Louise Palanker: Job Hunting, Popularity Challenges, Underage Sex

Teenagers

Question from Danny

I have been trying to find a job for soooo long now. My résumé looks good. I haven’t got any calls or emails back. Ugh, I’m so stressed out. I want my own job. I want my own money!! I don’t know what to do anymore.

Weezy

When you don’t have a job, your job is getting a job. This means you should devote the same amount of time and energy to your job search that you would spend on the job if you had one.

Getting a job requires more than just creating a résumé and emailing it. You need to work at reaching out and attempting to establish a personal connection wherever you apply. If there is a phone number, call it. If it is a business nearby, go in and introduce yourself.

Follow up. Follow up. Follow up.

Getting a job is not just about applying. It’s about following up and really letting these people know that you want to work there. Research each company. Know details about the company. When you interview and when you follow up you will be able to use that information. Employers like finding employees who really want to be there.

Make a list of each place you have sent a résumé. Contact them all once a week. If there is a phone number, call. Say, “Hello, this is ____________ and I am just following up on the résumé I have sent you.” In any workplace, things change. A job could open up at any time. Do not be intimidated. The person answering the phone was not born with that job. They had to get it. You have every right to call. Be respectful and positive. Employers are looking for someone who works hard at getting a job. This means you are someone who will work hard for them.

When you do get an interview let them know that you are drawn to hard work. You will be the first one there and the last one to leave. You will find what needs to be done before you are asked to do it. You are proactive, a quick learner and a dedicated person. You are very interested in becoming a part of the (company name) family.

Click here for more tips on job hunting. Your own Google searches will produce more of the same.

• • •

Question from Leo

I don’t want to be popular because most popular kids at my school are mean, and I knew some kids who weren’t popular and they were nice and then they became popular and mean.

I made a few friends and, after talking to other people, I found out they were somewhat popular. My friend is saying how I’m always talking to these three girls (they are popular) and he thinks I want to date them. I don’t want to date them. I just enjoy their company, but he doesn’t believe me and he has been kind of a jerk.

I want to tell him off but I don’t want to seem like I’m popular now and that I just don’t like him anymore. I still am his friend. How do I tell him off?

Weezy

Take a step back and you will see that you are about to prove your own thesis that popular kids are mean. Proceed with caution. Telling off your friend is a trap! Here is the dynamic: Your friend sees you hanging out with popular kids and he is jealous so he lashes out because he is feeling left out.

You CAN have these new popular friends and remain kind to everyone. It requires some careful navigation but cultivating nuanced social skills will serve you well throughout your life. The guideline is simple. Lean toward kindness.

You get to talk to these three girls for any variety of reasons. You do not have to explain yourself. You can like their company, have a crush on one or more of them, want to date them, like them as friends, whatever. That is your personal business.

It’s natural for you to be drawn to certain people. Don’t allow yourself to become defensive about it. Making new friends is a positive. If an old friend is giving you a hard time about it, that means he’s hurting. He may be envious that you know these girls. He may miss your company. It may be a combination of both. He’s not reacting with any maturity, but you guys are all still very young and he has not yet learned how to just tell you what he’s actually feeling. Read his jerkiness as tears.

Respond to him with reassurance that you value his friendship. Try that and see if he comes around. If he remains nasty, then you get to move on. You can do that without telling him off. Just remain kind and distance yourself.

That’s how you can change the narrative that popular kids are mean. Maybe they are just misunderstood. Help people understand and feel understood by letting them know that they matter.

• • •

Question from Caleb

This girl and I have had sex and we are 15. We are still dating and we have had sex a few more times, and it’s getting harder to lie to my family about what we are doing. I want to know what to do. Should I tell my family and stop having sex or just stop and don’t tell anyone? I do want to stop having sex, though, because I do know that we are too young to be doing it constantly.

Weezy

I will agree with you. You are two young to be having sex. You are putting yourselves at great risk of creating a pregnancy. At 15, you are both too inexperienced to be properly practicing safe sex.

The conundrum is that if you are going to be sexually active you absolutely need your family’s help and guidance, but you are also unlikely to ask for it. Your girlfriend needs to be seeing a gynecologist, receiving information and birth control, and you both need to be fully engaging in two methods of protection that will keep you safe from disease and pregnancy.

I advise kids to wait until they are 18 to become sexually active for a a couple of key reasons:

» You will be more mature and better prepared to meet the responsibility that comes with sexual intimacy.

» Your girlfriend will be free to visit a doctor independent of her parents.

Talk this over with your girlfriend. Yes, you have had sex but you are in no way obligated to continue. Every time you have sex you are gambling. It’s OK to take a break. If there is someone in your home in whom you feel you can confide, then tell that person.

I admire you for understanding that you have taken a step too far. Talk to your girlfriend. Step back. Don’t be in too much of a hurry to grow up. Sex is not going anywhere. It will be right there waiting when you are truly ready.

• • •

