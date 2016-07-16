Louise Palanker: It’s Not Always About ‘Me,’ Sisterly Concern Over Heartbreak, Ninth-Grade Nerves

Teenagers

Question from Dana

I’m depressed. Me and my sister used to be sooo close but now she has a boyfriend and she never hangs out with me ... I have no friends. Everyone always leaves me.

Weezy

I know that you are feeling really sad, but getting yourself all wound up in victim-y thoughts and over-generalized, poor me statements is not going to help.

You started your question by telling me exactly what is bothering you. Let’s stick with that. Everyone does not always leave you. The only thing that anyone always does is breathe. Therefore nobody wants to be accused of always doing something. It puts them on the defensive and it does not move the conversation forward.

Your sister has a boyfriend, and she is probably really excited about that. New love envelopes a person in a cloud of happy. This greatly inhibits one’s ability to see or hear anything outside the love cocoon.

A new relationship is like a body snatch. It just takes over. That is what is happening to your sister, and you need to remain calm and be patient. Most first-love victims survive to tell their tale.

One day you may need her to be happy for you when you enter a relationship.

Right now what would be helpful is if you say this to your sister, “I am really happy for you but sad for me because I miss you. Can we make a plan to do something together every week so that I have that to look forward to?”

If your sister said that to you I think you would be very honored. So will she.

Your feelings are universal. Here is IISuperwomanII’s take on the topic:

(IISuperwomanII video)

• • •

Question from Ella

Hi, Weezy, so I’m a bit concerned about my brother. His girlfriend is going to move to the United Kingdom for college. My brother is staying here for his college. They had been dating since they were 14.

They already talked about it and they will break when she leaves in two weeks. I caught him crying because she is leaving. I love my brother so much, and I want to know how I can I help him to get through this. Especially when she leaves.

I can’t stand seeing him like that.

Weezy

You are the sweetest sister. He is so lucky to have you. We can’t protect the people we love from pain any more than we can keep ourselves safe from it.

Pain just sometimes happens, and it almost always makes the person stronger. It also teaches. Your brother will learn that he is willing to wait for this girl or he will learn that this separation was for the best or he will learn compassion for other heartbroken people or he will learn to play the guitar because now he finally has the time. We just don’t know.

The point is you can not stop the flow of life. Swim with it. Acknowledge that he is sad and that this is a difficult time. Then plan fun adventures and go do them together. Say to your brother, “What would you love to do that you would not be doing if she were here?” Go do that with him.

In between relationships is when we get to do a lot of self-actualization. Who does he want to become? What is he good at? What does he love that she really never cared for? Now is the time to explore all of that. Encourage him and love him through this. He is going to be OK.

Here is a helpfully hilarious look at what not to say from BuzzFeed:

(BuzzFeedYellow video)

• • •

Question from Jacob

This year I am going into ninth grade. I know I shouldn’t be nervous about it but ... in ninth grade everyone is pressuring you to get good grades, be more responsible and to pick a high school. I naturally get good grades but I feel like I won’t. It is all so nerve-racking.

There’s this high school I want to go to, but you need a high average. My plan is to isolate myself from my friends and focus all my energy on schoolwork. Do you have any plans that I could possibly do? Thanks.

Weezy

It is not a good idea to isolate yourself from your friends. Life is very much about balance. If you are not emotionally healthy that will adversely affect your ability to study and do well in school.

I understand that a lot of pressure is placed on kids. You are taught that you need to do well now for high school, which will affect college, which will affect your career, etc. etc. Honestly, there is no one success or failure that is going to dictate your entire life. Every moment and every day impact you in various amounts. A pebble has very little effect on a flowing river.

You are that river. In order to flow well you need air and food and family and friends and knowledge and laughter and play and movement and music and fun. Each of these elements is affecting the others. You are an ecosystem. You can’t remove the plants if the fish are going to flourish. You need your friends. You need to feel connected.

As you grow, more is expected of you. That’s all very true and it can start to feel quite overwhelming at your age, I know. But the solution that you are suggesting is very much like a person who wishes to lose weight and so she decides to just stop eating. First, that is dangerously unhealthy and, second, it is not teaching the individual how to manage and moderate diet and exercise.

With every aspect of your life you will need to learn how to put yourself on a schedule so that you can be well prepared AND well nourished. Your parents can help you with this but you can get started. When are you at your sharpest? Schedule homework and studying for that time.

Here is a suggested plan:

When you get home from school, give yourself a half-hour of down time. Then block out time for homework. Take a 15-minute break every hour. Then dinner. Then free time. Then lights out.

Give your devices to your parents at 9 p.m. Read a book. Sleep.

If you get a lot of your work done on Friday afternoon you will have the entire weekend to make social plans and enjoy them with no workload hanging over you.

But it is up to you to put together your own plan. Figure out what works for you. Balance is key.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She has a teen social network/IOS app and weekly video podcast called Journals Network, built around a philosophy of cyber kindness. She also teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara​. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.