Louise Palanker: Boyfriend Wants Sex with Other Girls, Getting Over a Breakup, Dating Help

Question from Samantha N.

My boyfriend recently told me that he wants to have sex with other girls. He said it’s a guy thing to think that way. We do have sex but he is out of town for work and he told me this yesterday, and he said he is not going to do it but he wants to. What should I do or say? I already told him that made me feel like crap and he said, “I’m sorry, that’s how I feel.”

Weezy

Is there a jaw drop emoji? :b ? Your boyfriend is tremendously out of line, and I would love to fit him with a sandwich board that reads, “Don’t date me!”

The most honest truth regarding guys and sex is that yes, they are probably thinking about sex off and on, all day, every day. From what I have been told, being a guy comes with its share of distractions. But directly sharing these thoughts with a girlfriend is a a flagrant code violation. Any man who is old enough to be out of town for work has had enough life experience to understand the collaborative essentials of a healthy relationship.

For example: The female should not expect total attention from her mate while recapping an episode of The Bachelor and the male should not list every woman he would like to bang.

In life, we make sacrifices for the greater good. Generally speaking, a guy is going to be sexually attracted to a lot of girls. But because he is in love with one girl, he does not act on those impulses or voice those attractions. The girl he loves is more important than expressing his interest in sex with multiple girls. If your boyfriend is not wiling to make that little effort for you, he should not enjoy the honor of calling you his girlfriend.

I’m so sorry. I know this hurts. I can not think of a good reason for your boyfriend to say these words to you unless he is trapped in a Jim Carrey movie in which he is unable to control his mouth.

Yes, honesty is usually the best policy. But we don’t walk up to people and say, “I hate your haircut” and we don’t behave like your guy. He is either baiting you to break up with him or he has a lot more to learn about women. I would suggest that you let him go and allow life and not you to be his teacher.

More advice from Blimey Cow:

• • •

Question from Jeremy T.

How do I get over a breakup?

Weezy

The only thing you can do is move on, plan activities that are fun and spend time with friends as you “pretend” to have a good time, until eventually, you suddenly notice that you are having a good time.

Do not text or write or call the person. Do not check his/her Facebook/Instagram/Twitter status or try to find out who she is with and what she is doing.

Keep yourself busy. Find out who you are supposed to be in this world. Work toward becoming and being that person. Send out positive energy; it will attract positive people to you.

One day, you will realize that you really have not thought of this person in a very long time. Give yourself a week or two to cry it out. This hurts like heck, but the only cure for pain is pain. You have to feel this until you build up a callus.

Soon, you will begin to understand what your ex came into your life to teach you. As you heal, you are creating a you who is stronger for having been in that relationship.

• • •

Question from Bryan C.

I have a problem of trying to date girls that just end up turning me down. Every girl I try to date says something like, “I just got out of a relationship, I think of you as a brother, or I only like you as a friend.”

I can’t tell the difference between if a girl likes me as just a friend or more than a friend. I’m just oblivious to it. I need advice on how to get a girlfriend.

Weezy

I know that you are very eager to have a girlfriend but remember that you don’t really want to date just any girl who will date you. That won’t make either of you happy.

Your fishing technique appears to be what I call, “casting a wide net.” That’s where you ask out a lot of girls, hoping to catch at least one. This may eventually get you a girlfriend but no matter how often you hear your uncle say, “Hey, there are a lot of fish in the sea,” girls are not fish.

You don’t want the girl who is unfortunate enough to get stuck in your net. You want the girl who swims over to you.

I know, I just told you that girls are not fish so let’s move on to another analogy. You are currently unable to read the room. You can’t tell the difference between a girl who likes you as a friend and a girl who likes you romantically. Here is where I need to be blunt. Thus far, all of these girls are politely turning you down so you need to note that this is how friendship looks.

Rather than going for a girlfriend right now, why don’t you spend a month or two sharpening your attractar. (Attraction Radar ... I just made up a word.)

Here are some tips:

When a girl likes you romantically she will spend more time making eye contact with you. You will look at her and catch her looking at you. She may laugh at all your jokes and touch your arm when you say something funny, or turn a little red when you speak to her, or go out of her way to be around you. She may mention upcoming events to hint at going to an event with you. She may tease you or wrestle with you in a fun way. She may do nice things for you or find an excuse to buy you a little present. She may pick out your future house and name your future children. You get the idea.

If you are not seeing these signs, don’t ask the girl out yet. Just continue being a good friend. If we were talking about one girl, I would say give yourself some space and allow your heart to heal. But I don’t get the sense that you are heartbroken by one particular girl. I think you just feel sad and hurt that none of these girls is wishing to date you.

I promise you that romance will come. Right now, be a good, kind friend. Be there. Listen. Do not undervalue friendship; it’s vital.

You will have one relationship at a time. You will have many enriching and rewarding friendships. If a girl wants you to be her friend, that is a gift. Take it.

Relationships may come and go. Friendships can last forever. They can also lead to romance. But don’t push. Let it unfold naturally and when you see these signs, ask her out.

More tips from The Wing Girls:

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (Family Band: The Cowsills Story is currently airing on Showtime Networks), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Our Place, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.