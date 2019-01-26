Pixel Tracker

Louise Palanker: Fiancé’s Mother Hates Me, Interest from a Guy, Hookup Pressure

By Louise Palanker | @louisepalanker | January 26, 2019 | 9:30 a.m.

Question from Rachel

So I am engaged to my fiancé, who I obviously love with all my heart. The problem is, his mother hates me. I met him in Florida and moved with him to South Carolina so he could finish up college. His mother is an absolute nightmare and insults me/calls me names. One of the reasons she doesn’t like me is because I am from New York and she’s from the South. What should I do?

Weezy

You are going to need to decide whether this is something you will be able to endure because it is not going away. It will be a significant aspect of your marriage.

As you assess the situation, first give thought to how your fiancé is handling it. Is he taking a side? Does he seem to relish the competition for his love and affection? Is he ignoring your feelings?

Next look at what this dynamic is bringing out in you. Do you fight to be right? Do you feel pitted against your future mother-in-law? Do you feel misunderstood and unheard? Do you ask and expect your fiancé to chose between the two of you?

As much as you may love this guy. Yes answers to the above questions are not a good omen. However, if your fiancé is always trying to defuse the tension ... If he is attempting to help the two of you better understand each other ... If you feel loved, heard, supported and understood ... If you are going to be living in a different city ... those are signs of hope.

After weighing all of these factors, should you decide to marry this guy, then I will advise you to make these vows before you take your vows: NEVER ask this guy to chose between you and his mother. ALWAYS support his love for his mom despite her flaws and challenges. ALWAYS rise above the drama and be polite and respectful to her. Make it your goal to improve her opinion of New Yorkers, starting with you.

Love is not meant to be competitive. It is supposed to be shared. If you can do that in the healthiest way possible, then move ahead with your plans. But talk about this with your fiancé. Make sure you are on the same page, that the two of you have a mutual understanding of what you face and that despite the challenges, you are both determined to build a healthy future together.

Question from Mindy

I have a crush on this boy and I think he likes me back. He does nice things for me at school and he helps me out in my classes. He even offered to help me with my math homework! What should I do?

Weezy

Continue! You are correct. He likes you. My experience tells me that school-aged guys (even all guys in general, generally) don’t go too far out of their way to help a girl for whom they don’t have affection. Sure, a guy may hold the door or answer a question for a random woman. But that is about the extent of it. He’s not really volunteering as he moves through his day, unless he’s interested.

When you see a guy consistently doing nice things for you at school it tells me that a) He is giving some thought to you and attempting to stand out in your eyes and b) He is willing to let his friends see him do it. That will garner him a fair amount of teasing but he is ready to take it on.

Ask him questions about his life and his opinions. Give him warm smiles. Do nice things for him. Relationships go in two directions, and the give and take generated by that interaction will create its own energy that lights and colors the connection between the two of you.

Nothing significant needs to happen immediately. You two are not moving in together at any immediate point. Just let him know that his attentions are welcome and then continue growing up together. Let the rest unfold naturally.

Question from Ellie

So, this guy and I have been talking for awhile and I had really started to like him. He had asked me two times if I wanted to hook up and I said no. I know I shouldn’t like him, but it’s hard since I see him everyday and I’m having a hard time getting over him.

Weezy

I am going to assume that what you are telling me is that this guy is asking you for “benefits” outside of a relationship and that this is why you believe you shouldn’t like him.

Trust your instincts here. Don’t put physical intimacy ahead of an emotional connection. That will make you feel used and unhappy and it will threaten your safety. A guy who sees you as a potential hookup is not going to honor, love and protect you. That is what you need when you enter into a physical relationship.

You can continue getting to know this guy but make your terms clearly known to YOU and to him. You are not available for casual hookups. Understand that hookup culture can be heartbreaking and dangerous. If you want love and respect, ask for it. You have said no before. Say it again but tell him why.

If this guy is not ready, willing and able to be in a loving and committed relationship with you then you do need to get over him. It sounds like that is what you want and deserve.

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

