Louise Palanker: Boyfriend Wants a Break, Friends and Dating, the Meaning of Mean

Question from Allie

So me and my boyfriend broke up and I want to tell you what he told me, so here it is:

“I’m sorry, Kaia, I just don’t really feel like being in a relationship right now, let’s give it time and maybe we can get back, let’s just see other people for a while and take time apart, there’s always a future, let’s just give it time, I’m sorry.”

So that’s what he said, and I don’t know if I should or can move on, and I just don’t know what to do. Is there something I should ask him? But if you get what I’m saying, please help me out. I don’t have really anyone to talk to about it.

Weezy

I think you should move on. I know how hard that is, but it sounds like he gave you a very kind and respectful breakup. It’s what breakup experts call “letting you down easy.”

You may or may not get back together with him one day, but live as if that will not be the case. This means mourn for a week or two. Cry and take good care of yourself. Try not to relive every conversation you’ve ever had with him.

Resist the temptation to compare yourself to other people or wonder what is wrong with you. There is nothing wrong with you. Unfollow him on all social media. Do not obsess about what he is doing and who he is doing it with. Make a clean break. Asking him a lot of questions just prolongs the agony.

I know it sounds like he is leaving you hanging, but the thing is, he does not get to do that. You are not an item on a shelf that he can put away and then pick back up when he wants or needs it again. He could come back around and you may be well over him by then.

You should move on, and you can move on. He is just one guy. The world is full of people. Feel the pain of this. Walk through it and then have your friends help you plan something fun to look forward to. You get through something painful by just putting time and space between yourself and the event. Something better is just over the next horizon.

Question from Stacey

I met this guy, Tim, at my friend Connor’s party. Tim and I really hit it off, and we had so much in common. We started texting and we had agreed to meet up, but then my friend, Connor, texted me and asked to speak in person. He told me that he likes me and he would like to be my boyfriend. I did not see that coming. We talked things through and agreed to stay friends.

But now when I try to meet up with Tim, he says he’s busy for the next three weeks and he’s just behaving very differently. Do you think this is because he knows that Connor likes me? I really want to date Tim and I don’t want our growing apart to be because he’s worried about Connor’s feelings. Connor and I talked about this and we are just friends.

I would love to hear your thoughts.

Weezy

This is a tough one. Connor still has a thing for you. You two “agreeing” to remain good friends does not magically make his feelings vaporize. That will take time.

I think he asked you to be his girlfriend very suddenly because he saw his window closing as you grew closer to Tim. You probably have this pegged completely right. Tim is steering clear of you because he knows it would hurt Connor to watch the two of you date. The only cure for this type of situation is stepping away from it for a bit. Don’t be too shy about reaching out to Tim in three weeks and saying, “I hope you’re having a great day.” Continue to gently help Connor understand that the two of you are not ever going to be romantic.

You are too stuck in this situation to realize that a shift has transpired. Your interest in Tim forced Connor to make his move and now he has his answer. This may be all he really needs to move on. Watch. Continue to be sensitive to your surroundings. Things may begin to rapidly change. Connor may begin dating someone else and everything will loosen up. In the meantime, you do want to respect everyone’s feelings and you don’t want to force anything. These things tend to work themselves out in time.

Question from Veronica

Why do I act mean all the time? My friends do, too. Everything we laugh about is insulting to someone. I feel bad afterward, but at the time these people we tease are like a big joke. How do I stop?

Weezy

Make an effort to get to know the person you are teasing. They are not a big joke. That is merely a perception you have developed to protect yourself. Use the power of your humor for good. You can laugh WITH people. You do not have to laugh at them.

Something or someone has toughened you, and that is not necessarily a bad thing. It is your survival mechanism kicking in. But please know that each person on this earth holds a very precious piece of humanity within them. When you become too hardened, you become capable of cruelties that are beyond imagination.

Here in Santa Barbara, Holocaust survivors regularly speak with school children at the Jewish Community Center. They say that what happened in Adolf Hitler’s Germany can begin on a playground. When you remove someone’s humanity, it becomes possible to first laugh at their pain, then to taunt them, then to physically harm them and much worse.

You have asked a very important question because it shows me that you do have a big heart. You are just not sure where it goes sometimes. I think you tuck it away to protect yourself. Nobody is a big joke. Nobody. Not you. Not anybody.

