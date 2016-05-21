Louise Palanker: Friend Is Too Cheap, Procrastination, Practicing Safe Sex

Teenagers

Question from Becca

Hi, Weezy! I need your input.

I have this friend who I’ve known since I was in fourth grade. We are both now in serious relationships. When we come over she doesn’t offer any food or drink. For example, this past Sunday she told me to come over for a BBQ and she told me to bring drinks and burgers with buns.

What? If she’s inviting us over, why is she telling us to bring the main food? So we ended up buying burgers and buns but not drinks since we know how she is. She was texting me saying she has hot dogs and is gonna order wings. We thought cool. We arrived and she was making a very cheap looking salad with two ingredients. She didn’t make hot dogs or order wings. Plus she had a bag of buns sitting on top of her microwave.

Her BF ended up bbqing our burgers, and guess what?! They had beer in their fridge!! My point is my friend is so cheap. My boyfriend doesn’t want to go over anymore because we spend too much money on her family and she doesn’t have the common courtesy of offering us anything.

Weezy

You can choose to stop going over. Everyone has a personality and within that, a money personality. The money personality may somewhat reflect a deep piece of the personality.

By this I mean money is never just money. It is also a symbol for us that can represent safety, power and even love. One’s basic personality will interact with circumstances and create the money personality.

For example, you may have a grandfather who grew up very poor and is now wealthy, but still he is extremely frugal and saves and counts each penny. OR, that grandfather who grew up very poor and is now wealthy could very much enjoy treating others and sharing his good fortune.

It depends upon the basic personality and how it intersects with all of the concepts associated with money.

The money personality can also be informed by a person’s partner. If your friend is dating a guy who is, let’s call it tight, she may believe that keeping him happy means spending as little money as possible.

But at the end of the day we each choose our partner, and it sounds as though she has signed up for whatever this guy is bringing to the table ... or in your case, NOT bringing to the table.

The choices that they are making will impact them. That is just how the world works. And our choices behave very much like currency. Your friend and her husband may believe that they are winning by getting you to cater their meal, but is the money they saved on burgers worth the price of your friendship? That may be the exchange rate.

I believe that when we invite people into our home, they are our guests. If they ask, “What can I bring?” I say, “Bring nothing or bring something you may enjoy, like wine.” Unless a gathering is specifically labeled a “potluck,” where all guests are bringing something, it’s not acceptable to ask guests to bring the main course.

You can pull your friend aside and say, “I love you, but when we are invited over to your place we’re just not comfortable bringing most of the food. When you come to our home, we want to feed you.”

Or you can decide to say nothing and just decline the next invitation. That choice is yours.

You will, however, have to accept her money personality. It is not likely to change. My experience is that people who never reach for the check eventually stop being asked to dinner.

Karlie Hustle is a very intelligent and insightful person whose opinion matches mine : )

(Hip Hop My Way video)

• • •

Question from Carter

Hey ... so I am about to become a freshman in high school. I’m a good student and everything. But there’s one big problem with me and that is I am a HUGE procrastinator and I wait until the last minute to get things done.

I always tell myself “OK, you’re gonna get your work done early today” but that never ever happens. I find that when I sit down to do my work I get distracted over the smallest things, like of course a text or some other random temptation.

What are some ways I can get my work done earlier (less procrastinating) and be better once I start high school? Thank you!!

Weezy

You can eliminate everything that distracts you from your working environment. Ask your parents to help you with this. Hand over phones, iPods, devices. Anything that dings or rings.

After school, give yourself a solid hour of quiet work time before you get to do anything fun. You will be surprised what a dent you can make in your obligations with one strong hour of powering through things.

Then walk around. Grab a snack. Clear your head, and if you are not yet done with everything, go back to it. Get all of your work finished BEFORE dinner. That is my best advice. Then you can really relax your way through the rest of the evening.

Of course, different schedules and different techniques work for different people The common thread for successful people is that they decide to do their work and so they do their work. Nothing feels as good as accomplishment so don’t put off giving yourself that reward.

Take this Improvement Pill:

(Improvement Pill video)

• • •

Question from Jessica

Hey Weezy. This might be an awkward question ... but if I’m only planning to have sex once, will I need to be on the birth control pill or is it OK for him to just wear a condom?

We’ve already had sex, but the first time was without either. We’ve been lucky, but I don’t want to risk any of that again.

My mom doesn’t like him, and she doesn’t know that I’m back with him. She took the birth control prescription paper, and put it somewhere I wouldn’t be able to find it. How can I get another one?

There’s always a risk when it comes to having sex, but if it’s just once with a condom, will it do harm? Thanks.

Weezy

Correct. There is a risk every time you have sex. There is less risk with a condom.

If you are determined to do this then by all means, use a condom. BUT, you say that you only plan to have sex one more time. I sincerely doubt that your boyfriend shares this exact plan.

Either tell him that you need to hold off on having sex again for now OR understand and plan for this to NOT be just be one more time. And planning really is key when it comes to sex and safety.

One of the reasons teenagers get pregnant so often is because they are not capable of correctly operating a condom for a list of reasons, including:

» Condoms require practice.

» Sex requires practice.

» The ability to think clearly enough to operate a condom within the throws of passion requires practice.

Yes, a condom is your best protection against disease and, when used properly, it will also reduce your risk of pregnancy, but I would much prefer if you go back to your mother and say, “OK, here is what’s up. I am sexually active. Can you take me to the doctor so that I can be as careful as possible?” You need condoms AND one other form of birth control.

Your mother was once your age. She won’t like this, but she has to accept that you are growing up and that she can not just encase you in bubble wrap (ensuring the safest sex possible). So she needs to be your mom and teach you how to keep yourself healthy and protected.

More condom information from Gurl.com:

(Gurl.com video)

• • •

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Journals, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. She also teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara​. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.