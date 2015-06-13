Louise Palanker: Dealing with Brother’s Accidental Death, I Want Awards, Emotional Abuse

Question from Nora

Any ways to cope with death? My brother died from accidental hanging in late April and I’m still having trouble.

I’m having recurring zombie nightmares, which are very connected to him because his favorite TV show was The Walking Dead. His favorite song was “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa​ and Charlie Puth, which is already a very emotional song, but it makes it 10 times worse. ​

(Wiz Khalifa video)

I see him everywhere I go, and I think I’m driving my friends insane by talking about him so much. Help me please.

Weezy

One day, you will be able to listen to this song and smile because it will remind you not of your brother’s death but of his life. Talk about him as much as you need to talk about him. Say his name. Quote him. Discuss what he would have thought or said. He will always be your brother. Hold him in your heart forever.

There is no one way to cope with death. It is different for everyone. What happened to you and your brother and your family is so very tragic. There are no words for the sorrow. I am so sorry.

I don’t know if you have heard of the great actress Katharine Hepburn. She had a long, interesting and exciting career, starring in many films and serving as a role model for strong and independent women.

She, too, lost her brother to an accidental hanging when they were children. There are those who called his death a suicide but in her memoir, Me, which I have just read, Hepburn said she believed her brother was attempting to practice a magician’s trick. Her brother’s death will remain a mystery but Hepburn went on to live a spectacular life. So will you.

Click here to read more about Katharine Hepburn and her brother, Tom.

You will be changed forever by the death of your brother but I know that you are going to be OK.

Here is more advice for families who are dealing with the death of a child from NHS Choices:

(NHS Choices video)

• • •

Question from Jonathan

Hi, Weezy! I was wondering if you could give me some feedback.

So I always had good grades through my years of high school, meaning As and Bs, until I started taking advanced classes. I began getting Cs, which kinda lowered my self-esteem at school.

I started to slack and did not apply to colleges. I am going to community college because I just didn’t feel good enough for a university. I knew I could get into many good standard universities but I just didn’t want to settle for them.

I always wanted to aim high but my grades didn’t help. So now that I’ll be attending community college and I’ll be transferring to a four-year university, I wanna start fresh. I wonder how can I get recognized and get awards? I wanna be known and be someone important in college and in my future. But how do I start, and what steps should I take to achieve that? Thank you.

Weezy

First, let’s take a look at your goals. You list getting recognized and winning awards. These are not pure motives. They are shiny and hollow. Awards are byproducts of a life well lived but they are not why we choose to live well. So begin by centering your thoughts.

Imagine being presented with an award for starting a lunch program for underprivileged children. What if you walked on to the stage and received that award but not one child had ever been fed? We both know that this is not really what you want.

You are little bit stuck because you tried something hard and you had to take a step back and regroup. Is it possible that you got As and Bs without really trying very hard? Maybe the AP classes really threw you because you had not developed adequate study habits.

See if you can shift your focus toward shining at college and doing well because you wish to make yourself proud. Then begin digging in right now and accepting that good outcomes come only through hard work. Knowing that you have done your best is its own reward.

So, here is a quick list of what you will need to do to distinguish yourself at college:

» Work hard.

» Apply yourself.

» Join clubs and activities.

» Be active on campus.

» Be a good friend.

» When you fall, get back up.

» Be of service.

» Work hard.

As you can see, this list begins and ends with a directive to work hard.

You can apply this list to every phase of your life.

It is nice to be important. It is more important to be nice. And the most important lesson that you can learn inside or outside of college is that you should do the right thing not out of fear that you will be punished if you don’t ... Not because you are seeking some prize ... but because you will accept nothing less from yourself.

• • •

Question from Marina

Weezy, I think I’m in an emotionally abusive relationship. Please help.

I’m dating this guy, and I think he emotionally abuses me. He makes fun of my nose, voice, etc. and when I get upset about it he says he’s kidding and that I need to take a joke. He also won’t allow me to talk to his ex-girlfriend, and he gets angry extremely easily. He just snaps, and blames everything on me. He embarrasses me in front of his friends and I’m just getting sick of it.

The thing is is that I love him so much. I can’t stand to let him go, because even though there are negative things about him, there’s so many great things. I just don’t know what to do ...

Weezy

First, we must accept that sometimes our emotions get it all wrong.

An abusive guy knows exactly how to work on all of your insecurities and perpetuate your false belief that you need him.

So, take out a piece of paper and draw a line straight down the middle from top to bottom. On the left, make a list of what you like about this guy. On the right, make a list of what you do not like about him.

In your post to me, you mentioned his bad qualities. When it came to good qualities, you said only that you love him and that there are many great things about him. OK, what are they?

I ask, knowing full well that even if you tell me that, every night, he bathes lepers in a bucket of his own tears, I will still say that no kindness erases cruelty. It just sits beside cruelty and becomes tainted by it. Sort of like if you hate olives and they put olives in your tuna salad. You can try to pick them out but there they are, soaking their olive juice all up into your tuna.

Each half of every loving couple deals with annoyances from his or her partner. She leaves Kleenex everywhere. He flosses at the dinner table. She collects tiny spoons. What have you.

But in the good column, healthy relationship people get to write: He supports me. He listens to me. He compliments me. He cares about my feelings.

You are describing a person who thinks it’s funny to hurt your feelings. A joke is only funny if both people are laughing. Your looks and your voice are not a joke to you. He is putting you down in an attempt to control you. There is no upside to him that is going to erase this cruelty.

You love the idea of him and of being in a relationship. As long as you are with the wrong man, you will not be able to notice the right man.

More signs of emotional abuse are outlined in this video from Monika Hoyt:

(Monika Hoyt video)

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (Family Band: The Cowsills Story is currently airing on Showtime Networks), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Our Place, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.