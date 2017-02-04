Louise Palanker: Period Drama, Wondering About Bisexuality, What to Do About a Cutter

Teenagers

Question from Dahlia

My friends all have their period and I don’t. I’m 11 going on 12 soon but I’m scared they’re leaving me behind in childhood even though I have a b cup in bra size and am just as informed as they are.

Also, they told me if you don’t get your period by the age of 12-15 you can’t have kids.

Weezy

Sometimes being just as informed as your friends means that you are all equally uninformed. The age at which you see your first period DOES NOT correlate with your ability to have children.

There is so much misinformation being passed around by kids your age. If someone tells you something that is upsetting or frightening, please always ask an adult. I know that this is embarrassing, but these are human questions about puberty that everyone experiences and puberty is BRAND NEW to every person every time. You get to ask!

Puberty has its own clock. We don’t know when each change brought on by puberty will affect you. We only know that they all will. I will tell you to be patient. Others may tell you that you shouldn’t be in any hurry to get your period because it can be a real pain.

Your period will most likely come between the ages of 9 and 16. A majority of girls get it between 11 and 13. It's coming. Don’t worry. In the meantime, getting your period does not make you a woman. No one is leaving you behind.

Nobody who meets you or speaks to you will know whether you have had your period. Nobody will care. It’s between you and your own body. It is nobody else’s business or concern.

Being a strong, kind and compassionate person who is interested in making a positive impact on the world is what will make you a woman.

Question from Melody

Dear Weezy, I’m 13 (I’m a girl) and I think I might be bisexual. I think this because when I see a girl in a bikini I feel more "turned on" than I do when I see a shirtless guy. At the same time, I still am into guys and there is a boy who I like that I hope I will get with, but I’m super religious and in my religion being anything but straight is a sin and you can go to hell. I need your help.

Weezy

What I believe is that we don’t know where we were before we got here and we don’t know where we're going when we die. There are those who claim to know. Their answers will vary. That’s because, honestly ... we don’t know. Anyone who tells you otherwise is using their faith to convince you of something.

Faith is wonderful. It’s also personal. And it it is not fact. It is faith.

Faith is powerful. When you believe in something strongly enough, it can really feel like a fact. But no scientist can tell you where we go when we die and nobody at your church can tell you where we go when we die. They are telling you what they believe.

Here is what we do know. We are here. YOU are here. You have the feelings you have, and they are in your head and heart because that is just who you are. What we can not contest is that you feel something when you see a cute girl. So do a lot of other girls and women. My faith tells me that they ARE NOT going to hell and that there is nothing wrong with any of them.

Statistics tell us that at least 211.38 million people are gay or bisexual. If you do believe in a God, do you believe that God would make that many mistakes? The older you grow the further you will move out into the world, and the more people you will meet who feel the way you feel and who believe that being gay or bisexual is not a sin. It is simply a preference. Some people are left-handed. Some people like olives. Some do not.

You may be straight. You may be gay. You may be bisexual. Continue maturing. The answers will reveal themselves and this will get a lot easier. As you grow older and move further into the wide world, you will not feel as scared or as judged. You will just feel loved.

If you fall in love with a guy, then you will love that guy. But don’t force yourself to do that if you would rather be with a girl. No one needs to know the extent of your truth while you are living in a very strict, religious household and/or community. All of this can wait. The answers will present themselves. Right now, just keep growing up and know that you are fine and that everything will be fine. Love is Love.

Here is one YouTuber’s take on this subject. If you don’t find it completely offensive, it will make you smile:

Question from Stephanie

OK, so I work at a small supermarket, part time; it’s my first job. Anyway, there has been a lady coming in, she’s 19 (I’ve seen her ID) and she obviously self harms (I’ve seen fresh and old cuts, not on purpose but it’s something that sort of sticks out).

Anyway so we keep our razors behind the counter because you need to be 18 to buy them because they can be classed as a weapon and such, and she comes in about once a month to buy razors (men’s razors, not even women’s even though they’re cheaper at the supermarket I work at), and each time I have to serve her. And I feel so so guilty.

By law I have to sell them to her, right? But I’m just giving her instruments to self harm with, and I know it’s none of my business but I’ve struggled with self harm and I don’t want to be the person giving her the things to conduct it with. I don’t know what I’m asking but should I give her a helpline? Try to talk to her? Do I pretend we’re out of stock?

Weezy

Wow. This is a tough one. I think you need to stay out of it. She is an adult and she is not your friend. You can ask a supervisor how they would handle such a transaction but I just don’t think it’s your place to slip her a note with the name of a helpline on it or to tell her that you do not have something that you do have.

This is similar to selling alcohol to an alcoholic. You don’t get to tell them to stop drinking. (Unless they are obviously drunk at the point of purchase. Then you can get your supervisor.) We could also argue that selling cigarettes to anyone is slowly killing them. Or what about someone who spends their family food money on lottery tickets?

When it comes to addiction, people have to get to their point of seeking help on their own. They may listen to someone who knows and loves them. They may not. Yes, cutting is dangerous but it will be difficult to encourage this person to get help.

You may be able to share a common interest with her. See if she is eager to talk. If so, suggest coffee and then gently mention that you used to self harm. See if she is ready to hear that. However, this is a long shot. If you can see her scars then she is probably already NOT listening to her family and friends about this issue.

What I suggest is that you use this experience to motivate yourself to do positive work in your lifetime, and to save the people you can save and to encourage positive thoughts and healthy choices in those whose lives interact more intimately with yours.

