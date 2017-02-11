Louise Palanker: Being In Love vs. a Crush, Getting Over a Boy, Chasing Pretty

Teenagers

Question from Adam

I’m a sophomore in high school, and I may be in love with a really popular girl at my school. We had a class together last year and I think I made a good impression on her. She would laugh and smile when I talked to her in class. I rarely saw her outside of class, though.

Now in my current sophomore year, I have no classes with her, and I haven’t seen her since winter break ended. I think about her every day. She is the most beautiful girl I have ever seen. I’m not just saying that because of her looks, she is beautiful within her personality and on the inside, too.

I am kind of a quieter guy. I can have days where I’m talkative and confident, but some days I’m quiet and insecure.

I have a few questions: Am I in love with her or do I just like her? What can I do to overcome my nervousness and insecurity? How can I let her know my feelings about her?

Thank you!

Weezy

My view is that you are not in love but that you are infatuated with her. Being in love is more of a mutual feeling. It is really knowing each other and still loving each other. Right now, you more or less love the idea of the girl, and so this is better labeled as a crush. But, these are just words that can help us understand the nature of your involvement with her. When it comes to love versus in love versus a crush, the feelings are pretty identical and very intense.

We humans are programmed to succumb to love and attraction, and so we do. It is all very overwhelming and you may have found that you are suffering from an inability to focus on anything else. That’s to be expected.

But take a few steps back and look at it this way. Whether or not you wind up with this girl, you are putting your heart through its paces. You are teaching yourself what type of girl is attractive to you and why. You are learning how to manage romantic distractions while still walking through your day and being a responsible and considerate person.

This girl may be the woman you marry. However, she is more than likely just the first of many painful crushes. Only time will reveal how intricately your paths will intertwine. But whatever the outcome, this girl is making a mark on the map of your romantic travels. Use this crush as an opportunity to prove something to yourself. You can be courageous when it comes to matters of the heart. Teach yourself that.

Show her who you are. Talk to her. Ask her a question. A simple, “How is your day going?” can do wonders. Let her make the next move. If you can do that, you won’t look back on this period of your life with regret. Instead you will think of her and smile about what loving her compelled you to achieve.

I know that right now you really want to know if she likes you, right? So, this video may help.

(Melissa video)

• • •

Question from Melissa

Hey, Weezy. I found out my boyfriend was cheating on me. We’re both 17 and seniors at our high school. I just want advice on how to get over this heartbreak. I’ve been crying for two days straight. I just think of something and it can trigger me. Like how tight he’d hug me or how genuine his love felt.

I just really want to know some steps in getting over this. There’s no way I’ll go back because I know I can find someone who truly loves me and thinks about my feelings before someone else’s. I already deleted him from social media and my phone. What else is there to do?

Weezy

You are slogging through it. Continue. Soon you will start to see a ray of light. Walk toward it. That’s your future calling to you. There are no shortcuts to heartbreak. You really have to feel it and allow it to run through your mind until it exhausts itself. Emotional calluses will build up and you will be able to think about this without dissolving into a pool of tears. That takes time. You are well on your way.

There is a guy who is waiting to know you and to love you in a way that respects and honors both you and the relationship. You were never going to find him while you were dating your ex. Now you are free to seek and discover a better love for you.

My advice is that you invite some girlfriends over for a Who Else Could You Like party. This is where the single people talk about who they COULD like if they got to know that person better. That sort of gets your mind into a gear where it is ready to picture somebody else one day giving you that most excellent hug.

• • •

Question from Zoe

I just feel like a dork. I feel like I have no friends and that nobody likes me, even though people talk to me all the time at school. I just feel like I’m not popular and stuff. I know I’m pretty, but I want other people to know that also. I want them to know who I am.

Weezy

To be blunt, your goal sounds pretty shallow, and I don’t believe it will bring you any long-term fulfillment. Is it possible that you are looking for Instagram likes on your selfies or more Snapchat followers?

Forgive me if I’m wrong, but you have not told me anything about your personality. You have only mentioned your looks. Being known for being pretty is never going to make you truly happy. You will constantly be comparing your looks and your “likes” to everybody else’s. You will never feel beautiful enough. Let’s just call this chasing pretty. It’s an addiction. Just say, no.

If you would like people to know who you are, then make it your business to learn who they are. Not how they look but who they are. If you want a friend, be a friend. If you want to be known, know someone. You don’t need to be popular. You need to be kind. You don’t need to be beautiful. You need good friends.

Notice what people have been up to. Ask questions that show your interest in their interests. Compliment others on their outstanding qualities. Appreciate what people value in themselves. Listen. Give advice. When you are there for people, that is when they will truly know you.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Journals Network, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. She also teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.