the person who would love me forever.

I loved him so much, and one day he decided to end it because he didn’t feel like being in a relatioship anymore. After we broke up he used to check on me and sometimes he even told me that he still loved me.

But after two months he changed a lot. Now he goes to parties and he drinks. He didn’t do all that when we were together. He got new friends and they are people he would have never hung out with before.

I saw him at the beach last week and he talked to me, but I felt like I was talking to someone new. Everything about him has changed, even the way he talks. He acts like a jerk now.

I felt like crying because I couldn’t believe he was the person I thought would be the love of my life, the person who I shared my soul with. It’s so sad and I feel awful because of all this ... I think I’m still in love with the old him. We were together for almost two years.

Weezy

I understand that it feels like you are in love with the old him and since the old him appears to be gone, the ache that you are experiencing is very much like being in mourning. Not only for the guy he used to be but also for your future dreams. You do need time to cry this out.

On top of that loss you may also be filled with regret because you believe you gave so much of yourself to the wrong person. You may be questioning your own judgment and experiencing a lot of confusion surrounding all of this.

But please understand that the process of growing up propels people in all kinds of different directions. That is exactly why adults will caution kids not to get married too young.

It is perfectly all right for you to forever cherish the moments you shared with this boy. They will remain very precious to you for a variety of reasons. You were vulnerable with him. He was your first. All of the emotions that he has inspired in you are shaping you into a fuller, richer person.

But he has his journey and you have yours. It sounds like you are further along your path to your truest self. People come into our lives for reasons. Some stay. Most drift away and many make lovely memories and teach valuable lessons.

Through this experience you know more about what you will need in a partner with whom you will share your life. At the moment, it appears that it is not going to be him. That is why we date.

He has become someone you can no longer respect. That does not detract from the love you shared when you were intimate together. That was real. Tuck it into a part of your heart and take it with you as you continue down your road.

Watch what happens when The Telegraph asks people over age 60 if they have ever gotten over their first love. Also, read the comments:

(The Telegraph video)

Question from Priscilla

Weeeeeezy!!! Hello. OK, so basically I was wondering if it’s weird that I don’t get crushes. Like, I see a ton of attractive guys and I’m like, yeah, he’s sweet, he’s cool but I never like them??

I don’t know. There’s always something wrong. I feel like this is just me being a snob with my high standards, but I don’t like anyone ever. Like my feelings are only ever shallow and on the surface. I feel really sad because I feel like I’m going to wind up alone at this rate if I continue this way.

I feel like everyone tells me that I should wait for the right guy but isn’t it strange how none of the guys along the way even seem remotely “boyfriend material?”

I’m also 17 if you were wondering, and have never had a boyfriend/been kissed (LMAO I know). I don’t know, sometimes I think it’s just me denying all my feelings as a means to protect myself. I just don’t really know what to do. I just feel so empty all the time and EVERYONE SEEMS SO ATTACHED AND IT’S CONSTANTLY RUBBED IN MY FACE. It’s horrid.

Gosh, sorry for the rant. Much love. I hope you can help.

Weezy

If you absolutely knew it was OK for you to wait until college or beyond college to fall in love, would you feel better about this? Because it is. Know that.

Some people fall in love in middle school or in high school, and it’s real love and they are ready to feel what they are feeling. Others (like myself, for example) are late bloomers, and it happens when it is supposed to happen.

It’s also entirely possible that you don’t really find boys all that romantically interesting. They may be too immature for you. Men, on the other hand? That may be very different. Just wait a year or so.

Stop worrying about this and continue to nourish and build your sense of self and your excellent qualities. One thing I do know for sure is that you can’t push love and you shouldn’t date someone simply because you think you are supposed to be doing that. When it gets rubbed in your face, just look directly at the person making the rude comment and say, “I’m trying to skip my first marriage.”

Resist the urge to compare yourself to others all the time. Sure, you’re going to do some of that. We all do, but then get back to, “Hey, I think I’m pretty great. When it’s time for me to fall in love with the right person, that will naturally happen.”

Question from Belinda

Lately I have been feeling self-conscious about my body. When I was little, I heard all boys liked skinny girls, and I’m skinny so I never worried about anything. But then when I got older, I started hearing that boys like thick skin girls with big butts and boobs. I turned 15 but I’m only 5-foot-3 and I’m really skinny, and I try to gain weight but it’s hard and I’m only an A, and I have a small butt and I hate it.

Like my sister is taller and has more body than me, and my mom always points it out and it makes me wanna cry. I can’t stand it, and sometimes I just wanna run away ...

I know you can do exercise, so I asked my mom if I can go to the gym but she just made it a big deal saying that I don’t need to go to the gym and that I’m so skinny and everyone started laughing at me. And she told her friend and I heard them talking, and her friend said that I’m too skinny and that my sister should be the one working out.

They said I have no body and, honestly, I just wanna cry cuz I feel so insecure and depressed about this and I can’t stand it. And honestly, I just can’t deal with anything. Like sometimes I just feel so depressed and alone.

Weezy

People come in all different sizes. Just as all of our faces are different, so are all of our bodies. You are placing WAY too much importance on this one portion of all that encompasses YOU.

Speak to your mother one on one, very calmly and privately and say, “When you point out specifics about my body it makes me very insecure. It devastates me. I can only assume that it’s having the same effect on my sister. Can you please stop? We are not just our bodies.”

My guess is that your mother has no idea how this is affecting you and/or no memory of how she felt about her body when she was your age. OR, it could be that she gives far too much thought to body image and she is transferring that obsession to her kids. It’s not OK for her to do that.

Throughout history women have been very anxious about their bodies. Have you ever seen a girdle or a corset?! And we thought Spanx were cruel!

Trust me, there are other girls who are jealous of your body, and there are plenty of guys who think that everything about your shape is completely perfect.

Do not overthink this. You are not your body. You are you, and if you allow yourself to become too distracted by the specifics of your shape you will be missing the entire point of life.

As long as you are eating healthy foods and within guidelines for your height, please let this go and focus on the things in life that truly matter.

The Bard Graduate Center in New York City has recently explored the various devices and methods used by women and men throughout history to shift their shapes. Isn’t striving for a positive body image a far healthier way to go?

(The Bard Graduate Center video)

