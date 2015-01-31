Louise Palanker: Is Bisexuality ‘Normal’ at 12? Plus, Jealousy and Starting College

​Question from Destiny T.

I think I’m bisexual. What should I do? I’ve been feeling like this ever since I started puberty. I’m now 12 years old. For some reason I’m attracted to girls and guys, but more attracted to bisexual girls. I don’t know why I like girls but I feel super bad because of how others think of bisexual, lesbian and gay people. My parents don’t like gays and stuff. So what should I do? I just feel bad and I wanna be normal.

Weezy

But what is “normal?” If it’s “normal” to only be attracted to the opposite sex, then at least 10 percent of the people on earth are not “normal.” Do you believe that’s really possible? I don’t.

It often seems that the more religious among us are those who struggle the hardest with accepting the LGBT community. But religion teaches that we are each God's creations. How could God have made this many mistakes?

Being homosexual or bisexual or however you wish to label yourself is as natural as being left-handed. I am very sorry that you are hearing negative talk from your parents because it means you will have to keep this mostly to yourself until you are safely out of the house. But ... did you know that the most powerful force for changing the hearts and minds of anti-gay thinking and feeling people is having a gay child?

You’ve got work to do. But it can wait. Right now, finish your childhood. Think what you think. Feel what you feel with no judgment. You are a blessing and a miracle.

• • •

Question from Annabelle W.

Is it normal that my boyfriend never gets jealous? We have been together for five months and he hasn’t show any sign of being jealous — like never. Once I told him a guy asked me for my number at a restaurant. My boyfriend just laughed it off. Once I sent him a picture of me and my friend and I told him: This is my “side guy,” isn’t he cute? He wrote: lol. That’s it. Like really? What does that mean? I know he trusts me but a bit of jealously shows that he cares, right? So does this mean he doesn’t care about me?

Weezy

I don’t think that jealousy shows how much you care. I think it reveals fear. If you and your boyfriend share trust and communication and self esteem, then jealousy is going to have a hard time sneaking past that foundation.

You can playfully talk about this. Say, “Didn’t you get at all jealous when I showed you that picture of my ‘side guy?’ I was hoping to make you a little bit jealous!”

See what he says. He may be thinking that the way to display his strength of character is to not reveal any jealousies. Especially if you are a wonderful, thoughtful, kind and caring girlfriend.

Which brings us back to trust and communication. Cultivate these healthier aspects of your relationship. Do not try to make your boyfriend jealous as some sort of test which will prove his devotion. That could really backfire. Plus, you are using people and toying with the emotions of poor “Side Guy.” It’s not OK to make your boyfriend feel lousy in an attempt to make yourself feel better. Instead, talk to your boyfriend. Laugh with your boyfriend. Celebrate the positive.

• • •

Question from Steven A.

Hey, Weezy, I’ll be starting college next fall! It’s all so exciting and scary at the same time, and sometimes I just don’t know what to do. It’s like I’ve spent my whole life doing basically the same thing, going to school and relying on my parents. But once I get to college, I can’t rely on my parents as much even if they’re going to be close by. I guess I’m just hoping that I’ll be ready for this change and I won’t fall behind.

Weezy

College is an excellent transitional period for a young person. You will learn how to put systems into place that allow you to stay on track. Each person finds what works best for him or her. If you feel yourself falling behind, there is lots of help available to you at college. You can walk into any building and ask where you will be able to find an adviser, a counselor, a tutor, etc.

Here are a few tips for staying on top of your college responsibilities:

» Don’t skip classes

» Make a checklist of things to do and refer to it often as you get things finished and cross them off

» Make friends

» Join activities that plug you in to your new environment

» Resist being talked into going out on weeknights

» Have your own means of returning from any party

» Never have more than two alcoholic beverages in one evening

» Better still, don’t drink until you turn 21

The honest truth is that if you got into this college, you can handle the workload at this college. Where most kids mess up is with the distractions and the partying. If you stay sober, college will be challenging and wonderful all at once, and it is well within your ability to shine there.

(LindseytheNerdiest video)

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected]

