Louise Palanker: Bullied by a Girl, Teacher Crushes, Dealing with Bipolar Disorder

Question from Jessica

I am being bullied by a girl and it lasted a whole year. I have had no friends for one year. I really feel lonely and I wanna put an end to this bullying, but I don’t know what to say to the bully. I told the teachers but then this girl just keeps on lying to them. What do I do?

Weezy

When it comes to bullying, kids are often told to report it or to ignore it. I don’t believe that either of these two suggestions are very effective.

It’s probable that you have also been told that bullies are insecure. That is completely true. They are.

But the hard part of this story is that so are you. It’s just that you and this girl have two completely different ways of presenting your insecurity. She masks hers by attacking others. You are a more authentic person. Yours is visible. She sees it and she preys on it. We need to turn that around.

OK, so yes. The bully is upsetting you. You know it. She knows it. What you can deny her is the satisfaction of watching you become rattled. Attempting to ignore her is impossible. She will see your face turn red or your hands shake. She may spot a tear. You are human. Cruelty creates a ripple of negative energy that is felt by everyone around you. We need to give you a behavior that will defuse her. It’s sort of like pouring water on a campfire.

Let’s say she says, “Your nose is huge!” How about if you say, “And your point is ...?” Let’s say she says, “You are a fat slut!” How about if you say, “Fake news.” Let’s say she says, “You are an ugly bitch and you should just kill yourself!” How about if you say, “Sorry no. That would make you too happy.”

Say these things in a calm, firm tone. That will serve to make her seem like the irrational one within this framework. I know it sounds really hard. But reacting with grace and dignity in the face of nastiness and cruelty is very effective. And it will teach you that you are capable of doing anything.

You will have friends. Right now it sounds as if others are afraid of incurring the wrath of this bully. Nullifying her toxicity will earn you respect. Give it a try. Also, look for friends who are not within this social circle. Join a club or activity outside of school. I know that you are infinitely lovable and that you will get through this.

Question from Nicole

I’m a 14-year-old girl and I was wondering if it was appropriate to get a male teacher a Christmas gift? I am nervous and I don’t know if I should do it?

Weezy

It’s now December and you are gift strategizing so I will go ahead and guess that you have a crush on your teacher. That is completely normal, but I will advise you to be cautious.

Your teacher feelings are teaching you about how love feels and about what qualities you find to be attractive in a man. Your teacher is your teacher. He is not a potential romantic partner so file this crush accordingly.

If a grown man in any way appears to return romantic affection for a 14 year old, that is not a good thing. It’s dangerous. The vast majority of teachers are quite appropriate with kids who develop crushes. But very occasionally, a teacher will take an inappropriate interest in a child.

Children are not ready for adult relationships. Every child should be free to grow into their romantic/sexual selves at a natural pace. If any teacher is in any way flirty with you, then that is not OK and you could be getting in way over your head. Be careful and know that your crush is innocent and it should be respected as such by the teacher.

A teacher crush is like a celebrity crush. It should help you dream and grow. That’s it.



OK, having given you all of that cautionary wisdom, I will share a true, embarrassing story from the annals of my own teacher crush history. In college, I had a professor crush. He taught a class called Motor Learning, and for Christmas I bought him a poster of a giraffe teaching a baby giraffe to walk. The caption was, “All of life is learning,” and I sketched in the word, “Motor.” Lame, right? So yeah, that teacher knew I had a crush on him but he was a mentor and that was it.

Here are some better teacher gift ideas:

» A nice pen

» A gift certificate

» A mug

» An apple!

Question from Sam

I am bipolar and I have a bad history. How do I make friends?

Weezy

Bipolar disorder is more common than you may think. You WILL make friends. But you do need to be treated by a professional doctor who can counsel you and help you find the right balance of medications.

When you say you have a “bad history,” I assume this means that things have happened that give people a certain idea as to who you are. You and your classmates are changing and growing every day, and each moment of your life moves you forward toward the adults you are becoming.

A lot of people had difficult and painful childhoods. You are not alone. Your past does not define you. It simply informs you. Learn from it.

Kids are very focussed on themselves. Friend groups are constantly shifting. All people have histories they would rather move beyond. Today, begin being kinder. Do not assume that someone is not open to knowing you. Take down a wall and replace it with a smile, a look of understanding, a nod, a compliment.

We all need to be accepted and validated. Not just you. As much as you need a friend, someone needs your friendship. Consider it a gift.

