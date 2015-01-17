Louise Palanker: Talking to Parents about Internet, Dealing with Depression, Scared to Make Friends

Question from Oliver S.

Weezy, I am a 14-year-old male and I am very active on a site called Fanfiction.net. This is a place where you can write fictional stories using the characters from famous books, movies, games, etc. It’s a pretty safe, anonymous site but still, I have met some good friends there and we have been talking via Skype. The thing is, my parents don’t know what I do on the Internet. They’ve never really cared as long as I don’t go into inappropriate sites or talk to strangers. They trust me not to do something stupid. But now one of my awesome Skype friends is visiting my town this summer and she would like to meet up.

I have no idea how to tell my parents without them losing trust in me. It doesn’t help that I have two older adult brothers who tease me. She is a girl and up until now, nobody knew I had a female friend.

I feel that my parents will want to get a lot more involved in what I do on the Internet, and though I am a bit irrational about it, I hate that. It just feels like an invasion of privacy. What should I do? And thank you.

Weezy

The truth is that you have been going kind of rogue online. Of course, every teenager is going to violate a few parental rules (within reason), make mistakes and then learn from them. The problem is that in this process of push and pull with parents and guidelines, some teenagers make fatal and disastrous mistakes from which they can not return and learn.

What your parents wish for you is good judgment. They want you to make choices that feel wise. That’s a lot to ask of a kid whose brain is not finished maturing. In fact, the last part of your brain to develop is the judgment part. It’s been discovered that this frontal lobe of the brain does not kick completely into gear until age 25. This helps explain why drunk college kids set couches on fire every spring.

Your parents should have been more closely monitoring your online activities. If they knew about fanfiction.net, they may have signed off on it and approved of the friends you are making there. Left to your own devices, however, you are responsible for the judgment calls and I feel like you are doing very well. However, you ARE violating the very broad rules that were outlined by your parents. Given that they are pretty hands off, it may have been better if you had told them along the way what you were doing.

Your parents want you safe, and they want to know that you are listening to them and that you are not putting yourself in danger. For the most part you are doing well, but you have broken a big rule, “Don’t talk to strangers.”

To get yourself out of this predicament, you can first tell them about Fan Fiction. It’s a very creative outlet and you should not have to hide it. Show them a story that you have read or written. Show them the feedback that you have received and then gently let them know you’ve made a few friends.

I understand that you are going to feel nervous about sharing that one of these friends is a girl, but your parents and your brothers fully expect you to become interested in girls around about the age of 14. Let them tease you and say something like, “Weren’t you once 14?”

Bottom line: You have not done anything horrifically wrong, but you will have to face the music that starts to play when you want to meet somebody you have met online and when you begin to become interested in dating. Your parents really should be more involved.

I know you have grown accustomed to your privacy but you were violating trust, which means that this privacy was never really yours in the first place. It was stolen. There is all kinds of privacy waiting for you when you get to be an adult. Right now, let your family help you stay safe and unburden yourself from these secrets.

• • •

Question from April E.

I’ve finally come to a point in my life where I’m satisfied and happy, but I know there are some people who are dealing with depression and pain and sadness, which makes me feel like I’m being ignorant. Like I have no right to feel this way when others are suffering. Like Americans are living beautiful lives while Third World countries are dying. I’m just confused. Some guidance, Weezy? :)

Weezy

You are a very sensitive soul and that is truly beautiful. It’s a gift. But you must nurture that gift with a lot of love and kindness. I believe that one of life’s greatest challenges is the struggle to seek and claim happiness. Think about all of the rich and entitled people who should be happy but choose to create their own misery while sitting in the lap of luxury. If you have found a path to happiness, take it and KNOW that you deserve it.

When you truly feel happy, you are making God smile. If you wish to make God beam, take that happiness and invest it into efforts to help others. Who is depressed and sad? Smile at that person. Listen. Understand. Which areas of the world need our love and support? Start a program at your school, community center, church, synagogue, temple or mosque that will provide help to these people.

You do nobody a bit of good by being sad to match their sadness. You are powerful when you feel happy. Spread that energy. Use it as your fuel to make a positive difference in the world. Cultivate it, cherish it and share it.

• • •

Question from Darren L.

I wanna make friends, but I’m also scared some people might turn me down. Help, please?

Weezy

Only with risk will come reward. You have to offer yourself as a friend. We all need friends. Your friendship is a gift. It may not be the gift that everyone wants, but it is a gift, nonetheless.

When you want something, give it away. The best way to invite and attract friends is to be friendly. Be approachable. Be warm, kind and attentive. Listen. Ask. Care. Compliment. Laugh at jokes. Smile. Be present. You get as much as you give when you are ready to be that kind of friend.

But you must try. If the shop keeper hid his goods, nobody would enter. Show the world what you have to offer.

• • •

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (Family Band: The Cowsills Story is currently airing on Showtime Networks), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Our Place, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.