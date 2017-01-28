Louise Palanker: Feeling Frozen Out, Size Matters, High School Freshman Dating a Senior

Teenagers

Question from Victoria

This year I moved to a new school because I was bullied at my last school. I met this girl, Sarah, who had also moved from a different school and had a very similar situation. We had a lot in common. Our families and our interests were pretty much identical.

One time we were at the mall and she didn’t bring home her coat so her parents grounded her for two weeks of winter break, and now her parents will not allow her to talk to me. She is hanging out with basically every girl in my grade except for me. I asked her if this is a permanent thing and she said it might be. She has blocked me on social media and everything.

She has a group of friends she’s always sort of been friends with, and whenever I try to talk to her she links arms with one of them. I don’t know what to do. I can just go on with my life but it sucks. And it’s hard to become close with other people cuz everyone is kinda friends with her. Any advice?

Weezy

Wow, that sounds like such a painful situation. I’m just not sure that this is all completely related to the coat. That poor coat may be getting scapegoated. Is there anything else you can think of that may have happened?

Now, trust me. Girls can turn on girls in half a beat. Girl dynamics can be very cruel. But before you learn to accept this, you may want to approach your friend and say, “Help me understand what happened here. Was it the coat or is there more to it?”

I just listened to a podcast called, Heavyweight. The episode was about a woman in her 30s who had been inexplicably shunned and bullied by a group of girls when she was in school. Click here for the podcast.

As you will hear, the episode goes on to help her re-contact those friends and learn more about what led to these events unfolding. Listen. This may help you see that we are so much more than our circumstances, and that being in the middle of your childhood with very little perspective can be just plain hard.

You will not remember most of your childhood. You may remember certain moments and extremes that will develop into sort of snapshots in your mind. You’ll remember that you felt sad and alone but these memories won’t sting each time you think of them.

However, you are forming more than memories here. You are also shaping your sense of self. So please know that you are going to be fine and that you are worthy of excellent, loving friends. Understand that this journey is leading you toward the friends you are meant to have.

• • •

Question from Samantha

Hi. I’m 13 so this might be all kind of weird. But I have an extremely tight vagina. I can’t insert a tampon (super tiny one) because it’s slightly painful. I don’t want to say anything to anyone but I think something might be wrong. From other people’s experiences at my age it shouldn’t be like this, but for some reason it is.

Weezy

It’s all totally normal. Do not worry. You may want to click here for more information about the way we are shaped.

To be frank, a vagina is going to remain pretty tight until things start going in and out of it. Keep in mind that an entire baby may one day be exiting that area. It’s got all sorts of transformational capabilities.

Most girls find that there is a bit of a hitch on your way in there. Tampons can get caught up there and it can feel like a dead end. You may want to try lying on your back and wriggling it around to figure out where the traffic frees up. For many girls, getting used to this is weird and scary and painful. If you wish, you can stick to pads and not worry about it until you are older.

When you are past 18 and with a loving partner, you can work through the rest of this ... or not. It’s completely up to you. I also recommend a female gynecologist when you are ready to take that step. This can feel more comfortable for girls who are a bit more fearful about this aspect of being a woman.

Other girls your age may act as if they are completely fine with all of this growing-up stuff, and tampons are a breeze and “Oh, I just figured it all out. No problem.” But I know this was all terrifying for me so I am here to assure you that you are not alone. Growing up is strange and confusing. You are fine, and this will all become your normal.

Watch this how-to video:

(HowToCreatorss video)

• • •

Question from Taylor

I’m a freshman in high school and I made out with and did other stuff with a senior in high school. He’s 18 and I’m 15. Because of our age difference, I can’t legally give him consent. We are sorta friends with benefits, but I’m starting to get feelings for him. What should I do?

Weezy

You should be very, very careful. To be blunt, this is how 15-year-old girls get pregnant. He wants to go at his speed. He is not being deferential to yours, which makes him a not so great guy. He’s not protecting you. Therefore, YOU MUST protect yourself.

If you are not willing to stop having sex with this guy, then you need to tell your mother that you are sexually active. Have her take you to see a gynecologist and get yourself on two methods of birth control. Method one being a condom.

I know that feelings are what lead most girls to having sex with the wrong person. As hard as this is to hear, some guys are in it more for the sex than for the feelings. YOU need to care about your heart and your body. Protect all of yourself. I’m not sure this guy is worth what you are sacrificing for him.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Journals Network, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. She also teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.