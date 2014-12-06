Louise Palanker: Trapped at Home, Looking for a Girlfriend, and Breasts That Are Too Big

Question from Emily T.

My mom never lets me have a social life!! I’m always stuck inside the house! I’m almost 14 ... I’m a good kid with good grades!!!!

If I ask to go to the movies, a fair or anyplace with my friends, I can’t go!!!! I can only go outside if my parents go too! So the only thing I do is stay home texting! How do I get my mom to let me go out more? I feel like she doesn’t trust me!

Weezy

Your mom trusts you. She doesn’t trust the world. It’s sad that modern kids do not have the same freedom to run and ride and explore and create that my generation enjoyed. But the reality is that you don’t have it. You do need to accept what is and work within that reality, rather than just fighting against it.

We can speculate as to the reasons why kids today do not have very much freedom. Are there really more child predators today then there were when I grew up? Probably not. But because of the Internet, are they better organized? That may very well be.

But I believe that the reason you have less freedom is because of a thing called the 24-hour news cycle. What is this? It’s news that’s on 24 hours a day. The national news used to come on from 6:30-7 p.m. They did not have time to report on every missing kid. That half-hour of news was followed by an episode of Lassie, in which little Timmy would go running all over God’s creation, so far from home that he got stuck in a well and the only one who noticed was the dog.

Times change, our connectivity has grown increasingly interwoven and your parents are now more aware of what could go wrong. It is disturbingly ironic that you are actually in more danger sitting in your room, on your device and possibly talking to a stranger than you would be riding your bike up and down the street.

But enough of my theories. The best way for you to feel less trapped is to join organized activities that get you involved with other kids. Your freedom is coming. It’s a couple years away, but it will get here. Right now, do not spend your day talking to strangers online. That is very dangerous.

Instead, plug yourself into the activities that are available to you. Join, take part, sign up, give back, belong to something that is fun and safe for kids your age.

• • •

Question from Marco S.

So last time I had a girlfriend was in fifth grade. I am now 17. I just moved to Santa Barbara about seven months ago, and have been looking for a girlfriend but nobody seems to stick.

I’m always very quiet around people I don’t know. More so around girls. And when I do talk to a girl, I tend to overthink things, and think of everything that could go wrong. How can I become more confident? Please help!

Weezy

You just need more practice talking to girls. Get this practice by conversing with many different girls. Exercise that muscle. Tell yourself that almost every girl with whom you speak will not become your girlfriend. Most of the people you meet in your life will be acquaintances. Some will become valued friends. Let’s hope that only one will become your wife.

Each conversation is there to teach you, and every person you encounter will potentially enrich your life and you theirs. You are not the only one who is nervous.

Girls need practice talking to boys, too, so mustering the nerve for you to say, “Hey, how’s it going?” is helpful to both of you.

The more you talk, the easier it gets. Once your heart stops racing and your head is able to clear, your actual, natural personality will surface.

Remember that when you were in fifth grade, there was far less at stake. It’s sort of like the kid who can jump off the high dive until he gets old enough to realize just how high it is.

Every 17 year old is overthinking everything. Some are just better than others at hiding it. Be kind and warm and friendly and approachable and keep talking. Ask questions. Listen more than you talk. Eventually, a connection will begin to form between you and somebody special. Don’t force it. Wait for it, be open to it and allow it to happen.

A relationship is not just something that you need. It is also something that you have to offer. You will be a gift to someone wonderful.

• • •

Question from Briana W.

Weezy, I’m 14 and I’m very insecure about my large breast size. My friends all think it’s great and tell me that it’s a blessing. But it bothers me that I look in the mirror every day to see something that is just uncomfortable and doesn’t even fit my personality or my body.

I always see people staring and it really frustrates me. I tell them it’s really annoying but it keeps happening. How am I blessed with something that’s so painful, heavy and big that I can’t even stand it?

I told my mom this and she just says I should be happy and feel blessed, but I don’t. No 14 year old should have a DD bra size or have to deal with them and learn to fit into stuff at this age. It’s just not right. (sorry for rambling on)

Weezy

I understand. You may want to try sports bras that offer more comfort and protection. Layering bras and tanks may also work for you. The Gap has fantastic sports bras.

If your breasts continue to be a problem and a source of pain and discomfort, you can have breast reduction surgery when you get older.

Most people are not thrilled with one or more aspects of their appearance. Some women are unhappy with small breasts. However, I do not recommend breast implants because this involves putting a foreign object into your body and I don’t believe it to be a healthy choice.

However, reducing your breasts to a manageable size is a viable option for girls like you. Click here for more information about the procedure.

• • •

