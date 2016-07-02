Louise Palanker: Girls and Porn, Don’t Want to be Object of a Crush, Missing Someone Too Much

Teenagers

Question from Nicole

I think my sister watches porn. I was trying to figure out why our family tablet wasn’t working. It turns out that it was infected with viruses from porn sites.

My sister is 23 and has never had a boyfriend so I don’t know. But like I had to system restore the whole tablet so no one sees. I don’t know if I should confront her about it or if I should keep my mouth shut?

I feel awkward and shocked. I feel like watching that stuff is wrong. I don’t know if it is ... but is it? Or is it naturally for girls?

Weezy

Your sister is 23 years old, and whether she watches porn is her own private business. More males than females watch porn, but there are no rules. As long as your sister’s habits are not negatively impacting the quality of her life then it is of no concern to you or to anyone else.

However, if she is infecting a device that you share, then you can subtly say to her, “Are you visiting sites that would infect this tablet?”

Say it with no judgment. If she seems confused by the question and denies going to unsafe sites, bear in mind that it may very well be someone else in the family who is watching the porn. Adults tend to know less than kids about what certain sites can do to a device.

Go ahead and gasp. Now, once again, no judgment.

Try to bear in mind that all people are sexual creatures. It is up to each of us to learn how to control natural instincts and responsibly explore our own sexuality.

Watching porn generally does not involve another person and it can be one of the safest ways to be sexual. The only reason this effects you is as it effects or infects a family tablet.

Do girls watch porn?!

(The Timeliners video)

• • •

Question from Jana

How to not be awkward around someone? OK, so I’m in year seven and this boy in year eight has a crush on me. He’s asked me out THREE TIMES!

I like him, but only as a friend, and I really, really wanna stay good friends with him as he’s such a fun guy, and also I trusted him with really secret stuff that I don’t want him to tell anyone (I used to be depressed). But now whenever I see him it’s so awkward, and his friends nudge him and point at me. I just wanna be friends, which I’ve told him several times!!

Please help. Thanks X

Weezy

You will just need to stick strong to that truth. Friendship is a very worthwhile and valuable relationship. Revealing something to someone is an honor to that person. You gave him the gift of your trust.

If he is a good person, he will never and would never use that information to blackmail you into dating him. You may just be nervous because you were so open with him. You will be open with a few chosen people as you move forward through life. You will not then be obligated to date them.

You can continue to say to him and to his buddies, “We are just friends and that’s how things are going to stay.” Say that with a warm smile. Even a twinkle.

Things may change for you regarding him. They may not, but you get to live in your own truth.

• • •

Question from C.J.

Hey, Weezy. So I had feelings for this friend of mine who shifted abroad two weeks ago. I tried to stay in touch with him but it was a very awkward conversation. I haven’t spoken to him since then.

He told me that he will be gone for four years. I have been so upset. I keep checking his last online entry every few minutes. I haven’t stopped thinking about him for a second. It’s like I’m living for him. Nothing else matters to me.

I don’t know what to do. I just can’t get over him. I’ve tried everything. The only possession of his I have is his wristband that he kept in my bag and forgot to take. I haven’t parted from it since he left. I can’t get my mind off him. Help me, please.

Weezy

You are going to have to do some hard things. First, take his wristband and put it in the very back of the highest shelf in your closet. Next, stop checking for him online. Pull yourself away and make plans with other people.

The cold reality is that he’s not here. So you have two choices: You can either continue repeatedly tapping a button in a lonely search for information that may only lead to hurt and disappointment or you can go out into the world and be someone wonderful.

I know it can be difficult to not get what you want when you want it, but what you are doing is like trying to plug your charger into an outlet that is gone. Look around you ... there are sources of energy EVERYWHERE! Plug yourself into your surroundings.

Your job here on earth is not just to gratify yourself. It is also to add your voice to the chorus of life. Go do that and I promise that you will soon start to feel better.

Here is some wonderful advice from biological anthropologist Helen Fischer. She speaks of unrequited love as an addiction, so try to ignore the workout visual that depicts a person who is clearly addicted to working out : )

(Tech Insider video)

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Journals Network, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. She also teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara​. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.