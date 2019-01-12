Pixel Tracker

Louise Palanker: Learning How to Kiss, What It Means to ‘Date,’ Puberty Questions

By Louise Palanker | @louisepalanker | January 12, 2019 | 9:30 a.m.

Question from Nicole

How do I kiss/make out well? I’m in a relationship for the first time and I’m a really bad kisser. I need help!

Weezy

You will learn how to kiss by kissing. There is no way through it but to do it. You really just need to be honest with your partner. Confess that you are nervous and then learn together. A kiss is not something that you take or do. It is something that you share.

With that in mind, go slowly and be sensitive to how the other person is responding to your kiss. Adjust your kiss accordingly. Enjoy yourself. You will both improve as you get to know each other and become more comfortable together.

Also remember that a relationship is not about kissing. That is just one aspect of your connection and it can always be improved upon if you two have good communication. When it comes down to it, your ability to talk and listen will help you solve any problem.

Question from Griffin

I’m 13 and I have a girlfriend. Am I old enough to date? We also kiss a lot.

Weezy

At 13, that is really up to your parents. You can have a “school girlfriend” or a crush buddy without telling your folks, but I am not a fan of secret relationships. So if it’s OK to call what you are doing “dating” with both her parents and your parents, then, sure, she’s your girlfriend.

A lot also depends upon a mutual understanding as to your definition of the word “dating.” At such a young age physical intimacy should not go beyond kissing and hugging. The two of you can share a special, romantic friendship that teaches you how it feels to love and be loved in return. You can begin to understand what is expected of you within a relationship. You can learn how to communicate and truly bond with a girl.

But don’t be in too much of a hurry to grow up. This is your childhood. It’s fleeting. Adult relationships and responsibilities are coming at you fast. Use your childhood to be a kid.

Question from Katie

So confused about this puberty stuff. I was itchy down there today and I asked my dad about it and he saw everything with my panties off.

Weezy

Based on your use of the word “panties,” I will assume that you are a girl. As you enter puberty, you should be talking to an adult female about lady things. Showing your private parts to an opposite-sex parent is not advised at your age.

There is a certain amount of personal privacy that you should expect and receive as you begin to mature. Ask to visit a doctor or show your mom. If you do not have a mother, then find a trusted, older female.

Puberty happens to all of us. There is help out there and you do not need to feel ashamed or embarrassed. You will have many questions and you need a go-to person who can answer them face to face. Your dad has never been a young girl. Find someone who has.

You will get through this. We all do.

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

