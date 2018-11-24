Louise Palanker: Ghosted by a Guy, Feeling Like a Stalker, League Standings

Teenagers

Question from Ariella

I have been seeing this guy who now lives in Los Angeles. I live in Santa Barbara. We have been talking for two years and now we are both out of college. So we met up on Halloween and had an amazing time. He was happy and laughing and we didn’t want to let each other go.

We were holding hands and hugging and kissing. And before I left him to take the train back home he goes, “Thank you for waiting for me” — meaning waiting to be together with him.

He keeps up with texting me for a month. And then he starts texting less and less. And I said how hurtful it was and how he doesn’t give me 100 percent effort. He replies you’re perfect, you’re everything I’ve ever wanted. I just need to get my life together so I can be ready for you.

Now I’m confused. Thinking to myself, I thought we established I waited for you and we are now together. He was like I enjoy being with you and blah blah. Time goes by, I start to text less and he texts me telling me how much he misses me. (We haven’t seen each other since Oct. 31.)

I text him “miss you” at 6 p.m. I realize he doesn’t text me Saturdays specifically. This makes me think things. Those are his days off. If anything, shouldn’t he be texting me more during weekends?

So I text him 30 minutes after I send the miss you text, saying “you know forget it, why should I even bother texting you when you don’t respond anyway, and you don’t text me every Saturday specifically? Just makes me think things. Hope you had a great day and night.”

This was Saturday. Sunday comes rolling around and he hasn’t responded. I haven’t texted him again. I’m so hurt.

What do I do? Do I continue not to say anything? If he texts me, how do I express how hurtful it was? Is this a sign? What do you think?

Weezy

To be painfully honest, this does not sound good. When a guy wants to be with you, he works at it. He’s deliberate. He does not waver. You will know it when you see it. You are currently not seeing it.

I would not continue to seek clarity from this guy. I would move on.

I know you have a lot you want to say and you have so much you would love for him to understand and, of course, you want to be with him. All of that wanting makes it really difficult to walk away, but that is what you need to do. You are not able to notice who else is hoping to know you when you are focused on this one guy who is not making himself available.

Turn away from him. Your life is in the other direction.

Question from Bernadette

Hey, I like this boy but I’m pretty sure he thinks I’m a stalker. How would I seem not stalkerish?

Weezy

I am going to guess that you kids are about 13 because worrying about being stalkery is kind of a middle-school thing. That’s because kids between the ages of 8 and 14 don’t really interact that much. You tend to have same-sex friend groups and attend same-sex parties. So, when you start taking steps toward each other, it can feel daring, audacious and vulnerable.

Guys and girls your age do stand on opposite sides of the courtyard watching other kids approach each other with a mix of both jealousy and judgment. Words like stalker, creep and worse are easily thrown around, fueled by fear and envy. But, really, almost everyone in your school has a crush on someone. It’s just something that starts happening to all middle-school humans.

In regards to this boy, you have every right to be warm to him, offer a smile and say “How’s your day going?” If you are continuously met with silence then move on.

Don’ts include:

» Don’t follow him around.

» Don’t text him constantly.

» Don’t comment on everything he posts.

» Don’t confess your undying devotion, etch his name into your phone case, make him a balloon bouquet and bake him brownies.

You can be subtle, approachable and interested in what he has to say. If he does not appear to return that interest, then point your attention elsewhere. But during this period in your lives when it’s especially scary for boys and girls to talk to each other, let him know that you are a safe harbor.

Question from Nathan

So I really like this girl but her friends think I’m weird/mean, and I’m pretty sure she doesn’t like me. Plus she’s wayyyyyyyy out of my league. What should I do?

Weezy

Let’s begin with your characterization of yourself as “weird/mean.” If you believe that others find you to be weird, that’s fine. Weird is good, and it is usually a young person’s way of understanding and accepting that he is unique. You should aim toward describing yourself and presenting yourself to the world in more complimentary terms. Own and celebrate your weird.

However, there is no positive spin on mean. If you think others find you to be mean, then the only correction is for you to adjust your behavior. You can have a sharp sense of humor. You can be sarcastic. But you should not be hurting someone else’s feelings in an effort to protect yourself. And being mean is just a way to harm others before they can hurt you.

My read on the way you have phrased things is you worry that this girl’s friends do not find meanness to be a plus in your column. Nobody does. Correct it. When you leave your house each day, your goal should be to put a smile on other people’s faces. There is no reason not to strive for that. Be the finest version of yourself that you can possibly be. When you generate light you attract light.

Now, on to “she’s way out of my league.” OK, so yes, the “league” thing is a thing. It’s always in motion but it’s real. Look at most couples. They somehow seem to fit. Cheerleaders date football players because their perceived high school currency is about the same chunk of change. Intelligent people date intelligent people so they can understand each other. Artistic people date artistic people because they inspire each other. Like finds like.

But as you move through time, people change and what they value can shift. So this year’s cheerleader dating a football player may ultimately realize that she’s smart and that athleticism is not as important to her as is intellect.

A kid who is awkward and gawky in high school can grow into a lovely and confident adult. The leagues are ever changing. For now I would say be nice to the girl. Be kind to her friends. That takes courage. You are used to hiding your vulnerability behind a wall of smart ass so challenge yourself. Take that down a bunch of notches. Smile. Be a gentleman. Ask someone how she is doing. Hold a door.

If a person is going to like you, she has to know you — the real you. Show her who you are and then just continue growing up together. Anything is possible. But first, be kind.

