Louise Palanker: Dealing with Bisexuality, ‘Stalking’ as a Joke, Period Peace

I’m 13 years old and Catholic, and I’m also bisexual and I want to be a guy. I love my life right now. I’m super smart and always make my parents proud, which I know because they always tell me.

I also really love my religion. I love praying to God and learning about Him. But whenever I look at myself, I don’t like how I look. I love my life and I have so much fun with my family, and suddenly I see this girl who I think is really cute and I tell myself that she’s never gonna be into me because I am a girl.

I don’t feel right in my skin. I see these love movies and I tell myself I want that, but I want it as the guy, not the girl. I’m currently in love with my best friend. I like hanging out with my groups of girl friends because they get me and we understand each other. It wouldn’t be like that in a guy group. I wish I could have a set of boobs I can put on and take off whenever I want.

And then I think about what my parents would say if they knew all of this. I don’t want them to stop loving me, or to kick me out, or stop feeling that proudness for me. I don’t want to lose the large loving family I have because I don’t want to be a girl anymore. Because I want to be the person I am on the inside.

I’m so confused on what to do. I need help. Especially since I’m completely in love with my best friend and I think she feels something for me, too, but neither of us has said anything about it. I need help knowing what I should do. A lot of help.

First, let me say that your relationship with God is yours. It belongs to you and the God who created you just as you are. Your teen years are going to be very confusing no matter what, but especially if you are an LGBTQ youth.

First, I am going to share with you a TEDx Talk done by a young man I teach.

(TEDx Talks video)

This child came out three times before the age of 16. First as bi. Then as lesbian. Then as trans. He now defines himself as a straight male. Here is Sam guesting on my podcast:

(Louise Palanker video)

I know that things feel really overwhelming for you right now, but think of how fortunate you are to live on this planet at this moment in history. Think about how many people throughout history who have lived and died with their secrets, never knowing the freedom to be their authentic selves.

You will find your path and your romantic life and your friend group and your religion on your own terms. I believe that your parents are going to love you through all of this. At some point you will know that it is the right time to tell them. If you had a child you would want to help them through this type of struggle. However, only you can assess who your parents are and how helpful or hurtful they will be in your process. It’s impossible for me to advise you on this. It needs to be your call.

That is why I think you should contact a helpline. Click here for Teen Line, or click here for more resources from GLAAD.

When you feel ready to tell your parents your truth, you may want to share with them this article written by a Catholic deacon who is the father of a trans child.

Question from Zoe

I messed things up really bad. My good friend has online classes with these other kids his age, and he recently started a group chat with his online class and some other friends (including me). This one kid in the chat is really nice. I barely know him and so, after the chat, I stalked him and learned some stuff about him.

The next time we were group chatting, my good friend made a joke and said “(Person) do you live in (town)?” He was shocked that he knew about this, but I decided to play along and say things that I found out about him, including his family.

It was a joke, and my friend and I were always intending on telling that I stalked him (which is not right, of course, but it was a joke, so in my head it wasn’t as bad at the time). He started getting annoyed, though, and thought that I was someone in his family pretending to be a stranger. I couldn’t really tell what he was feeling, though, because it was over text.

My good friend messaged him privately to explain that it was a joke after a little bit, but the kid I don’t know very well is now really mad at him and me.

My question is: Do I message him and tell him that I’m sorry and that it was stupid, or would that make it worse because I barely know him?

Yes. Apologize to the kid one on one. I can’t really tell what happened because you posed your situation a bit cryptically. But it sounds like you checked him out on Instagram or wherever and learned some details. That is the type of “stalking” that is perfectly acceptable when people become intrigued by other people.

We grown-ups don’t even call it stalking. We call it googling. Stalking does not become dangerous until you are physically following him around and violating his space and privacy.

It sounds like you and your friend were just having fun via group text. But it was the kind of fun where you two are in on the joke, which makes it feel OK until you realize that it’s funny because the guy you like is in the dark. He doesn’t realize what’s happening or why it’s happening.

In truth, it’s happening because you like the kid. It’s kind of a compliment but he does not know that yet. So, yes, you need to communicate with him privately.

If you ever realize that your actions have made someone uncomfortable, then apologize. In this case, just say, “I was curious about you because I think you’re interesting. Sorry that my friend and I took that too far.”

Question from Alisha

I am 13 and I got my first period on Nov. 12, so I have had my period twice so far. Pads are just so uncomfortable and yuck, and I really want to try tampons! I don’t see them as scary but talking to my mom and asking is the scariest. (I have texted her to buy me liners and I also texted her saying I got my period). Do you think I’m ready to start wearing tampons? If so, how do I bring up the subject or ask her?! Thanks, Weezy.

I think it’s time for a face to face with mom about your period and puberty in general. It’s a confusing time. Text her that you need a girl talk. This will require some courage, but once you start speaking with your mom about lady things, that wall will come down and you will be able to do it much more easily every time.

Remember that your mom is your go-to person on this subject. She’s got about a 360-month advantage on you. This woman is a seasoned feminine hygiene veteran. You are living with a certified expert on the subject. Open a direct line of communication!

When you are face to face with your mom, you can say, “I wanted to text this because I am so nervous. But I also want to be able to come to you with these questions, so here goes ...” If it makes you less anxious, you can even start by picking up your phone and reading her a text you are about to send that asks, “When can I start using tampons?”

Then look up and give your mom a smile to ease the tension. This subject matter is not taboo or scary or awkward to your mother. She is well accustomed to speaking with her female friends about their menstrual cycles. They joke about it, make silly remarks, short hand it, share products and give “their monthly visitor” code names like ... well, like “Their Monthly Visitor” or “The Red Tide” or “Aunt Flow.”

Of course it feels intensely personal and embarrassing to you because it is happening in a very private area of your body, and because it’s so new. But getting one’s period is as natural as sneezing.

Give your period your own silly code name today and you will own it. You’ve got this. Now it’s time to enrich yourself with facts, tips, hints and cheats to make it easier. Open yourself up to a wealth of valuable, insider information. Talk to your mom. Together, you can decide if you are ready to try tampons.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.