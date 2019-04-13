Louise Palanker: Number Game, Family Secrets, It’s a Setup

Teenagers

Question from Charlie

There is a girl I like and before summer (about two months) I want to have at least given my phone number to her. Is this a good goal or should I shoot higher? I really like her but I don’t know what to do.

Weezy

In whatever you are striving to achieve, you can aim high but you still need to only take your next step. From there, assess your footing and your surroundings and take another step accordingly. Sure, your ultimate goal is more than a phone number. But you will first need that phone number.

So, where are you now? Are there steps you need to be taking before you reach the step of phone number? Do you know her? Have you spoken to her? Are you two friendly?

Once you are at step friendly you can say, “Hey, let me get your number.” Or toss her your phone and say, “Call yourself.” Or however you choose to do it. Yes, it will be scary. But it won’t be weird once you are talking.

Next, assume you’ve got the number. See how responsive she is to a text. If she does not seem that interested in chatting with you then back off. If she does, then chat for a bit and suggest hanging out over the summer. Take all of this one step at a time. An entire journey can feel overwhelming. The next step is doable.

(Marni Your Personal Wing Girl video)

• • •

Question from Sara

I really need help. Recently, I found out that my eldest brother has an 11-year-old secret son no one knows about. The only reason I am concerned is because the child was born a year before his wedding with his wife now, so he must’ve cheated on her. Currently right now he does have another younger son with his wife.

Should I confront him and tell him to stop being a f***ing pussy and own up to his wife and tell her everything or just mind my business?? I feel like this child needs a father, too. The child could possibly be my nephew. I can’t just neglect this situation. He’s blood. But at the same time I feel like it’s not my place to ruin his current marriage and current family.

WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO!?

Weezy

I can understand your concern, but in life it’s important to differentiate between what is and what is not our business. Yes, this child is your nephew. That’s your business. Yes, you learned something important about your brother. That is your business. Yes, your relationship between you and your brother is your business. His relationships with other people are not your business.

Next, let’s do some math, which is hardly my strength but I think I’ve got this one. It takes nine months to make a baby. Add another entire year and that equals probably no cheating. Your brother may have been completely broken up with the mother of this child before becoming involved with your sister-in-law.

You haven’t told me how you learned about the boy or if your brother knows about him. This is delicate stuff. Lives are involved so walk very carefully.

The tough language in your post is swirling through your head and it will come out of your mouth if you are not very careful. Tone it down a whole bunch of notches. Life is messy and complicated and things happen and children are here, and it’s usually not somebody’s fault. It’s just life.

We can always strive to be better people and to learn from our experiences. That’s it. Do not get confrontational. You may be the person one day who has to face a difficult situation and all of the personalities who are involved and affected.

Talk to you brother. Gently and kindly tell him what you know. Then listen to him. Then tell him that you would love to know your nephew. No name calling. Give your brother a chance to explain what happened if he is open to doing so with you. If he is not, respect that. What your brother says to his wife is his own business.

It would be wonderful if this child had a father and if you could have a relationship with the boy. That is not up to you right now. It’s up to your brother. When the child turns 18 you can contact him. Right now, have a healthy conversation with your brother. That is what you are supposed to do.

• • •

Question from Chrissy

My friend gave me her (guy) friend’s number to try to set us up but I don’t know if he likes me or not. He didn’t respond quickly if he does and he didn’t text me first. (We don’t know each other’s identities.)

Weezy

This all sounds so obtuse. You don’t know anything about each other. I am guessing you have seen each other’s photos and that’s it. How do you know that you would like to date him? Does your friend think you should date? Are you eager to have a boyfriend? In other words, why is this even a thing?

There is no reason to feel badly about not hearing from someone who does not even know you. My advice is that you get and receive more information.

We date people who feel like home to us. You don’t know who he is. He does not know who you are. Why should you two be prying yourselves into a relationship? This just sounds like a weird TV dating show.

How about a friendship first based on someone you both know thinking that the two of you would get along? Start there.

Ask your friend to find out if this guy wants to date someone. Ask her to tell him about you. Ask her to tell you about him. I don’t know. Maybe even get a name! It may be you who decides that you don’t want to date him. When it comes to dating, information is your friend.

• • •

Got a question for Weezy? Email her at [email protected] and it may be answered in a subsequent column.

— Louise Palanker is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, the author of a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel called Journals, a comedian, a filmmaker (click here to view her documentary, Family Band: The Cowsills Story), a teacher and a mentor. She also hosts a weekly video podcast called Things I Found Online, and teaches a free stand-up comedy class for teens at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.