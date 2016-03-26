Louise Palanker: Adult Daughter Wants to Move Home, Mom Ignores Me, How to Handle a Flirt

Teenagers

Question from Sandra

My 22-year-old daughter wants to move back home. She is in college and is working. She left home under bad terms. She said some very unpleasant things to her father and me, and we told her it is time to move out, so she did — three months ago – and now she wants to move back home.

I love my daughter and I want her safe, but I have to be honest, it’s been kinda nice since she has been gone.

What do I say or do? She can be sweet but also quick with the temper. I have to choose my words wisely but hold her accountable for her actions, too. No more disrespect and nothing is free in life. I want rent or help with car insurance ... something. Please help. How do I handle this?

Weezy

Start with this: You don’t have to agree to let her move back home. In fact, first encourage her to be independent. Tell her that you believe your relationship with her has been better since she moved out. Offer to help her find roommates or contribute toward her rent while she is still in college.

If she really just needs her parents right now and has learned that she is not quite ready to be on her own then she must move back home on your terms. Put these terms in writing and have a sit-down conversation with your daughter before her head lands on a pillow at your house.

Here are Four Rs of suggested terms:

» Respect. This means a respectful tone of voice plus respectful words and deeds. Always. This policy must go in both directions. If you are displeased with her, let her know respectfully. Children model what they see. No cursing. No voices raised in anger. No slammed doors. You can walk away if you are angry. But come back when you feel ready. Sit down and talk ... RESPECTFULLY.

» Rent. Yes, there must be rent. Not just a little help or car insurance or something. That is not specific enough. When the lines are gray there is always an excuse that will be acceptable. She is, after all, your daughter. She needs to pay a specific amount of rent, CONSISTENTLY and ON TIME.

» Responsibilities. Help around the house. This means she will not only clean up after herself, she will clean up in general around the house. It’s a privilege to live there as an adult and she must pull her own weight and then some.

» Rules. Your house. Your rules. You set them and she needs to respect them. Think of every contingency in advance. Friends, parties, dates, curfews, answering texts, being accountable, food, supplies, noise levels, etc. Put it all in writing.

Any failure to comply means that she will receive two weeks’ notice and then she has to be out.

I know she is your daughter and that you want to go soft on her, but she will be a happier person if she understands how the world works. There are very predictable consequences to most actions.

As you say in your letter, “Nothing is free,” but what I am reading between your lines is, “Well, she is my daughter and so I really just need for her to not leave dirty dishes on the bathroom floor.”

Not OK. Before she moves back home, she must agree to your terms. Then she needs to comply with them. YOU get to be happy, and she needs to learn independence and responsibility because that is what will ultimately make her happy.

Here are some excellent tips from How To Adult. Watch this with your daughter:

(How to Adult video)

• • •

Question from Erin

So my mother is extremely anti-me and I don’t know why. She always favors my siblings and even openly says to my face that she loves them more than me. She pays attention to my siblings’ results and helps them study but completely ignores me. I’m an honors student and I actually got bad marks on purpose so my mom would pay attention to my studies, but she just didn’t care. I tell her my results (A’s and A+’s ) and she just makes this face like she doesn’t care.

I don’t know what to do. Lately I’ve been really sick but she doesn’t even give me medicine or care about me. She’s always pampering and buying clothes for my siblings. It’s increasing by the day. Please help.

Weezy

What you are describing sounds like horribly unfair and unacceptable behavior on the part of your mother. Therefore, let’s accept that your mom has issues and that she is troubled and not capable of parenting you wisely.

Is it worth it for you to sacrifice your potential and your true self for a little bit of attention from this person? Is that the kind of attention that you really need? Do you want your mother to notice you because you are ill or because you are failing? Isn’t that setting yourself up for a lifetime of being unhappy in exchange for being noticed?

I will give you a moment to think about that pretty thick question. OK, now let’s think about alternatives. What if you knew that to your mother you represent everything she will never be? What if she does not have enough confidence in herself as a person to celebrate all of the wonderfulness that is you? What if you represent less of a threat to her if she drags you down? What if it’s easier for her to applaud the kids in your family who are less distinctive?

I am not telling you that the cure for your situation is to feel superior to your siblings. I am reminding you that your mother is a person with her own insecurities. Sometimes parents are not selfless. Sometimes they are selfish. I can promise you that if your mother tells you to your face that she loves your siblings more then she is not parenting you well. You deserve better.

But what if you accept that she is flawed and you decide to stop struggling to win her over? What if you just get out there and make yourself proud? Continue to shine. Gravitate toward others who see your value. There are mentors out in the world for you. Find them. Listen to the good things about yourself. That’s the stuff that’s true.

Do not turn against your siblings. This is not their fault. Your mother may wish to drive you apart. That may make her feel a false sense of power. Don’t give her that much control. Just thrive, be loving, work hard. Be the love you need. Your mother is not going to change. You are going to be wonderful. Go and do exactly that.

• • •

Question from Brianna

This guy’s been playfully flirting with me and I’ve been flirting back. I asked my friends about him and it turns out he’s a huge flirt. I see him talking to another girl and giving her hugs almost every day.

Even if he’s a flirt, he doesn’t overly try to sweet talk or charm me. He tries to get to know me appropriately and I want to get to know him, too. But I’m concerned about whether he genuinely likes me or just wants another girl to flirt and mess around with.

Is it fair for me to go out with him, knowing he’s possibly going out with (at least) one other girl? I know there’s nothing wrong with being flirtatious or even dating around, but I’m afraid of falling for a guy who has girls prioritized before me. We’re also in high school, so I guess different rules apply in dating than for adults.

Weezy

Yes and no. Different rules may apply because nobody is ready to get serious enough for marriage. But the same rules apply when it comes to love and emotional attachment. You are on the verge of falling for a guy who could snap your heart like an autumn twig. You can clearly see this bus coming down the road. Get up on the sidewalk!

You are watching his behavior. Believe it. Words may lie. Behavior never does. This is who he is. He may be a fun guy to flirt with but leave it there.

Often when a girl gets a little bit of attention from the hot, popular guy she’s all in. It’s like a golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol. You will be judged. You will be scored. You will not sleep. There will be tears. Your likelihood of winning is very close to zero. So, of course you go.

You somehow feel that if you are able to win this guy it will prove just how worthy you are. Well, you are already worthy and winning the heart of a player is like capturing a stingray. OK, great. It’s beautiful. But now it’s going to sting you.

Do you really want to be this guy’s No. 1 girl? Because that number implies that there are other numbers. How many? Will you ever really know? And how secure is your top spot ranking? He may decide to move the pieces on his board if you show up with a pimple.

Don’t ever settle for being somebody’s No. 1. Insist on being his one and only.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Journals, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. She also teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara​. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.