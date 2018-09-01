Louise Palanker: Arms Are for Hugging, Makeup Tips, Compassion vs. Arrogance

Teenagers

Question from Michaela

Hi! So this boy I like likes me and we have been talking for a while. I’m going to his football game and my friend told me that he would hug me. I want to hug him but, I’m not really sure how to hug him and I’m kind of nervous.

Weezy

Hugging a guy you like is actually much easier than you think it’s going to be. You’ve already put in a lot hug time. This hug is different only because of how you feel about this boy, but remember that the mechanics are hardwired into humans. We hit the ground hugging.

(Bratt video)

Your best approach is to go in for the hug when you first see each other or when you are saying goodbye. You just open your arms and give him a big smile. This is the universal symbol for “Impending Hug.”

Most people are pretty open to it. If he seems shy or reticent, you can warmly say, “Give me a hug,” and then you just hug each other. Avoid patting. It’s a hug. You’re not burping him.

Expect the first hug to be a little awkward. If you encounter shoulder bumping or other forms of limb confusion or side hug turbulence, that’s fine. You will improve with some practice.

And yes, you will be nervous until the hug happens, and then you will feel happy and proud that you were brave enough to initiate a special moment.

• • •

Question from Savannah

Hi. I’m 16 years old and have just started wearing makeup because my mum just agreed to it. I only wear makeup when I go out because I feel so insecure with my spots and dark circles. All of the girls my age wear makeup and I want to wear it because I feel confident with it.

However, today my mum said you can only wear makeup at parties now because you’re wearing it too much!! Like wtf that’s so rude! It’s my face, my insecurities, but she doesn’t understand. I just feel upset because she always controls me like I’m not old enough to do what I want.

Weezy

I am generally not in favor of going against a parent’s wishes, but when it comes to makeup or shaving or deodorant or any personal hygiene types of issues, I believe you should be able to exercise a bit of autonomy in order to figure out what works best for you as you grow up.

Allow your mom to feel honored and respected when you are at home. You may even want to ask her for some makeup tips regarding minimizing flaws and maximizing assets. Have her show you what she does. But once you leave the house, I say, within reason, do your own thing.

Here is the workaround. Wear a little base when you leave the house. Keep whatever else you like to apply in your purse and when you get to school add some lipstick and blush, etc. It is your face. You are 16. Soon enough you will be 18 and making your own choices. If you would like to experiment with different looks and makeup styles, do it away from home.

Your mother’s No. 1 fear is that you will grow up too soon, give boys the wrong idea and get yourself in trouble. Respect her wishes and be cognizant of her fears. Be responsible. Be accountable and keep most of your makeup in your purse.

• • •

Question from Chris

For my language arts essay, how can I describe myself as compassionate and selfless without sounding arrogant? Or how can I describe myself as the opposite without sounding like I’m a bad person?

Weezy

That is the challenge of the art of language, isn’t it? It’s also the challenge of philosophy and sociology and psychology and a lot of other very interesting fields of study.

Aren’t we all inherently selfish? And even if we are often selfless, couldn’t it be argued that we do things for others because helping them makes us feel good, which brings us back to being selfish?

We want the good feeling of knowing that we have helped. What is more important, our connection with others or our self-reliance? Is it arrogant to recognize a good character trait in yourself or are you just being honest, realistic and confident?

For example, when I hear people say that they are “humbled” by a recognition I think, “No, you’re not. You are honored.” It’s humbling to stand beside the ocean or under the stars, or to hear the voice of Aretha Franklin.

False modesty can sound inaccurate. Isn’t it better to build yourself up, as long as you can do it without putting someone else down? These are all thought-provoking questions, and to truly master language arts, you do not need to have all of the answers. You simply need to be willing to explore the questions.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.