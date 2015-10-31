Louise Palanker: Feeling Stalked by the Devil, Approaching a Crush, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do

Teenagers

​Question from Luke​

I thing I might go crazy. I stay up so late alone because I am not sleepy at all ever.

But the crazy part is I think the devil is provoking me! I really mean it. I’m always so scared to even sleep. Weird things are happening. My TV shut off while I was watching a movie two times.

I feel really insecure. Like in any moment he is going to turn up and, if he did, I’d go insane. I’m so scared he’ll touch me or anything.

What is thissss, please? Why is it happening to me?! I feel like he’s here all the time. But he only scares me when I’m alone.

Weezy

It sounds like you have worked yourself into a bit of a tangle. You may frequently notice an increased tendency to become the most frightened when you are alone and your mind has time and space to wonder and wander. On top of that natural inclination, sleep deprivation is corrosive and it will eat away at sense and reason.

Belief is a powerful force. It can feed on itself and propel you in both positive and negative directions. The more creative and futile the mind, the further you can travel on either path.

Let’s imagine that you believe in angels and that every seagull you see is your great-grandfather whispering that you are fine? When you truly believe this, you will begin to notice seagulls everywhere, and each one will make you smile, right? So, why not believe in something good? Good will always be more powerful than evil.

But first, let’s fully examine your fear. The best place to do this is, of course, Wikipedia.

What we learn here is that in Christianity and in Islam, God and the devil are depicted as fighting over your spirit. So, if we do believe that the devil is waging almighty battle for your eternal soul, is turning off your television really going to be in his playbook? He’s supposed to be out here tempting people. Wouldn’t he be turning TVs back on?

Also, if there is a devil, isn’t he really a misunderstood angel? You can spin this any way you wish depending upon your religious beliefs, but I feel that we are all capable of both good and evil. We can all certainly be led astray by temptation, and our bad choices can lead to more bad choices. But then don’t we each also have free will to resist negativity?

I like to believe that God or nature or the universe (however you wish to frame it) lives inside all of us. YOU have the power to not only resist bad choices but also to turn unpleasant thinking around. YOU are far more powerful than any negative force in your life. Believe that you are.

I recommend hypnotherapy right now because that will help you calm your counter-productive thinking. YOU ARE FINE. That’s the most important thing for you to remember.

Learn more about hypnotherapy:

(GoGoLottie video)

• • •

Question from Jenna

I’ve liked this new guy since he moved here at the beginning of August. I’m a sophomore, he’s a junior. Let’s call my crush Evan.

Since I started liking Evan, I have told four other people. Just yesterday, I told my friend (let’s call her Pam), and she is friends with Evan. Pam wants to tell Evan that I like him, because she thinks we would make a really great couple, and because many people think we like each other.

She is offering to talk to him about it and see if he’s interested in me. Evan and I have talked a few times, but we are both really shy and he rarely talks to anybody. Pam plans to first tell him I like him. She will then have us talk while at marching band/the football game on Friday. She then wants me to ask him to the Sadie’s dance in December.

Pam and multiple other people have said that he likes me back. I really want to get to know Evan. Should I give her permission to tell him that I like him?

Weezy

I think you should. It’s a great way to get your message across and to gain some clarity. However, don’t get ahead of the situation. Yes, you may eventually want to ask him to the dance, but take this one step at a time. The reason why one step at a time is such a beautiful cliché is that each step brings with it new information.

Let’s say for example, that life were a game of chess. You may have the ability to strategize seven moves ahead. But with every move, you are still taking into account that the other person is also moving. First, let your friend deliver her piece of information to Evan. Let him react and then make your next move accordingly.

• • •

Question from Danielle

Hey Weezy, I need your advice. A few weeks ago my boyfriend of more than one year told me that he thinks we are not really compatible and he is not sure if he wants to be together anymore.

That hurt me a lot. But after a few minutes, he changed his mind and said he is afraid to lose me, and he asked me to please give him a chance to fix this. So I told him I will give him a chance if he shows me that he really regrets what he said and that he loves me.

He accepted. He bought me chocolate and things, but then I felt that he started to lose interest. He didn’t text me that often, and then he confessed to me that he lost motivation to fix this. He started to cry, saying that he still loves me and that I’m his first love, but he doesn’t feel like being in a relationship anymore.

Now I don’t know how to act around him at school, we don’t talk, but sometimes he stares at me. It’s so painful, sometimes I want to cry when I see him. I miss him so much.

I had the flu and didn’t go to school today and he found out and texted me, wishing me to get better soon. Please help. I cry every night. He said that I could always talk to him if I need someone to talk to, but I don’t want to because I don’t want him to feel sorry for me. We both are 17.

Weezy

He’s not feeling sorry for you. He is concerned for you.

BUT and this is an important but ... at this moment it appears that he does not wish to be in a relationship. I know it is tempting to take any sign as an indication that he misses you and wants you back.

It sounds as though he does love you and he does miss you, BUT, he is not currently capable of being your boyfriend. Therefore, I will advise you to seek your love and support elsewhere from your more balanced relationships.

By balanced I mean this: Both halves of the relationship are clear about what they mean to each other. So, right now for support and advice, choose nonromantic relationships: sisters, brothers, parents, cousins, friends, aunts, uncles, etc.

Presently, when you reach out to this boy you still want something more from him. You are unable to take any pure care and concern without hoping that what he is indicating is an interest in re-establishing a romantic partnership.

His behavior is showing you that he is just not that person for you right now. I know that this hurts a lot. Most of us have been there. But you will pass through the pain and you will have romantic love again.

This life slice from Elite Daily says it well:

(Elite Daily video)

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Journals, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. She also teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara​. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.