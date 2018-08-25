Louise Palanker: Ghosted By a Girl, Workplace Crushes, 3-Month Rule of Dating

Teenagers

Question from Matt

So I met this girl in the hospital and we were going out for a little while. It was secret. We made out and didn’t go farther than that. I contacted her when I got out. I felt something amazing with her but she ghosted me for a while. Should I meet her in person and ask why?

Weezy

It can be really hard to walk away with no answer but I think it’s important to learn that no answer is often your answer. Yes, she owed you more than that after sharing some special moments with you. Emotional intimacy should come before physical intimacy. This allows you to be more certain of each other’s intentions and less likely to get hurt.

So, since the two of you were bonding over a shared hospital experience, I am going to assume that you did have that sense of connection with her and that you may, therefore, need a little more closure before you are really ready to let this go.

Send her one more text that says, “Are you available to talk?” Some conversations just need to happen with our voices. If she responds, have your heart to heart and tell her about what you felt with her when you were together. If she does not respond to your text, then I think you should move on and see who else is waiting to know you.

Question from Marla

I have a huge crush on a friend of mine. He was writing a program at work and, since I’m on his team, he asked me for some advice on it and then asked if he could call me. I said yes (obv) and got right to working on the programs.

We talked for a while and he kept praising me and calling me inspirational and amazing and saying “I love you” and stuff. He’s not generally an affectionate person so it threw me off a lot but it was nice, honestly.

I’m seeing him in two weeks for a convention (he lives halfway across the country so it’s rare that we see each other) and I’m really excited. I want to tell my best friend (who is also on our team) and ask him to suss it out a bit, but I’m worried that he (my friend) will laugh or accidentally say something. 1) Does he like me? 2) Should I tell my friend?

Weezy

That’s up to you. It can be helpful to have a wing man who wants what you want. However, things can get complicated. Be certain that your friend does not like you as more than a friend. If that is the dynamic, then he will not be able to give you honest feedback about this guy. He may even sabotage things.

I’m not talking about anything diabolical but, for example, I had a guy tell me that my crush was married. He wasn’t. That sort of thing. You are not always getting honest feedback from a guy who also likes you.

Don’t worry about being teased; you can handle it. All humans get crushes. It’s natural. Don’t worry about your crush finding out. That’s a good thing. We want him to know so that if he likes you back he can be more confident about it.

You are the one who knows the cast of characters. Having an ally in your quest for love is awesome. Just make sure that your goals are aligned with his and then go for it.

Question from Tia

I dated this guy for three years. We are now broken up. We broke up because we fought a lot. But I can not seem to let him go. We hang out sometimes and text a lot. He tells me he does not want me to move on but he does not want me.

I came up with a three-month rule ... the rule is if I can go without arguing or fighting for three months, then we can try and date again. I’ve been finding that he is ignoring me a lot lately. Also my relative is very sick, and I tried to reach out to my ex but he told me he is too busy to talk about it. That really upset me because how can you be too busy for death? He also changes his mind a lot. Every other day he says he doesn’t want to be with me. I just don’t know what to do.

Weezy

I think you do know what to do. Three years is a long time and you have developed an addiction to this unhealthy relationship. Being in love with and emotionally attached to another human is an addiction. You are going to long for that person and need that person in your day to day. So you really need for that person to be a positive addition to your life. This guy is not.

Your addiction will find you picking through his flaws for the good stuff and shining a spotlight on his twinkly smile while ignoring his wicked temper. Being able to resist fighting for three months does not test the health of this relationship. It simply tests your willpower.

The real questions are:

» How are you speaking to each other?

» What is your tone of voice?

» Do you comfort each other?

» Do you show and receive respect?

» Do you demean or compliment each other?

» Do you criticize or encourage each other?

» Is he there when you need him?

» Does he listen to you?

» Is he consistent?

» Does he make you a priority?

I think you can answer those questions and come to the same conclusion that I have reached. Here’s a guy who does not want to date you while discouraging you from moving on. That’s just arrogant and selfish. It is time for you to withdraw from this addiction. This will require willpower and no contact. That is what you need to do for three months. Cleanse your heart. Then you will be ready for the healthy love you deserve.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.