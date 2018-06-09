Louise Palanker: Straight Talk on Curl Power, Porn Addiction, Shaving and Hookups

Teenagers

In my last column, I answered this letter from Mandy by encouraging her to stop using negative language in describing herself and to start engaging in more positive behaviors. I also advised her that working on how she feels about herself is perhaps a more ideal goal than having a boyfriend at 13.

Mandy’s Letter

How can I get a boyfriend when I’m fat and ugly and my hair is all tangled and ugly? I really need advice. I am 13 years old and going into eighth grade.

But I may have been missing part of the story. I received this letter from Tessa Flanagan of Santa Barbara with further advice for Mandy:

Dear Ms Palanker,

In your column dated June 2, 2018, you gave 13-year-old Mandy with the tangled, ugly hair instructions on washing and drying it. A good plan; unfortunately, the instructions you gave only work for straight or wavy hair.

I suspect that Mandy’s real problem is that she has curly hair, which she interprets as tangled. If her hair is curly enough and she follows your instructions, the result will be something between an afro and a haystack. A lot of curly haired American girls grow up with absolute trauma around their hair because of the predominance of straight or mildly wavy hair in the media, and the lack of common knowledge about how to care for curly hair.

It is even worse if parents or other members of the family do not have curly hair; not only does the curly haired child stick out as the weird kid in the family, but there is no one to coach them on how to deal with their hair, which is entirely different from straight hair, right down to the basic structure.

Lorraine Massey’s book, Curly Girl, saved my sanity about 10 years ago. It costs approximatly $10 and, if this is too much, Ms. Massey has a website that describes her method. There are now also a lot of secondary comments and how-tos, and even opposing opinions posted, so given a search on “curly girl,” curly haired kids should be able to find a technique that will suit them.

You might want to consider suggesting this line of inquiry if you get any other questions from kids who might have curly hair that is making them crazy.

Kind regards,

Tessa

• • •

Question from Jonathan

What could happen if you get addicted to porn?

Weezy

Any addiction will have an adverse impact on the quality of your life. We all need to keep our lives and our responsibilities in balance.

If you are engaged in or with an activity or substance that is impairing your relationships and/or your ability to meet your obligations, then you have a problem. If, however, you spend a certain amount of your day playing a video game or watching YouTube videos or looking at pornography (discreetly) and you also find time to finish your homework, get plenty of sleep, go to school, feed your fish and speak respectfully to your parents : ) then I don’t see a problem.

What happens with many kids as they enter puberty is that they feel overwhelmed by their thoughts, feelings and compulsions. Sexual content is extremely available now, and the temptation to look at it will feel quite compelling. This can be frightening, and you may fear that you are becoming addicted. Practice stopping or resisting the urge to look at porn when you have deadlines and commitments. Learn how to moderate your own behavior. This will help you understand that, although these new feelings are powerful, you do have control over your own actions.

Only you can decide if your use of porn is interfering with your potential to grow and live and thrive. Click here for Teen Line if you feel that you do have a problem.

• • •

Question from Jennifer

So I’m 18 years old (about to be 19) and and I’m an incoming freshman to college. I have two questions that may be a little weird??

1) Shaving “down there” (to be censored, I guess). Do guys typically like it clean? I don’t know.

2) What are your thoughts on hookups?

Weezy

I am not an expert on what guys like “down there” but I do recommend that you let nature do her thing until you have a specific reason to alter the landscape.

Trimming around the edges is a fine idea for swimsuit season but shaving or waxing the entirety of that area is a pretty serious commitment, and it will come with side effects. Little bumps and some itching and irritation. There is no need to do it unless or until that is what you really wish to do. Click here for a great article on the subject.

On to my thoughts about hookups. I am not a fan. Sexual intimacy is well, intimate. You should really know the person who gets to know you in that way. That’s the best way to keep your emotions and your body as safe as possible.

• • •

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.