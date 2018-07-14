Louise Palanker: Homophobia, Dating Confusion, Mother’s Emotional Abuse

Teenagers

Question from Angie

I just had a long talk with my mom, and she says that I can’t hang out with my friend because she’s bi. It is so rude of her to think like this, and she says that “we don’t believe in what she is.” Help, pleasee.

Weezy

I disagree strongly with your mother, but she is your mom and it’s best if you don’t turn this into a war. You won’t win. As you grow older, gently tell her how you feel about this, and that sexual preference and gender identity are not things that you either believe in or not. They simply are. You can’t say that you don’t believe in a mountain and then turn away from it. The mountain will still be there.

But while you are living at home with your mom, choose your battles carefully. Your mother does not need to know every detail about every friend. Some things are personal and private. There is also no reason to alarm your mother if you can avoid it. You are the person that God created and you hanging with gay, straight or bi kids is not going to change a thing about who you already are.

I know this is difficult, but the older you become the more autonomy you will gain. Soon enough, you will be free to choose your own friends. You may also be able to help your mother become more understanding of different types of people. That will be a gift that you can offer her down the road.

Here is something from StoryCorps that you will enjoy:

(Upworthy video)

• • •

Question from Amy

Hi Weezy. I work with a wonderful guy who really likes me and would like to date me. Yesterday he confessed everything. He says he wants to build a future with me. He says that, to him, I make everything better and I make him a better person. He was so sweet about it that it made me feel like a jerk for not being sure of what to do or say to him.

Deep inside, I want him in my life, too, because of how genuine he is, but I don’t feel ready to be in a relationship right now cause I’m so busy with school and work and other things. I think dating him will be a challenge because of how our schedules work (they don’t match up) and I don’t want us to end up getting bored over it with time, breaking up and losing the great friendship we’ve created.

On the other hand, he’s so optimistic about it. He wants to do anything to make it work and make me happy. I’ve never been in a relationship before so he would be my first for everything, and I always told myself that I’d fall for someone I felt a spark with, I’d be completely comfortable with and open up about everything. I don’t think I’m at that stage with him. I am attracted to him, and I basically would be teaching myself to like him.

I want to focus on my school. I have a university to transfer to, I want to keep finding myself and becoming a better person. I feel like I need to do all those things by myself, at my own pace, and getting someone involved in my life right now would just be a distraction.

But a part of me doesn’t want to miss out on this opportunity of being with someone who brings me peace and whose goal is to make happy. I wanna stay friends with him and maybe in the future when I don’t feel like this anymore, we can try something out if he’s still interested but I’ll be happy for him if he finds someone who completely changes his mind about how he feels for me.

I don’t think I’ve ever been this confused before. I don’t know what to tell him. I feel like he doesn’t deserve someone like me who has to think about dating him. Please help me figure this out.

Weezy

You are not really confused at all. You are actually quite perceptive and introspective. You understand yourself perfectly well, and you have answered your own question. You value your friendship with this guy, but for a variety of reasons you are not ready to date him.

If he is willing to remain just a very special friend, then take that. Promise him nothing more than that. This will leave his heart free, and it will leave yours unburdened by guilt and obligation. It will also help solidify what you do have together by not tarnishing it with disappointment. Your desire is to place no further pressure on yourself to give him anything more than what this currently is.

If you think about it, all that you value about how this guy makes you feel could be crushed by the weight of a relationship. The peace and the happiness would warp into a sense of responsibility for his feelings that you are not ready to carry at this time and you would grow to resent him.

You have figured this out. Finding the words are what is hard, and so I think you should tell him that he is the finest boy you’ve ever known and that you cherish every moment you have shared with him, but that you are in a very fluid and busy phase of your life right now and so you would like what you have with him to remain a very special friendship.

• • •

Question from Danielle

Hey, Weezy! I just needed help on an issue concerning my mum. My mum keeps deflating me. She tells me that I’m fat when I’m barely considered normal weight. She tells me I’m short when I’m taller than most of the girls, tells me that I’m wide at the hips when I’m not, and tells me that I have horrible skin.

She then keeps comparing me to my sister about how she is better than me in every way — a better daughter, a better person, a smart student and I’m not, and that I won’t be able to succeed at life.

She keeps screaming at me ALL THE TIME. She then gets extremely personal and starts to cry when approached with any of these issues saying (sarcastically) that she indeed is a horrible mother and that I’d be better without her and that I’ll realize my mistake when she’s dead and when I have kids and they treat me the same way.

Other than judging me and dictating how I should live my life, she hardly talks about anything else. Then she complains about how I’m so distant. What do I do?

Weezy

What you are describing is very upsetting. It is emotionally abusive. You do not deserve to be spoken to in this way by anyone, let alone your mother.

From what I am understanding, your mother suffers from thought disorders and therefore you should try very hard not to take anything that she is saying personally. I know that is nearly impossible since these hostile words are coming from your mother and directed at you, but when you hear them, acknowledge the sting, classify them as meaningless (It’s her disease speaking, not her.) and then place them in a figurative file marked, “Disregard.”

Your mother’s cruel comments are not fueled by you. They are coming straight from her fears, her early influences and her illness. She is using words as weapons. She is attempting to alter your mood and to sow discord between you and your sister, and thereby remain in control of your emotions and the household.

Don’t allow her to let that happen. Your sister needs to be your lifeline. If you know anything about your mother’s childhood, that may help you better understand her behavior. Your goal is to learn by negative example. You will never treat your children or anyone else in this manner.

Work toward getting yourself up and out of this house. While you still live there do not take your mother’s bait. Disengage. Say pleasant things to her even when she has been nasty. If your father is present in your life, suggest to him that your mother needs counseling.

This is a time during which you will separate your personality and your sense of what defines you from that of your mom. She is panicky that you will grow up and leave her. She is more than inviting that to happen.

Once you are living elsewhere, you will be in a better position to suggest directly to her that she receive counseling. Also share that you would tell her more about your life if you knew that she would be supportive. That sort of conversation can spiral out of control easily, so wait until you are living elsewhere before you begin behaving like the grownup in the room.

Right now, I do advise you to keep your mom at an emotional distance while giving her the respect you are not receiving from her. Smile at her. Compliment her. Reassure her that she will forever be your mom and that you love her, and then go on continuing to becoming a most excellent person.

• • •

