Louise Palanker: Nudes and Photoshopping, Argument Rules, Breaking Up

Question from Andria

Hi, Weezy! I am 14 and, during age 13, I had been involved with a boy who didn’t go to my school, but I did know him through one of my close friends at the time. We had started being friends with benefits online, and it led to more.

I had sent nudes to him and, to impress him, I had photoshopped them. I’m naturally a flat behind person and in those pictures I had a bigger, WAY bigger butt. Then we started high school and we met and I had put on “butt pads” to make my butt appear bigger. It still did not look as big as on the photoshopped pictures, but I don’t think he noticed.

Now I saw him in my class and I had so much anxiety. What do I do when he tries to look at my behind? Or before he finds out? Please help. I stopped sending nudes ever since my mom found out and I learned my lesson, but I get so much anxiety it makes me cry whenever I’m near him because I know he’ll want to look at my butt to see.

Weezy

Your thinking is out of alignment on a few levels. First, sending nudes to win a guy and/or agreeing to a “friends with benefits” situation is a big lose for the girl. There is just nothing in it for you. A guy needs to truly value you as human person and be fully committing to loving, honoring and protecting your vulnerability before he gets to share any intimacy with you.

On a parallel note to that thought ... 13 will never be an age where any of the above is ready to happen.

Next, believing that the nudes you send will not be fully appreciated unless you doctor your appearance is especially distressing to me. You have blended pornography with lying, and underlying this entire unholy construction is your own inadequate self esteem.

So let’s take a good look around here. Nobody at 14 knows any more than you do about who they are and how they fit in. Everybody struggles with all of this. Stop imagining that what went on between you and this guy is all your crime. You were both involved in an activity that is simply not OK for underage people. You sent the photos. He received them. It’s all criminal. Nobody here is innocent.

Don’t get too hung up on the extent of your photoshopping and how it compares to your actual body. The lesson here is that no boy has any right to see you naked, and your value as a lovable person is not measured through the size of any body part. Don’t get distracted. This is not just about the sexting or the editing of photos. This is about two young people learning how to value each other as people and respect appropriate boundaries.

Remove the butt padding. Stop believing that you owe anyone an explanation, and begin understanding that you are not the first person who has altered a photo or stuffed her butt. You will not be the last. Be the person who learns the most for having done so.

If this guy tries to say word one to you about it then tell him this, “I am good at Photoshop and you can’t believe everything you see online.”

Question from Jimmy

Me and my girlfriend had a small argument two weeks ago. She blocked me on everything. I’ve been trying to fix things but she will not talk to me. What do I do?

Weezy

You can try sending her a letter in the snail mail or leaving her a note where she will find it. For example, in her locker. (Don’t go creeping around her window.)

My guess is that she is knee-jerk reacting to your argument and punishing you. She will probably come around and you may just want to be patient. When you do hear from her, don’t put her on the defensive by knee-jerk reacting to her freeze out. Stay calm and talk to her about the substance of the argument. Apologize for any part you played. Then begin a conversation about how you two, as a couple, will approach arguments moving forward.

Suggest that you take shutting each other out off the table. You can agree to a cooling-off period after a fight. That may be helpful. But then you do need to talk to each other so that you can move past the argument in a way that actually establishes more understanding and a healthier bond.

When a couple disagrees, it is an opportunity to learn more about each other. What actually triggered the argument? How can you both adjust your behavior accordingly? How can you act and speak in ways that are more respectful and loving? How can you step away and take breaths before saying something hurtful?

Give her a day or two and then work on putting techniques into place that will be more mature and more constructive than simply blocking the other person. You both deserve that.

Question from Taylor

Hi, Weezy! I’m planning on talking to my ex about breaking up. He’ll really have his hopes up about staying together but the truth is that I’ll turn him down because he’s in another city and I don’t think that a long-distance relationship is a good idea at the moment.

Also, I’m in medical school and I don’t have the time to spend missing him and neglecting my studies. I’m not sure if we’ll be able to meet up often as well, but if I tell him all this, there’s a 99.99 percent possibility that he’ll get angry.

How do I approach this topic without making him so?

Weezy

You can not control how other people will react to your truth. Your only obligation is to tell it. How he takes this news is up to him. It’s a mistake to continue dating someone when you know it’s time to break things off. He deserves to know where things stand so that he can make his next plan accordingly.

If he gets angry then say, “I’m sorry. I really am,” and politely excuse yourself. Dating is optional. It is not a requirement.

In order for a partnership to remain whole, both halves must want in. When one half wants out, the partnership is over anyway. You just need to state the truth about it.

