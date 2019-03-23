Louise Palanker: Receiving End of Flirting, Trying ‘Liking’ on for Size, Feelings

Teenagers

Question from Garrett

I sit near this girl and during class she started throwing paper to me and we played catch. She hasn’t done anything like this before, and I’ve noticed she has been talking to me more then her other friends she sits by. Is she flirting with me and, if she is, how to I keep going without asking her on a date just yet? And when should I ask her on one. We are in the ninth grade if that makes a difference.

Weezy

Yes, she is flirting with you. The ninth grade is a swirl of confusion that crashes awkwardly into playful teasing, hugging and flirting. It’s still really young for serious romance.

Most freshman dating ends dramatically so don’t feel like you should be in too much of a hurry to force anything. Just continue getting to know the girl. Ask her questions. Show an interest in her as a person. Compliment things she says. Laugh at her jokes. Ask for her opinion.

If you feel like you’re ready, suggest hanging out. Let the rest unfold naturally.

Question from Wendy

Hi. I’m a 17-year-old girl in grade 12. Ah. I’m just annoyed at the fact that I really like this guy and can’t talk to him because of how awkward I am. Plus, there’s no chance for me to talk to him anyway, since we have no classes together.

He did follow me on Instagram first, though. And I’ve caught a couple of glances in the hallways, but I’m not sure whether that was me doing some wishful thinking or whether he was actually looking at me.

What I’m wondering is if I should be closer to his friends (who I kind of talk to and who are in a couple of my classes) and see if I can talk to him or at least figure out what he’s like so I can decide whether this is a stupid crush or actual feelings.

I’ve never felt this intensely about anyone before, though. I keep having dreams about him and, while they’re not sexual, they are frequent and nice, so I wake up sad and lonely. LOL

I’ve never dated anyone or been kissed, and while he isn’t the first guy I’ve liked — again, I’ve never had feelings this intense for someone. So should I talk to him/get to know him? Or should I just leave it be and stick to schoolwork? Thanks.

Weezy

Yes, you should talk to him and get to know him. Challenge yourself! When we feel the tug of attraction, we should act on it.

As long as it is socially acceptable to do so. For example, you may develop a crush on a teacher. Don’t act on that. Just learn from the feelings.

But a crush on a classmate is your chance to practice doing something scary. Teach yourself that you can take chances and push yourself to do the brave thing. At the very least you will make a friend, and we all need friends. This guy has taken the first step. He has followed you on Instagram. If you think about it, the next step is yours.

Sure, be friendlier with his friends. What’s the harm in that? Consider this a mission of discovery. Go out and see if you can figure out more about this guy. In so doing, you will most certainly figure out more about yourself.

Question from Esther

This guy really likes me. I don’t know if I like him or not or if it’s just me reaching out because I’m lonely or desperate. He’s very nice and treats me well. Honestly, he’s one of my best friends and I’d hate to lose our friendship.

My parents cringe at the thought of me dating, and I am busy with schooling and sports. I don’t think it’s a good idea, but deep down do I have feelings? What should I dooooo?

Weezy

I tend to think that when you have romantic feelings you won’t need to ask that question. The feelings just smack you in the heart and you know it. You can’t stop thinking about the person. You imagine conversations with the person. You heart goes pitter pat when they enter a room.

Don’t agree to date a guy out of loneliness. Just be his friend. Don’t promise more than you have to give. A relationship is a huge responsibility. The reason to get into one when you are so busy with school and sports is because you really, really love the guy. That’s when it’s time to learn what dating is all about. Until that takes hold of you, just stick to friendship.

