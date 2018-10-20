Louise Palanker: Looking for More Than a Hookup, Stutter Steps, Liking a Boy

Teenagers

Question from Pamela

Hey, Weezy! I’m 19 and I recently met up with a guy I met on Tinder, which I use every now and then for hookups. Your girl’s got needs, and this usually satisfies me.

I’ve never been in a relationship, I never thought I was the type for the commitment. I had a feeling I would really like this guy I met up with the other day because he’s exactly my type. I usually don’t go on second dates with guys, but I really want to meet up with him again. When I ask him out he’s always busy and I am, too, so it’s hard to plan something.

He decided to go on a spontaneous camping trip with his friends and he invited me to come, but I didn’t want to impose on his friends and I had work. He told me that maybe we could meet up when he gets back, but he didn’t know when exactly. So we have no set plans. He did say that he would love to see me again.

I don’t know if I want a relationship or something purely sexual. I just want to get to know him and I’m purposely keeping my expectations low so I don’t get hurt. I know he’s been in relationships before and his Tinder profile seems like he is looking for a relationship. But I think I screwed over any relationship possibility by sleeping with him on the first date. I think he thinks of me as just someone to sleep with every once in a while.

How do I tell him that I want something more than sex or ask him what he wants? Because I’m open to anything and will probably be OK with whatever he wants.

Weezy

Talk to him. Tell him what you want. Be honest. Your truth is all spelled out in this post to me so you should be able to express it to him. Try something like this:

“I was not sure I wanted a relationship. Then I met you and something shifted. Maybe with you I do want more.”

Then let him speak.

Generally speaking, it is not a great idea to put sexual intimacy ahead of emotional intimacy, but it is certainly not a deal breaker. You won’t know how he is feeling unless and until you express yours and ask him about his.

If you would like to be in a romantic relationship with this guy, I will advise you not to have sex with him the next time you see him. You would like to change the way he sees you and so you will need to flip the script. Be clear about what you want. Continuing to have sex with him will not win his love. It will just help him solidify you in his mind as a girl who has sex with him.

You want more from him. Ask for it and then be willing to walk away if he is not on the same page.

Every couple’s “How Did You Meet” story is unique. This may be yours.

Question from Peter

Hey, so I have a massive stutter and sometimes I can’t even get words out. A lot of people tease me and imitate me behind my back, and it is really embarrassing when I’m paying for something at the shops and can’t talk properly!

Weezy

Stuttering is pretty common. Nobody should be mocking you behind your back but, honestly, it makes them look foolish. Not you. Everyone has encountered folks who stutter. People in shops know what it is. Take your time and smile. They can wait.



I don’t have a lot of advice for stuttering but the Internet does. So do experts such as speech therapists. Help is out there.

From what I do understand, stuttering can disappear when someone is singing or reciting something they know by heart. So, although it sounds counter-intuitive, you may want to join an acting or a speech class.



We are all here on Earth to learn from and to teach each other. You can improve your speech patterns and the people who know you can be learn to be kinder and more patient.

Click here for more information from Medical News Today.

Question from Anna

Hi, Weezy. There’s this boy I like in my school/grade/class. He knows I like him, but I really want to find out if he likes me back. These are the signs he gives me. Please answer soon ... — stares at me/looks at me in — laughs when I’m around — follows me around sometimes — always puts his bag on the shelf above mine —malways lets me go first — shoulder shrugs — his voice goes really high when around me — pupils dilate

Weezy

All of the signs are certainly there that he does like you. Why don’t you ask him to do something with you? Compliment him. Offer him some of your snack. Touch his arm when he says something funny and finally, just tell him that you like him.

Romance is not easy. You do have to be brave. It’s terrifying. But know this. If you can muster your courage now you will be teaching yourself that you can do hard things. You have every right to love and to be loved.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.