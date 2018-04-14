Louise Palanker: Getting Back with an Ex, Feeling Alone, Bullied by Sister

Teenagers

Question from Pamela

I have this ex-boyfriend. He treated me pretty poorly, but I can’t get him outta my head. Every move I make I miss him, and I just can’t get over him. We are thinking about getting back together. Should I go for it?

Weezy

No! Was that firm enough? No!!! You should not.

Here is some reality for you to consider. Love is an addiction. Any love. Good love. Bad love. Mediocre love. If you are in love, you are an addict. Meaning, withdrawal from that person will induce symptoms of pain and discomfort.

Why should the pain and discomfort begin while you are still together?? We are drawn to love the way we are drawn to friends and family and community and human kindness and food and water and WiFi. We want all of these wonderful things, and for the most part they enrich our lives. But we are hooked and going without them will bring some hurt. And so the goal is to seek healthy addictions and to keep them in balance with other aspects of our lives. Look, every relationship will end some way, some how. (Unless you both die in the same plane crash.) While you are on this earth throwing all in with a fellow human it should be mostly fulfilling.

If this guy treated you badly in the past, he is going to do it again. He is not coffee or chocolate. He’s heroin. Just stay away. In order for your heart to fully withdraw, this may get worse before it gets better. Night sweats. Tears. Drooling. But you need to continue with the painful process of getting over him. Yes, it hurts like hell. We’ve all been there. But you are halfway there. Don’t go backward.

One day soon you will wonder what you saw in this guy. You WILL get over him as long as you continue moving further from him and closer to a stronger, happier you, and a respectful and gratifying love.

(Psych2Go video)

• • •

Question from Sienna

I literally feel so alone. I’m always the second choice.

Weezy

That is not true. You are my first choice in dramatic letters. Come on, there is no such thing as always. You are probably a pretty young person and so your “always” has yet to unfold, but even if you were 97, I would tell you that there is no such thing as always. The only thing we “always” do is breathe, and even that is intermittent.

Yes, there are patterns, and so if you notice a pattern that you do not like then ask yourself what you may be doing that is contributing toward the creation of that pattern. Then ask what you might do to interrupt or alter that pattern.

If you are choosing an individual who makes you a second choice, then choose otherwise. Look for someone who will put you first. If your friends make plans without you, then start looking for new friends and making your own plans.

There are other changes you can adopt today that will improve the quality of your life long term. Change the tone of your voice. Make sure your words sound welcoming. Alter the expression on your face. Make an effort to appear to be approachable. Compliment someone. Give credit. Laugh at a joke. Offer a smile. Touch a friend’s arm and make eye contact that says, “I am with you.”

Also, remember that life is not a competition and that friendship is not a zero-sum game. If you are forcing a friend to choose between you and someone else, they will choose the friend who is not forcing them to choose. Love is abundant. In fact, love seeds more love. Look around. Who seems lonely? Be warm, welcoming and inclusive. Whatever you need you must first give it away. Be the friend you need.

• • •

Question from Taylor

My younger sister treats me horribly all of the time and I don’t know what to do. She’s constantly picking on me in front of others to make everyone laugh, and lately she’s been literally smacking my back in front of others to make them laugh. And it hurts. I’ve told her repeatedly in a nice way to “please stop doing that” but she always claims that I am “too sensitive” and just keeps doing it anyways.

I just can’t take it anymore, When I’m around her she makes me feel poorly about myself. And as embarrassing as this is to say, she makes me cry all of the time. And the only time I am ever upset is because of her.

My parents say that I should say horrible things back to her, but I’m not that kind of person. And I can’t distance myself from her because we share a room, we share a job, and we go to school together. And I love my job so I don’t want to quit. And what makes all of this worse is everyone loves her and thinks that she’s so funny. Everyone likes her over me, and it hurts me so much. I don’t understand how someone so mean can be so well liked.

And I know I should be more confident in myself. I’m working on that and have become A LOT more confident in myself. But the second she walks into the room and starts to constantly put me down as others laugh, that confidence quickly fades away.

So what do you think I should do? Thank you in advance for taking the time to help me! I REALLY appreciate it!!

Weezy

I’m wondering if you are giving your sister enough of your time and affirmation when the two of you are in the house together. Most sibling rivalry is rooted in competition for parental love and attention. This extends into your sense of how the world perceives you in relationship to her.

Somehow the two of you have fallen into an unhealthy step with one another. She is getting something out of how she treats you and, in turn, her behavior is reinforcing a victim concept that fits your story. This paradigm needs to shift.

Your first step is to acknowledge what is true. Your sister is popular and well liked. She is not tricking anyone. They are not idiots. You have a really terrific and charismatic sister. That is just reality. You are not going to be able to talk anyone out of it.

However, there is more to your sister’s story than just that. She may also be a person who is immature, and she may have felt threatened by your very existence since the day she was born. The first words she remembers understanding may have been your parents singing your praises. How was she ever going to compete with that?!

Then maybe one day her defiance kicked in and she said something nasty to you in front of other people and her very spunkiness elicited a laugh from others. “Oh, my gosh. That worked. Holy heck yes!” And she was off and running with that snotty tone.

Save her from herself! Give her your time and attention, and tell her that you are in awe of her. You think she is delightful and compelling and interesting and brilliant and she’s your sister! That’s why it hurts more than ever when she is cruel to you. Be vulnerable. Tell her that you love her and ask her for her friendship. As your younger sibling, this may be the first time she hears you tell her that you need her.

Also share with her that a person as fun and talented as she is does not have to put you down in order to get attention. She sparkles. She always will. Let her feel safe being kind to you. You can take charge of orchestrating a loving and healthy adult sibling relationship.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.