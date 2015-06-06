Louise Palanker: Cutting and Depression, Boy Wants to ‘Fool Around,’ Dealing with Ridicule

Question from Hannah

So I have borderline depression and I cut for the first time yesterday.

My parents don’t know any of this and neither do my friends. I feel so lost and helpless, and my two best friends are pissed at me because they think that I’ve been talking shit about them behind their backs, and we had a huge fight last night and I haven’t talked to them since.

I’m not suicidal or anything but I really need help. Any advice on what I should do?

Weezy

When I receive a question that lists a string of problems, I feel compelled to tell you that you need to take a deep breath. Stop. And separate each of your issues so that you can see them each more clearly.

Yes, they are all related. But they can not be addressed until they are individually examined.

» You harmed yourself last night.

» Your friends are angry with you.

» They believe you have talked badly about them behind their backs.

» You had a huge fight with your friends last night.

» They currently are not speaking to you.

» You need help.

Moving back to the top of your list. Cutting is triggered by disturbing events and feelings. It may provide temporary relief but it will multiply your problems.

Self harm is highly addictive behavior. The cutting may begin because you feel an urgent need to release your emotional anguish by creating a physical representation of that pain. It becomes addictive because the injury alerts your body to send healing endorphins coursing through you to help in this crisis. Yes, our bodies are that brilliant. These endorphins cause an actual high designed to mask physical pain.

Your poor body is trying to protect you, and you are attempting to trick it. But nature has the upper hand here. You have launched yourself into a desperate, downward spiral.

Physical self harm prevents you from feeling what you must feel, emotionally, in order to deal and heal.

It is like anything else that stands between you and the truth. Unless or until you figure out how to address your issues, they will be there, larger and scarier when the high wears off. You will be left with bigger problems, ugly scars, secrets, lies and damaged relationships.

Cutting is an addiction. It must be treated by trained professionals. Please click here for information about getting the help you need.

Now let’s take a look at the other problems on your list.

You are not getting along with your friends. So I must ask, have you taken a tough look in an effort to see where you could have done something differently that would have avoided much of this drama? Were you actually talking badly about people? Do you owe anyone an apology or an explanation? Could you address some of this by owning where you went wrong and telling your friends how badly you feel, how much you miss them and how sorry you are?

Sometimes in life we are tempted to do the easy thing that will take the pain away in that moment. Whether it be self harm or drinking or drugs or reckless behavior. People often choose a quick fix when they are in pain, and these choices only make everything worse.

The hard thing is to dig deep, to do some introspection and to ask yourself difficult questions. So, here is your tough question: Did your behavior in any way lead to your current situation?

Even if you believe yourself to be only 10 percent in the wrong, apologize for that. What can you do to help your friends understand how much you love them and how sorry you are for hurting them?

They are not just angry at you. Anger isn’t a primary emotion. Underneath their anger is hurt. Help your friends feel better. Harming yourself takes you further and further away from your solution.

Feel, so you can Deal and Heal.

This video may help you better understand self harm:

Question from Salina

So there’s this guy and he acts like he likes me but I don’t know. His brother dates my best friend. She tells me how into me he is and how he likes my butt.

He and I talked and he discussed how he is not looking for a relationship and stuff, but he wants to fool around. I don’t know what’s going on or what to do. I don’t want to lose him. Is he acting this way because my best friend is dating his brother? What should I do?

Weezy

This is the type of guy that you really should learn to want to lose. He is showing absolutely no respect for you as a person. What does he like about you beyond individual body parts? What intentions has he expressed toward you outside his interest in “fooling around?”

This boy could not be any more clear about what is going on in his head if he were standing in your driveway holding up a sign that says, “I will use you and hurt you.”

What’s going on is an accident waiting to happen. Turn and go in another direction.

Question from Kendal

So I have this friend who is kind of rude. OK so, me and my friends were talking about a wedding and I didn’t understand what they meant by reception cuz I was thinking about something else and she started giving me attitude and was like “oh my god” and explained it to me “and I was like OK geez” and she was like how do u not no what it means and I was kind of annoyed at her cuz it made it seem like I was dumb or something but I actually get good grades in school.

I was just confused. What should I do? I know it’s not a big deal but I just overreact too much/overthink please help!

Weezy

Talk to her one on one and say, “There is a difference between being stupid and being ignorant. And you shouldn’t make fun of someone for being either of those things. That really hurt me when you put me down for not knowing what the reception is. I care a lot about what you think. So, if I don’t know, just teach me. I’ll do the same for you.”

As you grow up, various words and concepts come into sharper focus. There will be many moments when you are aware that you now really know what a word means when before you used to hear it and sort of wonder or even pretend to know because everyone else seemed to know.

There will be times when it feels like it’s too late to ask what a word means because everyone else appears to understand it. We all dread the moment that you experienced in which you take a risk and ask and people make you feel like an idiot.

In those moments you can say, “Yes, I have been living under a rock. Thank you for releasing me. Now be a true humanitarian and explain the reception!”

Do not let anyone get the better of you for having been to more weddings or for having had any experience which has exposed her to the meaning of a word ahead of you. That person is the one being arrogant, insensitive and emotionally ignorant. Through your reaction, you can teach her how to be a better person.

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (Family Band: The Cowsills Story is currently airing on Showtime Networks), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Our Place, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.