Louise Palanker: Thinking of Getting Back with Ex, Feeling Like 3rd Wheel, On-Again and Off-Again

Teenagers

Question from Rona

Hey, so if my ex is starting to like another girl and I want him back, how can I get the old feelings he used to have for me to come back to where he starts liking me again and not another girl?

Weezy

You can’t. I know that this is truly hard but you should take this time to think about why you broke up and to work on yourself. Who were you within that relationship? Who do you aspire to be?

People break up for all kinds of reasons. You will split with everyone you date unless or until you one day get married and, even then, at the risk of sounding terribly sad, 50 percent of marriages fail.

As much as your heart is hurting right now, you and this guy may not be right for each other. Or you just may not currently be on the same page.

You do have to recognize the difference between things that you can not change and things that you can. What about your relationship was good? What was problematic? What should change for the better if you ever do date again?

When somebody wants to leave you, then you have to let him go. While you are apart all kinds of learning will take place. He may date this girl and he may find that his personality fits better with hers than it did with yours. Or he may not find her to be right for him. He may miss you. He may one day want to try again with you. None of that learning will take place if you are hovering around and attempting to interfere with his freedom to date this girl. If he is ever going to miss you, you need to give him that chance by not being present.

He will not be the only one learning. You, too, should be opening your eyes to who you are outside of that relationship and what else is out there in the big wide world for you. It may be that you are just afraid to be alone or you are wishing to numb the pain of this breakup by returning to a relationship that was not that great for either one of you. What are you supposed to be learning?

You are the only person that you can control. Do the hard work. Breakups are horrible but being with the wrong person is worse. If you and this guy are supposed to be together, then this time apart will lead you back to one another and a healthier, stronger relationship. If not, then a better situation is out there waiting for you. Go find it.

Question from Shelly

I am dating a guy named Brian. We both have a best friend, John, who is gay. John and Brian are extremely close and they tend to be all over each other. They will sometimes hug for three minutes, and I feel that John is not respecting my relationship with Brian.

So I spoke with John about how this makes me feel and he completely flipped out and started playing the victim. Now everyone at work knows about this and they think I’m homophobic and have basically stopped talking to me.

Anyway, I’m just really tired, hurt and frustrated. I’m tired of bumping into people and being given an attitude, leaving me to assume that he has told them something against me already. But I also don’t want to go around stirring up more drama by trying to explain my side.

What should I do?

Weezy

Wow. This is a really tricky situation. I am so sorry. I do think that your boyfriend needs to be giving you more support here. Ask for it. John may have a crush on your boyfriend. He may be jealous of you. But your boyfriend is dating you and if that is what he is choosing to do, then he does need to adjust his other friendships accordingly, be they with guys are girls.

Your instincts are correct. You should not be telling your side of this dispute to everyone at work. That will just stoke the drama. John feels hurt and wounded and this is how he is choosing to react. He is playing a card that is extremely dangerous. It’s the homophobia card. When that card is dealt, most people will err on the side of the person who played it so as not to be painted by any perceived brush of associated homophobia.

They are torn. They really like you. But they are also confused and bewildered. This came out of nowhere and they don’t know how to act. It’s a classic love triangle with a twist of “anti-pride shaming.” But the truth will ultimately surface.

You may want to organize a conversation between your boyfriend, this guy and you. Say something like this: “You know that I love both of you and I may have gotten this completely wrong, but it feels like a love triangle, which makes me feel jealous. Within this triangle it does not matter who is gay and who is straight. What matters is that Brian and I are in a dating relationship and so I feel jealous of his connection with John. This situation is now affecting our work environment and I really do feel misunderstood. Can we arrive at a solution that works for everyone?”

Let them speak. Stay calm. This has been one of the toughest questions I have ever received so it is perfectly understandable for you to feel overwhelmed. But handling it with grace will mean that you can handle anything. Let me know what happens.

Question from Juana

OK, so there’s this guy and me and him dated on and off, and I ended it every time after like a week because I just didn’t know what I wanted. We kissed at a movie and we started dating again, and then I ended it again.

He’s given me so many chances but yet I was dumb enough to hurt him again just because my friends would tell me how ugly he was. I basically dumped him for their happiness and not mine, and I literally miss this guy so much and I feel like he hates me now because I played with his heart so much, and I just want one last chance to get him to start liking me again.

I have literally no clue how to get him to like me again. It would break me if he moved on and started liking someone else cause I know he doesn’t like me anymore, so please give me advice on how to get him to like me again!

Weezy

You should tell him most of what you just told me. Leave out the, “My friends think you’re ugly part.” Just tell him that you were not ready to date him before and that now you are. If he liked you once he could like you again very easily. He probably still does.

Feelings don’t just dissipate that easily. People can handle a lot of heartache. They move on when they see no future in a relationship. If he is currently in love with someone else then, yes, it may be too late. If you have hurt him badly enough for his heart to be calloused in regards to you then, yes, it may be too late, but you won't know where he is on this unless you talk to him.

I have just one warning for you: If you really want to date the boy this time, then you really need to mean it.

