Louise Palanker: Boyfriend’s Jealous of My Dog, When Is Cheating Cheating, Sexual Insecurity

Question from Scarlet

OK, so my boyfriend is jealous of my dog. First of all, I got a dog because he goes out all the time with his friends until 3 in the morning and I get really lonely. He doesn’t let me go out with my friends, because he gets jealous of my guy friends who tag along. He makes me wait hours for him, and then he just comes home and knocks out.

He’d rather go spend Valentine’s Day with his friends than stay in and celebrate with me. When I asked him to stay with me during V-Day, he yelled at me.? Every time I ask him to stay home and watch movies with me, he gets mad and yells or he uses the, “We can do that any other day, babe.”

So now that I don’t mind that he goes out all night, because I have the dog, he’s starting to complain that I never give him my time, and he wants me to get rid of my dog. I literally just go to class, cook for him, clean, laundry, do everything for him, and now he’s jealous because I don’t give him attention.

Of course, I’m not going to get rid of the dog. I’ve grown attached to the dog. The dog treats me better! Honestly, I feel like the dog showed me I’m OK without him. Does that sound bad? What should I do?

I do finally see that he’s controlling my life. He also never lets me upload a picture of me to social networks or let me wear shorts or tank tops, or anything that reveals anything. He wants me to wear turtle necks and loose pants all the time. It wasn’t like this at first. I told him I wanted a break, and he told me I’m pathetic for choosing my dog over him.

Do you agree with him? Sorry this is so long.

Weezy

You have just — very accurately — described and detailed a controlling, manipulative and emotionally abusive boyfriend. It feels like you are really just requesting a confirmation and maybe even a little bit of a push toward doing what you know needs to be done. It may surprise you to learn how often your gut is correct. Trust it.

The dog stays. The guy goes.

Here is more information about toxic relationships from WellCast:

(watchwellcast video)

• • •

Question from Serena

Hey Weezy, so I have a boyfriend and we have seven months together. But there is this guy who I met via my best friend, and he likes me. We have been talking for a month and he is really sweet and caring. This new guy is sad because I have a boyfriend. He said that he didn’t want to go to a party because he saw a Snapchat I posted of me with my boyfriend.

I feel a hard connection with this guy. I’m not in love with him but I kinda like him. His personality is amazing and he has a big heart. He is very open and funny, and I can talk about anything with him.

But, of course, there is my boyfriend who I love and we have a harder bond. We have been through a lot this past seven months.

I have mixed feelings, I know I love my boyfriend but I think about this guy, too ... It’s so confusing ... He asked me if I want to hang out this weekend and I don’t know if I should. We have hung before but in a group, and this time it will be just the two us. I kinda want to but I don’t want to do anything behind my boyfriend’s back.

I’m really confused.

Weezy

As a general rule of thumb, if you would not be comfortable having your boyfriend read it, hear it, see it or be present for it, DON’T DO IT.

You are are walking into a dangerous situation. What do you want? A solid relationship with your boyfriend or the freedom to flirt with a new guy? You can not have both. They are mutually exclusive.

If you are drawn to this guy and you would like to explore where a closer bond with him would take you, then you must break up with your boyfriend first. A relationship needs a firm foundation. Building it upon secrets and lies will doom it to failure.

You will also be creating really bad history and circuitry. We need to hard wire good habits and strong integrity while we are young. This helps us expect nothing less from ourselves.

Sure, it may feel like it would be easier to just go spend time with this guy because, well, just because that’s where the stream is taking you in this moment. But then, oops, he’s kissing you and, oops, you like it and, oops, he texted you about the kiss and, oh no, your boyfriend just picked up your phone and, wow, now you feel really guilty, and what should you do because the new guy is so sweet and funny?

Well then he deserves a fresh and clean start with you. Or he deserves to be told, “I’m so sorry, but I can’t hang out with you. I’m in a relationship.” You have to choose. I know it’s a hard thing to do. It hurts. But when we are presented with difficult choices, not choosing is essentially choosing chaos. It’s easier to throw your clothes on the floor but after a month or two, you can’t find your cat and that’s hard.

Just pick up after yourself as you move through the world. Shirts, pants, coats, and emotional business. Clean as you go.

Doing the right thing is often the most difficult path. ALWAYS take that path. It’s just like exercise. It gets easier and it starts to feel really good. As hard as that climb may be, the view from there is glorious. You get to look at yourself and like who you see. That is beyond beautiful.

When is it cheating? Here is Freaks and Geeks star Samm Levine’s take on Just Between Us:

(Just Between Us video)

• • •

Question from Jessica

Hey Weezy. So I’m 20, and my boyfriend is 21. We are pretty serious about each other and looking at long-term plans. I’ve always been very careful about sex. I’ve been saving it for someone very special. He, on the other hand, has been with many many different girls.

For me, I see my innocence as a good thing. It makes me different and unique, and makes it that much more special — although I feel my boyfriend sees my being a virgin as a bad thing. This makes me feel like a little kid who doesn’t know anything. I feel very naive around him. He doesn’t really understand. What should I do?

Weezy

A healthy relationship is nourished by respect, support, understanding and communication. Yours appears to lack all of these ingredients. Your boyfriend does not respect and honor what you value. He is not hearing you. And he is not reassuring and comforting you where you feel vulnerable. He is, instead, using your inexperience to make himself feel superior. These are not good signs.

You both have had different experiences in life. All people have. Whether it’s sex or baseball or how you like your eggs cooked, you are each unique. There is no right or wrong within these individualities. There are only differences. As a couple, you must make the other person feel heard, understood and validated. A loving partner will want you to feel safe and he will endeavor to help make your first sexual experience special.

Continue the conversation with your boyfriend. You are both really young so he may just need you to teach him that he’s being very insensitive. Tell him that you do feel naive and insecure when it comes to sex. Ask him to help you feel better.

If your boyfriend is attempting to belittle you because you have not yet had sex, then he may not be the best guy for you. If he is trying to guilt you into having sex that also is not a good sign.

Keep talking. That is your best pathway toward learning whether you will be on the same page when it comes to big-picture items long term.

• • •

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (Family Band: The Cowsills Story is currently airing on Showtime Networks), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Our Place, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.