Louise Palanker: Guy’s Busy Signals, Thoughts of Depression, Period Peace

Question from Pamela

I like this guy, but every time I try to make plans with him he says he is busy. He lives about an hour away but he said he would meet me half way. I have tried to make plans but he always is doing something.

Should I move on? I feel like he is sending me mixed signals because he tells me I’m great and I’m the bomb and then he says I love you but we have never really hung out.

Weezy

You should move on. The mixed signals that you are describing are actually a testament to his lack of character. He does not care that he is stringing you along and hurting you. He only cares about the attention you give him. He may be talking to several girls this way because it strokes his ego and opens his options.

The guy who deserves you will give you a very clear signal that his intention is to let you know that you come first.

Question from Danielle

I want to try to explain to my mom why I think I have depression but I’m unsure how to do it. Help?

Weezy

A lot depends upon your mom and the person she is. Let’s start by assuming that your mother is nurturing, comforting and plugged into you and your needs ... There is every possibility that you inherited a tendency toward depression from your mother. She will get it and want to know so that she can help you. You may have a child one day. Wouldn’t you want to know if she feels depressed? Wouldn’t you want to know that she feels comfortable telling you?

Assumption No. 2 is that your mother is not very emotionally available to you. If this is the case and you are nervous that she will not react constructively to your news, then you may want to start by telling a school counselor. That professional will be able to help your mother understand what is happening with you and what you need.

Either that or you can contact Teen Line and speak to someone. Hearing more about your situation will help the Teen Line volunteer guide you through your next steps.

Depression is very common and you deserve to be happy. Get the help that you need.

Question from Nicole

What do I do if I go on a road trip and I’m on my period?

Weezy

Billions of women have road tripped on their periods ahead of you. They have paved that path with knowledge and supplies that will help you. I know it’s new and strange right now, but you will adjust and learn little tricks that work for you.

You will also get used to how your period behaves and what you can do to make things smoother and easier for yourself. Don’t be afraid to ask friends and family who have had their periods for several years. They are experts. They have information to share. You just need to ask. Since this is a personal topic it does not tend to come up conversationally. You just need to inquire.

» Pack supplies.

» Pack backup supplies.

» Ask for bathroom breaks.

» Whenever you get a break, change your pad and/or tampon.

» Wear darker pants and shorts.

» If there is a spill, get to it while things are still wet. Water, soap and a little scrubbing will get fresh blood out of anything.

» Overnight, it’s a good idea to wear a second pair of underwear over the first to better hold things in place.

» For cramps, Advil is excellent. Midol is great but it does contain caffeine. Make sure caffeine works well with your system. Some people get a little edgy when they take it. Never take Midol before bedtime. Caffeine tends to break up clots, which is why you are cramping, but it also keeps you up. So, Midol during the day and Advil at night.

Don’t be embarrassed about any of this. Half of the people who have ever lived on planet earth have dealt with their period. You are now among them. Be proud.

