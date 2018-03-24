Louise Palanker: In Need of Hug Advice, Catfishing a Friend, Suicidal Thoughts

Teenagers

Question from Sarah

Hey Weezy. I have a boyfriend now and it feels like the relationship is moving really slow. I mean we haven’t even hugged yet. Idk what to do cuz I want us to be a little more serious like where we at least hug each other, but I’m not brave enough to say anything and it will lead to a weird conversation. I just don’t know how to get us to be more serious.

Please don’t say ask him cuz that is not happening. I just feel like it is super slow and I can only imagine what it would feel like to hug him and I don’t want that to be just a fantasy anymore. What do I do?

Weezy

Go in for the hug! Hugs happen most naturally if you initiate them when you first see him or when you leave each other. Just open your arms and step toward him. That is the universal symbol for “OK. It looks like a hug is happening."

Attempt to portray confidence even if you are terrified. You can say, “Bring it in,” or “Give me a hug,” and then flash him a warm smile.

Once you get past the age of 14, hugs are pretty commonplace and casual. In fact, they usually have nothing to do with romance. I have hugged people upon first meeting them if I feel warmly toward them. A hug is not a lot to ask. Most people welcome them.

However, I have noticed, with friendly, not romantic grownups, that a man will extend a hand so as not to be considered forward, but if the woman goes for the hug, he’s just fine with it. The same dynamic may be presenting itself in its junior fashion to you.

You have every right to expect to share a hug with your boyfriend. So, arms out. Smile and step toward him. If he doesn’t want a hug, he can duck out of it but I do not think that is going to happen. He is probably just too shy to initiate it himself. Be brave and go get your hug.

(The Josh Speaks video)

• • •

Question from Jessica

I made the mistake of catfishing my friend, Anna, over an app called Amino with my other best friend. It was a joke because I thought she was doing it to me, but I took it too far. I made the account, and I told her that she should talk to him cuz he’s cute, or something, then I proceeded to have my friend, Rachel, talk through the account. After about a week I completely stopped talking about the account, but Anna got attached, to the point of constantly talking about him.

It’s been five months since it happened, and then one night Rachel stopped talking to her as this boy and Anna got super depressed. Then another friend, Sally, found out about the catfishing and started harassing me, saying she was going to tell the principal and the police and ruin my life.

I told my mom and now my mom is making me go to the principal or to Anna herself and tell them everything that I did — which I didn’t do most of it, most of it was Rachel, and I’m not allowed to mention Rachel at all.

So now I’m going to lose my whole reputation as a really good kid, and Rachel doesn’t have to do anything at all. I don’t know what to say to Anna. I’ve had the worst couple weeks and now I’m about to lose everything. What do I do? I don’t know what I’m doing, or what to tell her.

Weezy

You are not going to lose everything. You are going to reclaim yourself by coming clean about what you did. You start with, “I am so sorry. Here’s how it started and here’s where I went too far.”

You are a kid who made a mistake. All kids — all people — make mistakes. But you can not play with someone’s emotions without provoking serious consequences. The moment you knew that she was taking this seriously is the moment it stopped being a joke and the moment you needed to make it end. You didn’t. That makes you responsible. I do not care what your friend did, nor should you. Compare your actions only to what is and what is not acceptable to you by you.

Once you have really messed up in life it’s time for full disclosure. It’s like cleaning out a wound. You can’t just clean out some of it and then bandage it back up. That will fester. All the dirt has to come out.

From what I understand, your family is telling you that you have to tell the truth without implicating Rachel. Encourage Rachel to implicate herself. Remind her that Anna has become attached to the person that Rachel has been portraying. Rachel must have been getting something out of that exchange. She does need to own what she did. This will come home to roost for her. She won’t get away with anything but that is not the point regarding you. YOU are responsible for you. Tell Rachel that you are going to Anna with the truth. Invite her to come with you and properly address this mess.

Whether or not Rachel is willing to do that, go to Anna and tell her exactly what you did. If Rachel is not with you, tell her that someone else has been talking to her through the fake account. Apologize.

Always, resist the temptation to compare your actions favorably to somebody else’s even more horrible behavior. The “but-she-did-something-worse!” defense is not a good look. Just own what you did. Apologize for it and learn from it.

Pay attention to the ripples you create as you walk through the world. Don’t just look away and keep walking. Everything you do has an impact on the universe. How are your actions helping or hurting others? How can you do more helping than hurting?

Fix this with your truth and your apology. Then go and do better.

• • •

Question from Michelle

I’ve been having suicidal thoughts lately. I feel trapped in my life. I’m dependent on my mom and my sister, and I completely hate it. I just wanna be independent. The thought of leaving my house would mean getting a higher paying job in order to support myself, and leaving school in order to do so.

I don’t always get along with my mom and we’ve gotten into a fight recently that turned all of my family against me. I live a pretty mediocre lifestyle. My grades aren’t the best, I don’t really trust my friends, my love life is simply pathetic, and the saddest part is that I have big dreams for myself but no support or incentive to achieve them. Lately. nothing’s been working out in my life and I just feel like ending it.

I honestly think everyone would be better off without me. I would be less of a burden for my mom and she’ll finally buy the house she wants or would live wherever she wants to live, not worrying about having to take care of me. Everything I say to my family they later use against me or mock me with it.

I would give everything to have someone to talk to me and ask me how I’m doing and be able to tell them everything that’s going through my mind, and not feel judged or afraid to tell them the truth.

Weezy

Please click here for help from Teen Line.

You do need to start talking to someone immediately. You are too precious to risk feeling this despondent for another moment. You also do not yet know what is meant for you. Now is not forever. Your adult life has barely begun. So many people need you and are out there waiting to know you. So, you must continue on your path.

It sounds like you do not have a healthy home life, but I am going to advise you to stick it out and finish your schooling. The more you learn, the more you earn, and the more free you will be to determine your ultimate destiny. I know this is hard but keep going.

Keep your eye on the prize of your future freedom. Do not engage negatively with your sister or your mother even when it feels like they are poking at you. There is no victory to be won on that front. Your goal is to get your degree and get out on your own so that you can create a home that is warm and loving.

The notion that anyone would be better off without you is fatalistic and flawed. However complicated your relationship with your family may be, you are richly interwoven into the fabric of their lives. Ripping you out would create tears that would never truly heal. It may feel dramatic to raise an “I’ll Show Them!” fist in the air but PLEASE replace that impulsive thought with this one: “I will show them by succeeding!”

Please call a helpline right now and start journaling. You have a lot to say. Say it to yourself until you find that person who wants to listen. You WILL find them. They also have a lot to say to you. Look around you. Who else seems lost? Who needs you to listen?

It’s not sad that you have big dreams. It is excellent. Be your own support and incentive. Provide the same for others who are really trying. Keep walking. Every step brings you closer to your dreams.

You have been given this life. You MUST live it to the best of your ability. Write these questions at the top of a journal page:

» How can I be of service?

» How can I positively add my voice to the conversation of life?

» How can I make somebody else feel more valued today?

Now go out into the world and answer those questions.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.