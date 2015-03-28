Louise Palanker: Bisexuality Questions, Feeling Left Out of Dad’s New Life, Drinking

Question from Courtney F.

Hey Weezy, I’ve been questioning things lately (sexuality wise). I think I’m physically attracted to boys, but sexually attracted to girls. Would this make me bisexual?

Weezy

I am not sure. But what I am rapidly learning is that there are many new and emerging terms designed to help identify various sexual preferences. The Internet is serving as a magnetic force field that is pulling and aggregating people’s personal truths. Tumblr.com is on the front line of this revelatory movement. Here, for example, is one man’s Master List of Sexual Orientations.

My new belief is that there has always been this much diversity within humans and that the Internet is now allowing for more communication that promotes understanding and sharing and a sense of inclusion.

Many kids used to grow up feeling confused and “different,” so they would keep their feelings private and they would attempt to pry themselves into the least objectionable of two available boxes, labeled either Straight or Gay. They would situate themselves and their secret thoughts within that box, and they would carve out a life that often included a lot of lies and secrecy.

Since I began answering letters from teens six years ago, I have come to understand that things and people have never been that simple. It’s becoming increasingly clear that those of us who identify as straight or gay had far too easy a time telling other people that they had to pick a team.

But the tide is shifting and kids growing up today have a strong interest in allowing each other to identify in whatever way their natural inclination is inspiring them. New terms are springing up, and classifications can be everything from highly specific to very fluid depending entirely upon you and how you feel.

For example, right now I am reading Cary Grant: A Biography by Marc Eliot.

I used to believe that Cary Grant was probably a gay man pretending to be straight for the sake of his Hollywood career. I now think that he was either bisexual or bi-romantic or, choosing from the Tumblr list, maybe Androgynosexual.

He was married five times to five different women and was famously in love with Sophia Loren, so possibly, he was sexually attracted to men but romantically attracted to women? Only Grant knew for certain.

He probably would have had a very cool Tumblr page, but my point is that throughout his lifetime, he endured a lot of gossip and innuendo regarding his orientation, and it really just should not have mattered.

You are very fortunate to be here on this planet right now. Once you get past the confusion of your childhood, your specific orientation will become clear to you. All that will matter is that you be true to yourself and honest to the people with whom you become intimately involved. Your romantic and sexual life will be easier than Grant’s. Times are rapidly changing.

Here is more about Grant:

• • •

Question from Sarah V.

Weezy, my dad acts like he cares but I know he really doesn’t because he and my mom are divorced and he has another family, and his girlfriend says she would like for him to be with us, but she’s lying and now I’m depressed.

Weezy

Please don’t feel that this has anything to do with you. It doesn’t.

Life is complicated. Divorce makes it more complicated and in many families, even though the kids’ needs should be a priority, they are not.

Rather than believing that someone is “lying,” or that somebody else “doesn’t care,” try expressing how something has made you feel.

Do it in a very mature manner. Say, “Dad, I miss you and I feel sad because it seems like you favor your new family.”

The truth is that your dad probably feels spread too thin and his loyalties are being tested. This is because he is now romantically with the mother of other children. He is now responsible for that woman’s feelings on a day-to-day basis. He does not love any of his children more than others. He is just caught in the middle and erring on the side of doing what makes his current partner happy.

If you feel left out or pushed aside, always say something, and say it nicely and politely.

The truth for this girlfriend to remember is that she fell in love with a man who already had children. She signed up for that deal. You matter. More than you know. Your best course of action is to be kind and sweet to the new girlfriend and your new siblings. They will be your brothers or sisters forever. The new girlfriend is now part of your dad’s life.

This is not what you would have chosen. But it is and so it must be recognized. State your needs and give your dad’s girlfriend a chance. She may turn into a great and wonderful friend and role model for you.

Here is psychotherapist Gary Neuman on The Oprah Winfrey Show, advising parents about children and divorce:

• • •

Question from Sean S.

Why do people drink? I just want to know reasons. My friends party a lot. They would rather do that than anything else. Is it because they fear missing out? Or is it that people just think it’s cool, or normal?

I see absolutely no reason at all to drink. It just seems rather dumb to put yourself on a drug that can be dangerous, or just makes you act different. And I’m sure the taste of alcohol can be the same as nonalcoholic drinks. So the only reason I see for drinking is, frankly, because everyone else does it, or it makes you cool.

But I don’t give in to peer pressure at all, and I feel like it’s dumb that the majority of the population would say that it is normal to drink and imbibe alcohol. However, when I don’t drink, I don’t share their experiences. What do you think?

Weezy

Keep that attitude. You are on the right path. But people do not drink just do be cool. Nor do they smoke just to be cool. Peer pressure may cause somebody to take a first drink or smoke a first cigarette, but alcohol and tobacco are drugs and they change the way you feel.

Alcohol tends to make some people more relaxed. In an environment where the goal is to be social, many people have a drink to suppress their nerves or “loosen up” and maybe to feel less shy and meet more people.

The problem, of course, is that one drink gives you a buzz that makes you think that another drink is a really good idea. If you are over the age of 21 and you are having one or two drinks as you socialize, over the course of several hours, that is reasonable. Anything more is not.

You are almost correct in your assessment that a drink without alcohol will taste just as good. In fact, it will taste better. Alcohol is kind of nasty going down. A straight up Arnold Palmer is straight up yummy. You know what tastes better than a rum and Coke? A Coke.

People drink alcohol strictly for the buzz. If someone tells you that she enjoys the taste, show her to me so I can let her know that I do not believe her. : )

But, rather than judge your friends who drink, just gently caution them once or twice, and/or tell them that two is the optimum number of drinks for any evening’s entertainment. More than that and you get really stupid really fast. Really stupid people make really bad mistakes really fast and they put themselves in harm’s way.

If you don’t want to drink, don’t. Hold a glass of soda or lemonade or water. If you find yourself around a lot of drunk people who think that everything is hilarious when it is not, find the sober people. Go places that do not serve alcohol. There you will find people doing more with their lives.

Join clubs and activities. Go hiking. Make music. Plant something. Build something. Bake something. Volunteer in your community. Great experiences are wonderful when shared with great people and they are even better when they can be remembered.

Here is more information about teens and drinking from MADDOnline:

• • •

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (Family Band: The Cowsills Story is currently airing on Showtime Networks), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Our Place, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.