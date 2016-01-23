Louise Palanker: Knowing Boyfriend’s Passwords, ‘Getting Freaky,’ Meeting Birth Parents

Teenagers

Question from Marissa

Should we know our boyfriend’s passwords? Should we check their phones?

Weezy

My answer is, “No.” For a few reasons:

» It will drive you crazy and teach you that it’s somehow your job to monitor your boyfriend’s behavior and to be responsible for whether he is faithful.

» Being faithful and giving you no cause for concern is HIS responsibility. If he is doing it well then you will be able to relax into the relationship and trust him.

» You may not be dating this guy forever and you don’t need to have each other’s passwords. It’s just not safe.

Now, once you’re married or otherwise living together and your lives are more interwoven, it can be a different story. For example, it may just be convenient for you to be able to unlock his phone while he is driving so you can read him a text.

I have my husband’s passwords because I’m better than he is at Internet-related tasks and I have set up his Facebook and iTunes accounts. However, I don’t go into them unless we are doing it together. So, I would say that an adult couple can know each other’s passwords but they should also respect privacy and not use them unless there is an emergency.

As for a teen relationship, just no. Too much can go wrong. Your peace of mind within your relationship will come not from “checking” but from trust.

Other answers may vary. Here are the ladies from IMO:

• • •

Question from Zoe

OK, so about two years ago I met this guy at a waterpark. (He’s 17, I’m 15.) When we talked it was like we’d known each other for years. There was definitely a connection ... chemistry, even.

So fast forward two years. Surprisingly we’re still in touch and text every day all the time. We haven’t seen each other since the first time we met and are currently planning when we can get together.

Here’s the problem: He’s always flirting and calling me beautiful and asking me to FaceTime. But the thing is, it’s almost like he does that with all girls! There are SOOO many girls on his Instagram page always saying they miss him and heart eye emojis, and it’s just confusing!! It’s like he’s a player!!!

Two nights ago, we stayed up till 4 a.m. texting. And it’s like he started getting more and more personal the later it got ... He started getting freaky and what not, and also started saying how he can’t stop thinking about me and how special I am to him. I want to believe him but last night, he posted this Snapchat where he was saying how sexy this girl was or whatever, but I don’t know if it was about me or not?!?

I can’t tell if he likes me or not, and I genuinely don’t want to sit and waste both of our times. What do I do?

Weezy

I’m so sorry but this is how a guy behaves when he is trying to get a girl to be sexual with him.

He’s 17 years old. If he wanted to date you, he would ask you to hang out. He would make more of an effort to see you in person and he would not be “getting freaky” with you via text or FaceTime when the two of you have not established a confirmed relationship.

It sounds like he will say whatever he needs to say to girls to keep them feeling special. If he was posting on Snapchat about how “sexy” you are, that’s not really appropriate either. Don’t be honored to have that be about you! You are 15 years old.

I don’t think he sounds like boyfriend material. If you are looking for a solid, healthy relationship, then you should probably look elsewhere.

• • •

Question from Gordon

I’m adopted and, according to some rule, I’m not allowed to meet or contact my birth parents until I’m 16. I’m 13 now but I haven’t seen them since I was 2.

I miss them so much. I have no idea if they are dead or alive. It frightens me that they could be dead. When I do eventually meet them I have no idea what to say. What should I say to my birth parents after not seeing them for 11 years?

Weezy

It’s entirely possible that you will find and meet your birth parents one day. What they will be most desperate to learn is that you are OK. So, tell them that you are fine. Thank them for having you because you are so thrilled to be here. And then thank them for being selfless enough to give you a good home if they were not able to provide you with one.

Don’t set your expectations too high. Your birth parents may still have a lot of problems and they may not be perfect people. What matters is that you are here because we are all here for a reason. Your life has so much purpose. I am certain that you are a gift and a blessing to the parents who are raising you.

When you see your birth parents you will thank them. In placing you for adoption as a baby, your birth parents made the ultimate sacrifice. It is far more difficult for older kids to be adopted. You are very fortunate.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Journals, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. She also teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara​. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.