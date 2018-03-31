Louise Palanker: ‘Boyfriend Privileges,’ Feeling Unmotivated, Texting a Crush

Teenagers

Question from Megan

I feel useless, stupid and unimportant. I have been sort of seeing this guy off and on for more than a year. He lives up state where he lives in a dorm at college. Sometimes he writes back to me and sometimes he ghosts me.

We were never exclusive. I spent five hours and $50 traveling to see him and I stayed over. We were making out and he tried to move into sex and I said, “Those are boyfriend privileges,” and he said, “I am your boyfriend.” We tried to have sex but it was painful and we ended up just watching Netflix.

I had a long trip home in the rain. He never checked in to see if I made it OK. He will sometimes text me if I reach out to him first. He may wait a few days. He did wish me a happy birthday, but when I thanked him never answered. Last week he screen capped my Snapchat but mostly I start a conversation and he doesn’t respond.

I feel hurt. And so so stupid. I don’t even know if I consider myself a virgin or not because it didn’t go in all the way. I was a virgin BTW. Which is what makes me feel like more crap.

I wish I could go back in time and change ever saying yes. I am tired of reaching out. I am tired of getting my hopes up. I feel ashamed of myself to be so stupid because I should’ve known better. I am tired. I am exhausted of thinking and letting my mind wonder about someone who could not care less.

Weezy

It is completely natural for you to feel hurt when you give more than you receive. You have every right to feel a wide range of emotions. Sadness, anger, confusion and most of the other emotions you listed are all quite normal considering what you’ve been through so go ahead and erase “stupid” from your list.

But those feelings should instruct you to turn and move in another direction. He is not the guy for you. I know that you like him a lot and it is really difficult to direct your attention elsewhere, but it’s time for you to do that.

You are still a virgin. This clown does NOT get to call “boyfriend” while attempting to initiate sex. Just NO. You will know that your boyfriend is your boyfriend long before you two begin heading toward sexual intimacy. When you are a virgin, sex does hurt and this is just one of the many reasons why you need to share that first experience with someone who cares about you more than he cares about having sex with you.

Upstate Boy has not earned any of the time or attention he is receiving from you. My advice is going to be strict here. Unfollow him everywhere and plug into your life. When your head is down in your phone, you will miss seeing that quality person who is present and waiting to know you.

Question from Trevor

I’ve been having trouble with motivation lately and I don’t know what to do about that because it’s also affecting my attitude, and I’m felling kinda depressed and it doesn’t help that my parents are fighting to the point my mom and I are going to be moving out of the house soon.

I also had this problem (motivation and depression) in the one semester I was in college. I don’t know what to do anymore. I am debating on going back to college but I’m $5,000 in debt already and can’t pay it off because I can’t find a job. (I’ve applied for about 20 and haven’t heard back from any of them.)

Weezy

It sounds like you are in a rut. The best way to pull yourself out is to set a small goal for yourself and then achieve it. The grand goals of graduating from college and being financially independent can feel overwhelming and unattainable. (They are not but that is how they can appear as you stand before them.)

So decide to clean out your drawers and donate old clothes or bake brownies for your mom or make a journal entry and then do it! Volunteering at an animal shelter is something you can do in an afternoon. So is calling your grandmother to cheer her up, or writing a short story or learning a new chord on the guitar or giving advice to a friend. Decide what you are going to do and then before you lay your head on your pillow tonight, do it. That feeling of accomplishment is quite invigorating. You need it right now.

Next, start to think about the big picture goals in small, digestible chunks. For example, today do some online searches for scholarships. Tomorrow go speak with a counselor at your school. The next day, apply for five more jobs. Consider doing your first two years at a community college. Figure out how you can afford college and keep going.

You can also visit a therapist at your school. Talk to someone who understands how scary it is to be a young adult. You need help and guidance that your parents are not able to provide right now because they are too burdened by their own struggles.

Walk in to the places where you have applied for work and introduce yourself. Ask to meet the manager. Then don’t wait to hear back. Give a call. Become a familiar presence. If it’s a store that turns over help often, then call once a week. Nobody there was born with their job. They all had to get theirs just like you do so don’t be intimidated. You have every right to ask if there are any new openings.

You will find that being proactive is contagious. You may not see results immediately, but every night when you go to sleep, review what you accomplished that day. It feels fantastic, and the satisfaction of achievement will fuel you to take even more bold and positive steps tomorrow.

Question from Stella

Hey, I was the person who told you about my crush that went to the same primary school as me. Do you remember? Should I text him?

Weezy

I do remember you and I know it feels less scary to text him, and if you have his number you can certainly do that. But I am a fan of establishing a face-to-face relationship ahead of a virtual connection. Texting gives you maybe a 10 percent read on what he is thinking or feeling. Texting someone you do not really know also leaves you staring at your phone and desperately attempting to interpret a cryptic response or a random emoji.

Approach him in person. Take a friend for an extra boost of bravery. Join a club that he’s in. Give him a smile.

Courage is an essential quality. You will need it in every aspect of your life. Muster some now and do the bold thing. You have a right to talk to a boy. Knowing him is not just a goal you are pursuing for yourself. Knowing you is a gift for him. Offer it.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.