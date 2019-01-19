Louise Palanker: Pathway to Coaching, Dealing with Significant Other’s Exes, Menopause

Teenagers

Question from Amelia

How do I become a college softball coach?

Weezy

That is an admirable goal. There are many pathways to every career. For this specific aspiration you will need a college education. Stay involved in sports and as you get ready to apply to universities, look for a program where you can major in physical education. Get a teaching degree that will license you to teach P.E. in grades K-12. Along the way, volunteer to work with younger teams in coaching and assistant coaching or management capacities.

Once you have your teaching certificate, you will probably need to teach P.E. at a lower level before you begin applying for jobs as a college coach. Do that with distinction and once you feel that you are building a strong reputation in your field, start applying for college- level coaching positions.

Most coaches are also teachers. Begin building a strong background in your chosen field right now by playing, volunteering, assisting, managing and reaching out to programs in your area. Work with people who have more experience than you and seek mentors. Let them know what you hope to do and ask them to share knowledge and feedback. This advice is excellent for every and any career:

(eHow video)

Question from Alexandra

Hi, Weezy. My boyfriend and I have been together for six months and everything that we’ve been through is making us closer. My sister has been helping him search for jobs and so that’s why I was going through his texts. I found one from a friend of his who he has told me is a lesbian. He was apologizing to her for forgetting her birthday and then she started telling him that ever since he’s been dating me he ignores her. She sounded so jealous and it gave me anxiety. My boyfriend apologized to her and told her that his life has been hectic.

I confronted my boyfriend about this and grilled him about her jealousy, and found out that this girl is actually bisexual and that she does have feelings for him and that they had once hooked up.

After he told me this I was shaking because now all her previous comments and actions to my boyfriend made sense to me. It led me to think she saw him as a potential option. Before we started dating, she had talked bad about me and told him not to go for me. I told my boyfriend that it upset me that he kept such an important detail from me and that I did not feel comfortable with her having access to him.

He deleted and blocked her from all his social media. His final text to her said that he loves me and doesn’t want to be friends with anyone who doesn’t support us in his life. But I can’t help but think that’s not the end of it.

I still cry or lose my appetite thinking about it all. I honestly feel he should have had better instincts about this or the guts to cut her off without me having to tell him her intentions. Am I overreacting? I don’t know how to feel right now. Please help me.

Weezy

Your boyfriend was using his own instincts and guts to handle the situation in a way that felt kind and comfortable to him. He does understand this girl’s intentions and he was doing the slow fade. If you are dating him, you need to trust him. If you are not able to do that, then this will not be the last situation that comes up and sends you into a spiral of fear, anger and anxiety.

This guy is in a relationship with you. He has a past during which he was not in a relationship with you. It is not within your power to orchestrate and arrange everything he says and does with and to everyone he has ever known. Stop trying. Stop obsessing about this. You do not get to tell him how to communicate with the people in his history. He has to decide how to do that.

Think of everyone you have ever dated or ever loved and everyone who has ever had some type of feeling for you. Are you expected to tell them off and then block them all? That’s not healthy. You should handle all of your interactions respectfully and appropriately. Based on your current relationship status, you will know how to respond to a text that gets too flirty or to someone who seems like they are not quite all the way over you. It’s not up to your boyfriend to tell you how to do it.

You two need to trust each other. Take a deep breath and understand that if your boyfriend loves you and is choosing to be with you, then anyone who reaches out to him for whatever reason is not a threat. Relax and enjoy what you have.

Question from Jasmine

What is menopause?

Weezy

Women have a certain number of child baring years. These are more or less between the ages of 12 and 50, give or take a few years on either end.

During your child-bearing years, you get your period once a month and sexual intercourse can lead to pregnancy. At around age 50, your body stops producing eggs and you stop getting your period.

But it’s not just like a light switch turning off. No, biology is so much more fun than that. You’ll get moody and sweaty and experience hot flashes and emotional upheavals. Your mom may be going through this right now, which could be prompting your question.

Be patient. Menopause passes. Just like every other life cycle.

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.