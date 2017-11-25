Louise Palanker: Astrology Compatibility, It’s All About Me, Rejection Redemption

Teenagers

Question from Molly

My zodiac sign is Cancer and I really like these two guys who are Scorpio and Pisces. If anyone knows about zodiac compatibility, please let me know if either of them are right for me!

Weezy

There are so many websites that can give you this information. Here are two:

» Astrology.com

» Astrology Zone

Also, please know that statistically there is not a lot of evidence to prove that a marriage between compatible signs will be any healthier and happier than one between noncompatible signs. Even if you believe the date and time of your birth can imprint your personality, you have to also factor in birth order and the parenting you received, and so many other variables.

Additionally, true believers in astrology go far beyond your birth or sun sign to draw any conclusions about personality and compatibility.

Since you are interested, here is some more information for you:

» What Can Astrology Really Tell Us About Relationships?

» Good News: Astrology Doesn’t Impact the Success of Your Marriage

• • •

Question from Hannah

I feel like I annoy all of my friends. Even though none of them admit it, I still feel that way. My best friend doesn’t act the same way he used to. No matter what I feel like, I can’t achieve happiness no matter how positive I try to be, and I feel like I can’t talk to any of them cause I don’t want to annoy them with the same thing I’ve been talking about for months.

I feel sadder as the days go on and, honestly, I just want reassurance but I’m too afraid to ask the questions I need to ask. Please help.

Weezy

A friend is someone who cares. Let me ask you a few questions: Do you ask your friends questions about their lives or do you simply talk about your own? Do you show concern about your friends’ interests and problems, or do you simply ask them about your own? Do you listen to your friends’ stories or do you simply tell them your own?

If you fear that you may be annoying your friends by talking about the same thing for months, then stop talking about that same thing. Your friends do not exist only as a repository for your sorrows. They have their own issues. A great friendship moves in both directions. Focus on BEING a friend.

• • •

Question from Beth

This guy rejected me months ago, and sometimes I catch him staring at me. He either holds the gaze or quickly looks away. Once I got called on and my friend told me he started smiling while looking at me and when I looked up he was staring and smiling.

Anyways, it’s just constant staring between me and him. I was wondering if I should add him on social media, but I’m afraid he won’t add me back, which would be like getting rejected twice. And I did not take the rejection too well. Me and him don’t really know each other too well, but he’s also a shy guy and so am I.

I don’t know what to do. I’m really afraid of the outcome.

Weezy

Since you have already reached out and been rejected, the next move should be his. You can continue being friendly in class. Try saying “Hi,” and smiling as if you are perfectly comfortable with the rejection. Of course you are not, but that is currently not his business.

If you give him a warm and approachable vibe in person, you may be able to let him know that as soon as he is ready to get to know you better then HE will not be getting rejected.

Kids grow up at different speeds. He has now had some time to think about your liking him, and the idea may be growing on him. So, be friendly and then let him take a step in your direction.

• • •

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Journals Network, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. She also teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.