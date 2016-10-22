Louise Palanker: Kissing Lessons, Keeping Secrets, Breaking Up with a Friend

Teenagers

Question from Bianca

Do I kiss with tongue? My boyfriend is an amazing kisser and I feel like I can’t measure up to that. What do I do?!

Weezy

It really depends upon what makes you feel comfortable. I would recommend no tongue kissing under the age of 16.

If you feel that you are mature enough for this level of intimacy, ask your boyfriend to help you and teach you. We are all born as novices. We learn by doing.

The only thing that makes a person experienced is having experiences. When you feel ready, go have them.

There is no shame in choosing someone to be your teacher. In fact, it’s an honor.

Here are some kissing tips from Girl.com:

(Gurl.com​ video)

• • •

Question from Brooke

My friend, Tiffany, is “secretly” dating this kid, Harry. Well, he is a big flirt and a lot of girls like him, including my friend, Zoe. I need advice on how to keep the secret even when people are starting to gossip about Harry and Zoe, and also, most important, how to get Zoe to stop liking Harry without telling her the harsh truth or giving the secret away ...

Weezy

The only person you can control is yourself. As long as no one is in danger, if you know a secret, keep it. The truth will reveal itself in time, and you will reveal yourself to be a more graceful friend if you allow that to happen on its own.

This story has its own life. As far as I can tell, the main characters are Zoe, Harry and Tiffany. Don’t inject yourself into it.

If you’d like to caution your friend about her crush on Harry, simply say, “Be careful. He flirts with everyone.” But say it with love and as you watch this play out, remain in the audience.

• • •

Question from Natalie

So there’s this new girl at school. I didn’t have a lot of friends going into the year and was glad to introduce myself. I invited her to sit with me at lunch. I always try to get her to talk to my new friends. (I’ve since gained a multitude of amazing friends.) But she always just sits next to me and only talks to me.

A lot of the time I’ll be talking with the group and she will pull my attention away from the conversation to talk to her. She’s really nice, but she talks about guy drama and she’s thinking about getting a tattoo. I personally think that tattoos are disgusting. Her life is kind of a mess because she was a bit of an oopsie child, if you know what I mean.

Anyway, I’m realizing that we don’t have that much in common and I think she would be happier with other friends, but she always tells me that I’m her only friend and it freaks me out a bit. I’ve tried introducing her to tons of other people but she just sticks to me like a shadow, even though we have nothing in common. She asks for advice on things I know nothing about, having never had a boyfriend and having two perfectly married parents.

The few people she talks to besides me aren’t exactly the kind of people I like to associate with. (They are a bit more goth and dark, and just very different. I think she would fit in great with them, however.) What can I do?

Weezy

This girl is drawn to you because you are kind. Her family is broken. She is seeking stability.

We often learn our best lessons from people who are NOT like us. Be complimented by this problem. The situation will sort itself out in time.

You can ask a couple of friends to distract you so that you are not always sitting exactly next to this girl. You can be polite but a little bit distant and do the slow fade away. You are not obligated to be anyone’s best friend.

I don’t think it’s necessary for you to have a conversation with this girl about how different the two of you are. If she pulls you out of a conversation you are in with other people, touch her arm and say, “Hold that thought. I was listening to this story.” That sort of thing should work.

Simply don’t allow her to pull you out of what you were doing. Cross talk is considered rude and it is perfectly OK to politely stop her. If you need to, you can tell her that you enjoy talking with all of your friends and that you would rather not be pulled out of those conversations.

How we handle these types of awkward interpersonal situations can define who we become. It’s wonderful that you are being thoughtful enough to ask how to best handle it. Know that you do get to pull away, but that you also need to do it with kindness.

ThinkTank has more to say about friend breakups:

(ThinkTank​ video)

• • •

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor.